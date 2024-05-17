Be a part of a retro revival

Gear up for a blast from the past this summer and experience Ontario’s retro revival. Travel back in time to one of the province’s many drive-in theatres or funky diners reminiscent of the 60s and 70s. Explore vinyl record stores to add to or start your own collection and meander through antique shops and barns for hidden gems. Lace up those bowling shoes and roller blades for some good, old-fashioned fun. This summer, it’s all about blending nostalgia with exploration for an unforgettable experience.
Venture into the world of vinyl
What’s old is new again, particularly when it comes to antiques, collectibles and vinyl. Susan Boyle, director of marketing and communications with Central Counties Tourism, responsible for strategic development and marketing of the regions of York, Durham and Headwaters (YDH) as a visitor destination, says enthusiasts and collectors are purposefully travelling to destinations known for their vibrant vinyl scenes.
“Whether you’re a die-hard collector or just getting started, there’s something special about the tactile experience of flipping through albums and uncovering rare finds,” Boyle says. “From classic rock to jazz to indie favorites, vinyl tourism offers a unique way to connect with the music you love and immerse yourself in its timeless allure.”
Boyle says more and more travellers are visiting the region of York Durham Headwaters, seeking out specialized record shops, flea markets and vinyl fairs to unearth rare gems and expand their collections.
Will McGuirk has managed Kops Records in Oshawa for the past five years. Originally from Ireland, McGuirk is also a music writer and has seen the industry change thanks to such artists as Taylor Swift, who has embraced the idea of limited-edition records as well as playing with the physical medium so that each record becomes a collectible.
“I think the artfulness of the whole experience is appealing to a much younger generation who like the connection they make to the artist and want to collect everything they put out,” McGuirk says.
“What I’ve noticed is that more customers are buying new classics and records. Kids who don’t have a record player come in here; they love the idea of having a library of records.”
Kops Records was founded by the Koppel family in Toronto, who started selling vinyl records on Queen Street East in 1976. A second Toronto location opened on the Danforth and the Oshawa location followed eight years ago. The store has a sizable collection of new and used records, some rare, and buys them as well.
“Oshawa has a great history in music. It’s a real well of music. We’re the place where people who are downsizing will bring their collections for us to sell,” McGuirk says.
Visitors to Oshawa will be awed by its music scene, including live shows at the Regent Theatre, Biltmore Theatre, Tribute Communities Centre, the new Bond Street Event Centre, as well as local bars and cafés.
Whether searching for new or used, rare or recent, the regions of YDH are home to countless record stores packed with crates of vinyl records, each one containing a piece of music history waiting to be discovered. Just a few further examples include: Neon Flamingo and 33 1/3 Record Store in Newmarket; Allora Records in Vaughan; Now and Then and On High Records in Oshawa; and Another Spin in Whitby and Oshawa.
The Southwestern Ontario City of London, recognized as Canada’s first UNESCO City of Music, has become a mecca for vinyl enthusiasts with select record stores known for carrying specific genres or record labels. Odyssey Records maintains a great selection of Japanese record pressings that are known for their higher fidelity and new age artists, as well as carrying sought-after soundtracks of iconic Miyazaki films that have a cult-like following.
“The rise in video games pressing their music to vinyl and movie soundtracks has created new markets for collectors and enthusiasts and select pressings can sell for hundreds of dollars,” says Richard Gracious, music industry development officer and senior co-ordinator of London Music Office, a division of Tourism London. “It attracts the younger and older generations by creating a treasure hunter’s enthusiasm that draws people to scour their local communities for sought-after gems.”
London is also home to such well-known record stores as the indie store Grooves Records. The London Children’s Museum is hosting Retro Recess on May 25, at which visitors can indulge their nostalgia for tunes from the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s with The Alpha DJ Company.
Indulge at a classic diner
From the moment visitors step inside these classic diners, they are transported back to a simpler time, when jukeboxes played their favourite tunes, and the smell of burgers and fries filled the air. Whether you’re craving a milkshake, a hearty breakfast or a slice of pie, diners are the perfect place to satisfy the appetite and soak in the retro vibes. For one of the best roadside burgers around, visit Superburger off Highway 89 in Shelburne. Other Ontario diners that offer mouth-watering fare with an old-time vibe are: Big M in Pickering, Rainbow Restaurant in Oshawa, Haugens Chicken & Ribs in Port Perry, Galaxie Diner in Woodbridge, Davis Diner in Newmarket and Lloyd’s Lunchbox in Whitby.
