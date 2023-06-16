As Lake Chad recedes dramatically, mapping draws a solution
The Mbororo people have lived around the shores of Lake Chad for millennia, herding cattle and existing harmoniously with neighbouring groups of farmers and fishers.
The Mbororo’s cattle, however, need grass to eat - and grass requires rain, which has been increasingly hard to predict in recent years.
“Our life depends on rainfall,” says Mbororo Indigenous rights activist and Rolex Awards for Enterprise Laureate Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim. “When we have rain, we have pastures for our cattle, and the milk they provide represents our economy and our food security.”
As the weather in central Africa has become more erratic, Lake Chad has shrunk by 95 per cent since 1960. As a result, Ibrahim explains, cycles of droughts and floods have made it difficult for the Mbororo and many of their neighbours to continue their traditional ways of life.
This has led to fights over land and resources among formerly peaceful groups and put many livelihoods around Lake Chad in jeopardy. With deep roots among the Mbororo and a profound respect for traditional Indigenous knowledge, Ibrahim is working to resolve these conflicts using a simple yet effective tool: mapping.
“Mapping helps the communities resolve problems between themselves,” says Ibrahim, who has spent the past decade helping neighbouring groups resolve their conflicts and build a more sustainable future together.
Using a combination of satellite-gathered data and traditional wisdom passed down through generations, the maps Ibrahim creates with local communities have proven to be a potent catalyst for building consensus. “We found that when communities start sitting down and discussing among themselves, they can resolve their problems without the military or the government.”
Ibrahim’s crowdsourced maps provide more than just geographic information. In one recent initiative, Ibrahim organized a convention that used maps to establish an official charter for managing natural resources and a committee of elders to mitigate future conflicts.
This summit, she says, also resulted in the creation of a roadmap to sustainability, which laid out conservation projects aimed at making communities more resilient in the face of climate change.
“Mapping is a tool that helps them to realize that they have to work together,” Ibrahim says. “It doesn’t matter that they do not have the same religion, speak the same language, or have the same livelihood. They are sitting down, having dialogue, and building a future together.”
Ibrahim’s unique approach stands in contrast to the way humanitarian work has often been carried out in the region.
Instead of leadership and ideas from abroad, which may not take into account the experiences of the people it aims to help, Ibrahim’s work uses local knowledge as its starting point.
“When there is a project, it’s often designed in a Western way, with solutions coming from outside the community, and never looking at the richness and knowledge that these communities have. My people have valuable knowledge that has been passed down through generations for thousands of years, and has taught us to be resilient and live in harmony.”
Ibrahim has expanded the scope of her work with the help of a 2021 Rolex Award for Enterprise, which provided funding for additional mapping projects and put a global spotlight on her accomplishments. Since 1976, the award has been given to more than 150 exceptional individuals such as Ibrahim, who are working to advance human knowledge and well-being around the world.
“The Rolex award helped me to work with communities to protect the environment and fight climate change,” says Ibrahim, who is continuing her work with several large-scale mapping projects around Lake Chad. “It also gives me a podium to express the richness of my community, the power of traditional knowledge, and the power of putting science, traditional knowledge and technology together.”
Ibrahim is also pleased to have the opportunity to promote the contributions of women in a society where their role is often downplayed or ignored. “Women have always been in the shadows of men, but women’s knowledge is so valuable. How we’re using these maps is helping to shed light on women’s knowledge.”
As word of Ibrahim’s work grows internationally, she is often asked what drew her to become an advocate for the rights of the Mbororo and other Indigenous people around the world. Her answer may come as a surprise.
“People say, ‘You are very passionate about Indigenous people’s rights,’ but it’s not a passion. It’s not a job. I didn’t choose it,” she says. “It chose me because I was born in a community that is fighting to get access to land rights, water, health and education. I grew up in this movement.”
