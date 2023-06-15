Before war came to her doorstep, Julienne* had a normal, happy childhood.
“We lived well before. My brothers, sisters and I went to school and ate well,” says the now 13-year-old.
“However, when we fled, we left everything behind.”
The oldest of six, Julienne and her family arrived in Nyiragongo territory, North Kivu, after fleeing regular clashes between armed groups and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Landing in a village with one private school and no public school, Julienne’s education came to a halt.
“My parents had no money to pay for our schooling. I spent my days at home doing household chores or accompanying my mother to the bean and potato fields,” she says. “I was sad when I saw the other children going to school while I went to the field.”
Circumstances turned around for Julienne and her family once Save the Children began its work in her area.
The charity embarked on the Ni Someshe! project in early 2020 to improve the right to school and vocational education for girls, including survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.
Wrapping up this month, and with support of more than $8 million in funding provided in partnership with the Government of Canada, the project has created a significant impact on the area, including the rehabilitation of 46 school buildings that provided much-needed repair.
“The areas targeted by the project have been heavily affected by armed conflicts and disasters for over two decades. Children, and more particularly girls, are the most affected by these recurrent crises,” says Edouard Niyonzima, Program Manager for the Ni Someshe! project, who has been involved since the beginning.
“It is imperative to consider girls’ education as a priority to improve the socio-economic environment, better protect against diseases, avoid early marriages and pregnancies, and fight against child labor,” continues Niyonzima. “Education is the most appropriate investment to ensure the protection of children.”
With a focus on increasing equitable access to learning opportunities for girls, while improving the quality, safety and gender sensitivity of learning environments and creating safe education with a reduction of gender-based violence for all children, the scope of the Ni Someshe! project extended well beyond repair work to physical structures.
“Building schools is one thing, but community engagement is another,” says Niyonzima. “You can build schools and if there are no children coming to study, [there is] nothing to hope for.”
Seeking a joint effort between state services and community, the project developed programs to actively engage parents and students, along with schools and local authorities. “Teachers have benefited from training on how to manage overcrowded classrooms and other pedagogical themes in order to improve the quality of teaching,” says Niyonzima.
A lack of school supplies is the primary reason children drop out of school. To address this, the project has distributed more than 37,000 school kits and 6,004 menstrual hygiene kits for adolescents.
“This has had an impact on the school enrollment rate and the retention of the most disadvantaged children in school,” says Niyonzima.
A cash voucher empowerment program provided aid to 300 vulnerable families, including survivors of sexual violence, helping them to undertake income-generating activities that can support their children’s school supplies.
There’s also been a focus on helping children who may have been otherwise left behind get back on their educational track.
“Sensitization activities on the importance of education has enabled members of the community to identify children who have dropped out of school and to integrate them into the school system,” says Niyonzima.
To support traditional schooling, Catch-up Clubs (CUCs) were launched in April 2022 and proved to be an innovative success.
Inspired by Pratham, an education-focused NGO based in India, the program groups learners by literacy levels rather than age or expected or current grade level.
“Catch-Up Clubs are extracurricular, fun activities. It is an informal education that allows children to accelerate their learning level in reading and writing but coupled or mixed with play and recreational activities,” says Niyonzima. “Any education that is done in the form of games promotes learning in children, and the retention level is higher.”
More than half of the children enrolled in CUCs achieved age-appropriate literacy skills after a single 13-week cycle.
Through such practices, the Ni Someshe! project has successfully integrated more than 3,000 children into the formal school system and another 2,400 were referred to remedial education centers.
In Julienne’s case, the Ni Someshe! project transformed the school in her area, building three classrooms, four latrines, and a recreational area for the students.
Today, she attends school for free and has the supplies she needs to complete her studies.
“Thanks to Save the Children, I have a notebook for each class. I no longer write my lessons in one notebook. The binder protects my school things from the rain,” she says.
Julienne is among 168 children who have contributed to the doubling of the school enrollment.
“I would like to become a nurse when I grow up,” she says, “Without school, I can’t accomplish this dream, because school is important for a girl.”
*Name has been changed for privacy
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Save the Children. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.