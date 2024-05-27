A rare opportunity to live in luxury on Vancouver’s waterfront

Tesoro by Concert Properties is not a typical Vancouver high-rise.
Instead of the pale, neutral palette of most downtown buildings, Tesoro’s 17 storeys are encased in striking gun-metal gray, its curved form signalling to passers-by that this building offers something unique.
The waterfront property, whose name in Italian means ‘treasure’, is the landmark building of Concert Properties’ The Creek master-planned residential community in Vancouver’s Southeast False Creek neighbourhood. It offers residents unparalleled views, including iconic buildings in Vancouver’s skyline, such as the distinctive architecture of BC Place and the sparkling dome of Science World. It’s a fitting backdrop for a building on the cutting edge of modern luxury.
“To match the incredible location and views, we wanted to create luxury homes where residents can comfortably enjoy a waterfront lifestyle,” says Colleen Anderson, chief marketing officer for Concert Properties.
Tesoro has something that few Vancouver homes can offer – views of the city, mountains and water, which will remain forever unobstructed. Nothing will ever be built in front of Tesoro due to its location directly on the waterfront and the city park that surrounds it.
“We considered the location first and foremost when we designed the building. The curved architecture opens most homes towards the water, providing residents with a connection to the waterfront from their home – a rarity in Vancouver,” says Anderson.
The elegance of contemporary Italian design
After passing an eye-catching art installation called The Flats by B.C. artist Jill Anholt and a reflective pool water feature, residents enter the Tesoro lobby, which is swathed in expansive slabs of natural stone, from Italian marble to granite. Here residents are greeted by the concierge, available around the clock. There is also a live-in caretaker on the premises.
Designed by Rafii Architects and ZGF Architects and comprising 92 homes, Tesoro offers two- and three-bedroom residences with stylish interiors by BBA Design Consultants, ranging from 1,173 to 5,062 square feet.
From custom Poliform closets with ample space for treasured possessions to substantial outdoor balcony space and floor to ceiling windows displaying impressive views, it’s clear the design focus centres around offering the best in each fine detail.
“At Tesoro, residents don’t need to compromise on anything,” says Anderson. “They get direct waterfront access and spacious homes outfitted with the finest of everything – Poliform kitchens and cabinetry from Italy, extensive marble throughout, and open floor plans designed to maximize views.”
Kitchens are outfitted with high-performance Gaggenau appliances ready to meet every cooking need with the touch of a button (including double oven, steam oven, wine drawer and either a 30-inch fridge-freezer or side-by-side 30-inch refrigerator and 30-inch freezer), while lighting, blinds and musical selections are all customized through Savant home automation.
A long list of luxury amenities
Tesoro completed in April, with more than 70 per cent of the homes already sold and homeowners moving in. Britney Burrell and Matt Stonkus purchased one of Tesoro’s townhomes, as they wanted direct seawall access in this incredibly pedestrian-friendly area.
“We already loved the neighbourhood and the quality of the finishings really impressed us,” the couple says. “We hadn’t seen anything on the market like it.”
Indeed, Tesoro capitalizes on its central location, just steps from walking and cycling paths that run along the world’s longest continuous seawall.
Residents can indulge their love of the finer things in life with Tesoro’s curated list of luxury amenities, notes Concert Properties’ vice-president of sales, Gwen Tang.
“We took great care at every step to ensure this property sets a new benchmark in Vancouver and we are very proud of it,” says Tang. For example, Tesoro’s Wellness Spa boasts two tranquil hot and cold plunge pools for a Nordic spa hydrotherapy experience, alongside a steam room and sauna. Carefully curated art pieces are also showcased throughout the building, featuring many local artists.
“There is an intentional aesthetic here,” adds Tang, noting that even the underground parking garage has custom painted murals on the walls, inspired by the original art that local artist Amy Stewart created for the building. “We wanted to make every space feel special.”
The third-floor terrace is an expansion of the social lounge, perfect for entertaining in the summer days. (Tang notes that someone has already booked their wedding reception here.) Every detail has been accounted for, from a separated prep and catering kitchen to the outdoor children’s play area. The luxury treatment at Tesoro extends even to the guests of residents, who can stay in two furnished guest suites whenever they come to town.
“We want our residents and their guests to feel taken care of while at home, so we’ve tried to think about the extras, big and small, to make that happen,” says Tang.
Tesoro has it all: exquisite design, top-of-the-line interiors and stunning views of an iconic skyline. It’s a rare treasure on the Vancouver waterfront, and a special place to call home.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Concert Properties. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.