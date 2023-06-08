One takes off and countless others follow. They take to the sky to rise and swoop and whirl in unison, following an unwritten dynamic and elaborate choreography. This murmuration, aptly dubbed sandpiper ballet, never fails to delight spectators in the inner Bay of Fundy, where tens of thousands of shorebirds turn extensive mudflats into both stage and buffet.
In this unique ecosystem, which has the highest tides in the world, receding tides leave a great swath of ocean floor exposed. There, an abundance of mud shrimp invites shorebirds to feast. “Among the most numerous flocks are semipalmated sandpipers and semipalmated plovers,” says Roberta Clowater, executive director, New Brunswick chapter, Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society. “They stop here to feed and feed and feed – until they’re fat and strong enough to make it to their wintering grounds in the south.”
Protecting a significant portion of these mudflats, marshes and waters is important for this migration. Current pressures affecting this habitat include development, such as building dykes and pipelines and dredging the seafloor, as well as climate change, she says. “We know these ecosystems are important, not only for the shorebirds but also for marine mammals, forage fish and endangered populations of Atlantic salmon and sturgeon.”
The aim is to “conserve nature without trampling on cultures or economies,” says Garry Donaldson, manager, protected areas and stewardship for the Canadian Wildlife Service’s Atlantic Region. “Instead of drawing a line on the map based on conservation criteria and then consulting with people, we talk to everyone first.”
This “bottom-up” process – which starts with asking the right questions – can help to avoid later complications, he suggests. “We’ve had about 25 engagement sessions with a variety of people, including conservation organizations and NGOs, Indigenous communities, industry, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and Parks Canada. Getting a sense of what people value can help find that sweet spot, where we have a protected bay that continues to provide cultural and economic value for communities.”
Donaldson envisions “a patchwork of different types of protection, including a national wildlife area, an Indigenous protected area and other stewardship activities.
“Being inclusive and focusing on values will result in a mosaic of protection of terrestrial, intertidal and marine areas,” he says, “with the mudflats, which are so important for shorebirds, as an anchor.”
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications with SeaBlue Canada. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.