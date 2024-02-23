There are many things to consider in making a career choice, but for Britney Hunter, chair of the Apprenticeship and Skilled Trades Accelerator at Fanshawe College, it comes down to picking something you love. “I always say, ‘Go for passion,’” she explains. “If you are passionate about your career, you’re more likely to enjoy your day-to-day activities and excel in what you do.”
Routes to discovering an affinity can include “gaining hands-on experience, tinkering in a lab or connecting with a mentor,” Mrs. Hunter proposes. “Lots of people enjoy seeing the results of what they’re building with their own hands – and this can open the door to a career in the skilled trades.”
Beyond the hands-on aspect, there are other advantages to choosing skilled trades, including a high and growing demand for workers due to an increasing number of jobs and a dwindling supply of professionals.
“Ultimately, we all know that in Canada, and particularly in southwestern Ontario, it is critical to our economy to ensure we invest in the skilled trades,” says Mrs. Hunter, adding that Fanshawe has created a “one-stop shop that aims to fill labour shortages and address gaps by attracting more people to the skilled trades. We’re fortunate to have a very generous donation and significant community support allowing us to achieve a big impact.”
The Don Crich Skilled Trades Accelerator, she explains, “is a centralized hub, where students can come together with employers, industry associations, unions and educators,” with a number of goals. One is to offer unique opportunities for students to engage with employers to solve complex problems; two, to help newcomers to Canada launch successful careers; and three, to support employers and unions in navigating apprenticeship programming in collaboration with the ministry.
Last but not least, the hub aims to elevate public awareness about the value of working in the skilled trades, says Mrs. Hunter. “Students whose parents don’t work in skilled trades often don’t know enough to consider such a career. With people being able to drop in, they can get a sense of what our labs look like, what skills they can learn and what career opportunities are available.”
The space continues the legacy of Don Crich, founder of Auburn Developments, TerraCorp Management, Auburn Homes and Stonerise Construction, and his daughter Karen (they passed away in 2015 and 2021 respectively). Both had a passion for the trades that underpinned the success of the family business – as well as for education.
“Karen sat on the Fanshawe College Foundation’s board of directors, and her brother Jamie, who now manages the businesses, donated $2-million to take this idea to fruition,” says Mrs. Hunter, who notes that the accelerator builds on Fanshawe’s strengths in related programming. “Our Faculty of Science, Trades and Technology has more than 40 programs focused on skilled trades and apprenticeships, with more than 5,000 students participating in apprenticeship programs each year.”
According to Immigration News Canada, some of the most in-demand trades for 2024 are electricians, plumbers, carpenters, HVAC technicians, welders, millwrights, bricklayers, tool and die makers, and sheet metal craftsmen, and Fanshawe offers training for all these professions.
“We also have a clear focus on listening to our community,” she says. “Every year, each of our programs goes under review. We have program advisory committees made up of experts from the community who work with us to help identify emerging technology and skills used in the trades.”
Based on this feedback, Fanshawe updates current – or develops new – curricula and invests in new technology for lab spaces. The college’s impressive suite of labs includes the development of a new fabrication lab associated with the Don Crich Skilled Trades Accelerator and the makerspaces in Innovation Village, which house cutting-edge technologies where students will gain hands-on experience, work on capstone projects and participate in case competitions.
“We have CNC machines, robots, 3D printers, soldering and welding equipment, virtual welders and more. We always look at what technology we can bring in, so our students gain up-to-date, diverse and transferable skills,” Mrs. Hunter says. “And small lab sizes ensure they have ample one-on-one guidance.”
Opportunities for building skills at Fanshawe are available for people at every stage of their careers, she adds. “In the apprenticeship program, for example, we see people gain experience and new skills, which may inspire them to change their work situation or start their own business. Creating pathways to business ownership is another priority for us.
“If we can help new students, career changers and newcomers to Canada identify a plan that works for them, they can be more confident in what they’re doing – and more successful in the long term.”
More information at fanshawec.ca/accelerator.
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications with Colleges and Institutes Canada. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.