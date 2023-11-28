The same values that define relationships at Toronto’s Beverley School – interactions that are meaningful and conducted in a respectful and responsible way that serves the community – are the impetus behind the school’s participation in GivingTuesday.
All the students at the school have a diagnosis of a developmental and/or physical disability, says Danjela Malobabic, principal of Beverley School, but just as every child participates in learning and activities, there are no barriers to contributing to the school’s GivingTuesday bandanas project. The one-of-a-kind bandanas the students created raised funds to host a thank you pizza party for volunteer Bike Brigade cyclists who deliver groceries to school families that need extra support.
The idea was motivated by many of the school’s 77 students who wear bandanas for a variety of reasons ranging from a hair accessory to a sensory aid – plus the fabric square or triangle is also a popular choice for cyclists who use it as a sweatband or for wind protection.
The added advantage is that bandanas come in a plethora of colours and sizes and lend themselves to a variety of ways to decorate.
The bandanas were decorated by the students over several weeks, ensuring each child had the opportunity to take part in the fun project co-ordinated by the school’s art teacher Hien Quach.
“Students who are able to draw have had the pleasure of sketching out a bicycle or motorcycle. Other kids have splattered things onto the bandanas, and others chose their colour and art utensil – a paintbrush, straw or marker – and had their part pre-programmed into their communication device,” say Ms. Malobabic.
“We made 15, an achievable number for all students to have a hand in,” she adds, noting that in the spirit of GivingTuesday, the bandanas were shared on a “give what you can” basis rather than being sold at a set price.
“The Bike Brigade helps many different local communities including delivering groceries for families in our school community. They come during the school term and in the holidays – rain, snow or shine,” says Ms. Malobabic. “The reason we thought it would be a great idea to recognize them is that they’re doing it because they love what they do. They love riding bikes; they love giving back to the community. They foster a culture of care, of inclusion, and it mirrors what we do here. We love our students. We love giving back, and it seemed like a great partnership.”
Reflecting on the students’ involvement in GivingTuesday, Ms. Malobabic says initiatives that are meaningful and serve the community are within reach of everyone.
“Maybe it’s just a smile or hello to someone on the street that you’ve never seen before, but you’re walking past them; it’s giving them recognition. It’s beautiful to even say hello to strangers,” she says.