Watch movies under the stars
Experience the magic of cinema under the stars at one of YDH’s drive-in movie theatres. There’s nothing quite like the feeling of parking the car and watching a film on the big screen from the comfort of your own vehicle. With a bucket of popcorn in hand and the night sky above, visitors are transported back to a time when going to the movies was an unforgettable outdoor adventure. Check out the Stardust Theatre north of Newmarket and venture to other drive-in movie theatres around Ontario, many of which can be found at driveinmovie.com/Canada/Ontario. Once feared to be relics of the past, drive-in theatres are getting a boost from the resurgence of interest in retro culture, in part driven by social media.
Lace up the skates
Get your groove on and hit the streets in style with roller skating. With retro-inspired roller rinks popping up in cities everywhere, roller skating is making a comeback as the ultimate way to embrace nostalgia and have a blast with friends.
“Pop-up roller rinks are all the rage,” Boyle says. One example is the Durham Roller Skating Inc. in Oshawa, which offers a roller skating experience for those age 18 and up. “Visitors can also skate along paths like the Waterfront Trail, which cuts through Durham.”
Retro Rollers Inc., created by Elaine Beck and Philip Morris in 2017 when they searched for ways to make a positive impact on people’s lives, operates in such locations as London, Kitchener and Toronto.
The Town of St. Marys, southwest of Stratford in Southwestern Ontario, has also become a hot spot for roller skating. Visitors can bring their own skates and take to the dry ice pad at the Pyramid Recreation Centre.
Go treasure hunting
When it comes to antiquing, Durham Region has some of the best destinations in Ontario. From vintage clothing and retro decor to classic toys and collectibles, shoppers never know what hidden gems they will discover as they browse the aisles.
“Antique shops offer a glimpse into the past and a chance to bring a piece of history home,” Boyle says. With environmental stewardship and sustainability top of mind, repurposing and reviving antiques is a great way for people to do their part. Just a few of the region’s treasures include: There and Back Antiques and Vintage Finds in Cannington, Redman’s Antique Barn in Scugog, Harvest Antiques in Hampton, Mango Reclaimed in Whitby, and Caviar and Cobwebs in Port Perry.
Many travellers to Southeastern Ontario plan road trips or weekend getaways specifically to explore the region’s vintage and antique shops. Whether it’s vintage clothing, retro home decor, or collectible antiques, shoppers are drawn to the thrill of discovering hidden gems and uncovering pieces with character and history.
“Many of the vintage and antique shops in Southeastern Ontario are located in small towns and rural communities, each with its own distinct charm and character,” says Steve Weir, senior marketing manager, Southeastern Ontario, for Region 9 Regional Tourism Organization (RTO 9). “Visitors are drawn to the warm hospitality and friendly atmosphere of these quaint villages, where they can browse through shops at a relaxed pace and chat with local shop owners about their collections.”
The area is steeped in history and heritage, with many of the shops housed in historic buildings dating back to the 19th and early 20th centuries. Plan your summer road trip and discover the towns, villages and cities that make up Southeastern Ontario, from Bay of Quinte to Lennox and Addington, visitors will be enthralled with the selection of vintage jewelry, signs, bottles, toys, clothing and more.
An exciting new shopping experience is coming to Long Point Eco-Adventures, an eco-resort that favours sustainable practices and glamping, food and beverage experiences set in the Carolinian forest in Turkey Point, Norfolk County.
“We are transforming the main floor of our Skyview building into a space for antiques, artists and makers who recycle and repurpose old furniture, arts and crafts,” says Chloe McConnell, general manager of Long Point Eco-Adventures. “Our goal is to offer interactive workshops for visitors to learn how to recycle and reuse things like art or furniture as well as planting and other things.”
Be a bowler
Recreational venues such as bowling alleys took a hit during the pandemic but they are experiencing a revival and can be found in just about every city and town in Ontario, and a list of many of them can be found at bowlcanada.ca. In the cities and towns that make up York, Durham and Headwaters, visitors will find many bowling alleys with timeless charm and vibrant neon lights, such as: Bowling on Broadway in Orangeville, Parish Lanes 5 Pin in Uxbridge and NEB’s Fun World in Oshawa.
These discoveries are hardly exhaustive of all the retro offerings available all across Ontario, fuelled in large part not just by older generations reliving their heydays, but by millennials and GenZs who are increasingly nostalgic about earlier times. They extend to such things as social spaces where people can play board games together, or places filled with classic arcades games. For instance, at denthreesixty in Markham, gamers can indulge in games from the Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong franchises.
And there are even accommodations that specialize in retro, such as Retro Suites Hotel in Chatham. This eclectic hotel is an assembly of eight heritage-designated, 19th-century buildings that have been restored and allow guests to travel through time with multiple styles that blend old with new.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.