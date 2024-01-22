With the arrival of a new year, travel companies, media and industry insiders weigh in on their must-visit destinations by creating Top 10 lists. For Air Canada Vacations, that list includes tours based on its new European destinations, such as Scandinavia, Greece and Italy.
The selections inspire and help spark the imagination around future travel plans. They also point to emerging places well worth visiting, from off-the-beaten-path regions in popular countries to cities coming to the forefront for their culinary and cultural offerings.
Scandinavia lands high on multiple lists for 2024; National Geographic, Forbes and Condé Nast Traveler all placed Northern Europe destinations among their picks. Adventurers, road trippers and gourmet-minded globetrotters will find a bounty of amusements in the region.
To make planning a trip to Scandinavia stress-free, consider a tour from Air Canada Vacations, which has been delivering unparalleled travel moments to Canadians for more than 40 years. The company has just added many self-guided tours in several new European destinations for 2024 and the list is growing.
In Scandinavia alone, five tours present the best the region offers. For example, Capitals of the North showcases three dynamic cities – Stockholm, Copenhagen and Oslo – in an 11-day package that includes flights, hotel stays, transportation by train, and exciting activities to make your vacation truly incredible, plus Aeroplan points to earn and redeem on future travel.
Meanwhile, history and culture enthusiasts can book the 14-day On the Viking Trail. Guests begin their journey in Copenhagen before heading by train to Oslo and then to the stunning fjords of Norway and the city of Bergen, surrounded by seven mountains. Return to Denmark by boat and enjoy the architecture of dreamy coastal towns along the way, such as Aarhus.
If the modern hipness of the Danish capital beckons, try the Copenhagen City Break tour for in-depth exploration. A flight and hotel package includes return airfare and seven nights of accommodation, plus a 24-hour hop-on, hop-off bus pass, a full-day castle and heritage tour, and a day trip to southern Sweden to visit the historic towns of Jakriborg and Lund.
Balmy temperatures and a dynamic culinary scene have inspired many travellers to think about Portugal for their next vacay. Discover the best of two very different regions in one great package that combines the energy-charged urban vibe of Lisbon with the dramatic landscapes of São Miguel, the largest and most populated of the islands that make up the Azores.
Nicknamed “the green island,” São Miguel is well known for its remarkable natural beauty and sustainability. Feel the mist of natural waterfalls on your face, see lagoons in ancient volcano craters, take a dip in hot water springs (known as caldeiras) or immerse yourself in nature by hiking a network of scenic trails.
If warmth, wine and wonderful views are part of your dream vacation, you’re in luck. Air Canada Vacations just announced its first tour to Madeira, also departing from Lisbon. After you’ve soaked up the sights and sounds of the Portuguese capital, you’ll head to Madeira beginning in Funchal, famous for its charming streets, lush gardens and historic sites. The tour offers plenty of memorable moments, which could include visiting a town known for its wickerwork, panoramic views, vineyards, lunch and dinner (with grilled meat skewers, fried corn and traditional entertainment) that shine a light on local cuisine.
Italy remains one of the most-visited countries in the world, according to Statista. In 2022 alone, it saw 50 million tourists – not surprising when you consider Italy’s legendary cuisine, remarkable attractions like the Colosseum or Sistine Chapel, and diverse regions.
Air Canada Vacations now has five new tours for 2024 in the Lombardy region, home to lakeside villas, ski resorts, incredible vineyards and thermal spas. Discover it with the help of a package like the nine-day Northern Italy’s Charm.
The journey begins in the internationally renowned fashion capital of Milan. Pick up something gorgeous to wear for a guided walking tour of the city with skip-the-line entrance to the magnificent Cathedral of Milan and La Scala, one of the world’s most famous theatres. Or wear your new outfit for a full-day excursion to ritzy Lake Como and Bellagio. The tour package also includes train tickets for the Bernina Express Panoramic tour, starting in St. Moritz, Switzerland’s most chic resort town.
Also included in the tour is a visit to a winery for a tasting of Franciacorta, Lombardy’s beloved sparkling wine, and other local delicacies that will become treasured vacations experiences.
When you’re looking for the warmth and sun of southern Italy, think about Sicily, the country’s largest island. History has left its mark with influences from its neighbours in northern Africa. The capital of Palermo features souk-like shopping, historic statues, fountains and a 12th-century church that blends Moorish and Catalan architecture. Taste the culture in Sicily’s cuisine as you sample pasta alla Norma, homemade noodles with fried eggplant, salted ricotta and basil, or cassata, tasty sponge cake with marzipan and pistachios, and sandwiches, made with Sicilian bread and stuffed with chickpea fritters – a popular street food.
Don’t miss the highlights of this charming island. You’ll see coveted sights like Mount Etna, the most active volcano in Europe, the Syracuse Archaeological Park with a Roman amphitheatre, the Baroque structures of Val di Noto, and the Valley of the Temples, a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site for its abundance of ancient Greek art and architecture. Discover them with the help of Air Canada Vacations’ Journey Through Sicily guided tour.
The new year is going to be an exciting one for travelling to Europe. Let Air Canada Vacations make your next trip stress-free with its enticing packages and new lineup of tours. Start your European planning journey here.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Air Canada Vacations. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.