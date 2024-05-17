Become an active participant in preserving and celebrating Indigenous culture

“There’s a growing awareness of the richness and diversity of Indigenous knowledge, which encompasses storytelling as a vital means of passing down traditions, values and histories,” says Maggie Kerr, transit project co-ordinator for the Corporation of the County of Perth.
Kerr says one motivation for this is a societal shift toward greater recognition and appreciation of Indigenous cultures and histories, spurred by movements for reconciliation, social justice and cultural preservation.
“Promoting storytelling and awareness of Indigenous culture involves collaborating with Indigenous communities to respectfully share their stories and heritage. This can include guided tours led by Indigenous guides, interpretive signage at landmarks, cultural events and immersive experiences that provide visitors with insights into Indigenous ways of life,” she says. “In Perth County specifically, we have collaborated with Aspens Ojibwe Horses, Ambe Winged Tours and the Stratford Perth Museum to provide Indigenous education, crafting and immersive experiences.”
There are fewer than 200 Ojibwe horses in existence and Aspens Ojibwe Horse Sanctuary, just 10 minutes north of Stratford, is dedicated to the protection, preservation and promotion of the endangered breed. A large, airy indoor arena provides the perfect setting for equine-assisted learning and multiple trails invite visitors to take leisurely walks while reflecting on their experience.
With its abundance of natural landscapes and conservation areas, Perth County offers many locations for bird watching, such as the West Perth Wetlands, where birders will soon see herons, younger shorebirds and falcons. Ambe Winged Tours in north Perth is a year-round, Indigenous-guided excursion that allows visitors to view and photograph seasonal and resident birds in the region, including majestic bald eagles, owls and more.
This September, the Stratford Perth Museum is hosting its Indigenous Art Market and Cultural Celebration, a free event that aims to create a celebratory space and healthy dialogue. This Truth and Reconciliation project is focused on advocating for local business owners and artists with an indigenous heritage.
“We would like to thank all of our kind partners of our markets, HauntingLIVE Podcast and The Healing of the Seven Generations organization for their profound guidance and counsel,” says Kelly McIntosh, general manager of Stratford Perth Museum. “We are both honoured and delighted that so many people are sharing their heritage with our visitors and broader community.”
According to Indigenous Tourism Ontario (ITO), one in three international travellers is interested in Indigenous tourism experiences and activities. Southwest Ontario Tourism Corporation has been working with such organizations as ITO to bring better awareness to culturally authentic activities and experiences that are available to local residents and visitors, says its executive director, Joanne Wolnik.
“These stories and voices have been here since time immemorial. It’s important that we’re listening and respecting the grace at which they are being shared with us, from the language, traditions, celebrations, art and overall way of life that is in harmony with the planet,” Wolnik says. “We’re very fortunate Indigenous hosts are sharing their teachings through these tourism experiences, whether it is by boat through Bkejwanong territory on Walpole Island, spending time with the Ojibwe spirit horses or through Indigenous-inspired cuisine, Indigenous art and so much more.”
Indigenous peoples lived in Southwestern Ontario long before settlers, but their rich history is often unknown to many that live in and visit the region. “We ask that visitors do their research, read and watch content created by Indigenous Peoples before participating in any traditional events to ensure they are participating in a respectful way, honouring traditions, culture and the land, as we would when visiting other destinations,” Wolnik says.
To hear Indigenous voices and stories, consider these unique experiences as well in Ontario’s Southwest: Ska-Nah-Doht Village and Museum, which is a recreated Iroquoian village in Middlesex County where visitors can learn about Indigenous histories and cultures; Awaken Your Spirit, a three-hour immersive spirit horse encounter; and the Museum of Ontario Archaeology in London, whose exhibits teach Indigenous heritage and culture.
From vibrant murals to interactive exhibits, art serves as a powerful medium for Indigenous storytelling and connection. Visitors to York, Durham and Headwaters (YDH) can find unique art installations scattered across the region that celebrate Indigenous history and traditions.
“Art isn’t just about observation; it’s about participation and dialogue,” says Susan Boyle, director of marketing and communications for Central Counties Tourism, responsible for strategic development and marketing of YDH as a visitor destination. “Through interactive observation, tourists can become active participants in preserving and celebrating Indigenous culture.”
A multiphase, collaborative project from Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, York University, Jumblies Theatre and five southern Ontario First Nations – called Changing the Narrative: Reconnecting Settler and Indigenous Histories at Black Creek Pioneer Village – is transitioning from its research phase to exhibits. Wendy Rowney, senior manager of community outreach and education for Black Creek Pioneer Village and Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, likens the cultural heritage museum to a village where people come together to find a home in which they feel respected and heard.
This summer, visitors to the village located in Vaughan can take part in a special art series on the first Saturday of each month beginning in May. At First Saturdays: Through Their Eyes, Indigenous and other equity-deserving artists will share their art and invite participants to consider history from their perspective. In July, guests can learn about spoon carving with Inuk artist Barry Best, who creates spoons from fallen trees, and in August, they can discover the traditional art of pinch pot making with Mohawk Melungeon artist Rhonda Lucy.
As part of the Toronto Arts Council’s Animating Historic Sites initiative, the village will host Jumblies Theatre for a series of free workshops. Participants will explore and craft miniature versions of six significant treaty history sites, infusing them with visual arts, movement and sound. Another Indigenous arts organization will be building a traditional birth bark canoe on the museum’s grounds.
“Summertime is my favourite time of the year at the village with all the flowers and gorgeous green space,” Rowney says. “There are 40 heritage buildings, 60 rare and heritage breed animals, and more than 45 staff at the height of the season. There is so much to see and do for people of all ages.”
The Experience York Trail, which connects municipalities across the York Region, has a thought-provoking series of art installations depicting seed spreaders and pollinators by renowned Indigenous artist Donald Chrétien. Commissioned by the York Region Arts Council, the Experience York Trail Marker Project was brought to life in collaboration with Chrétien from the Nipissing First Nation, along with cultural narrative contributions from Ojibwe Elder Shelley Charles of the Georgina Island First Nation. The series celebrates the vital role of pollinators in maintaining the harmony of Mother Earth. The circular shapes of the art pieces symbolize unity and inclusivity, inviting people to immerse themselves in the artwork and connect through shared experiences.
Georgina, a town nestled in Ontario’s York Region, serves as a vibrant hub of Indigenous stories and storytelling, and offers visitors an immersive journey into the history and heritage of the Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation with artworks situated throughout the town. The Georgina Centre for Arts and Culture houses pieces in its permanent collection that reflect Indigenous history and culture. On its grounds sits the Old Fox Woman Sculpture, a creation by Ron Baird and Indigenous consultant Jared BigCanoe that embodies the intelligence and wisdom of this cunning matriarch. In Georgina’s Uptown Keswick Parkette, another sculpture by Baird and BigCanoe called Nanabush captures the essence of a legendary trickster from Ojibwe folklore. And Jackson’s Point Harbour in the township of Georgina is home to Spirit of the Harbour Past and Present Mural, a woodland-inspired mural by Lauri Hoeg that offers a representation of the interconnectedness of all things in Anishinaabe worldview.
Georgina’s commitment to preserving Indigenous heritage extends beyond the arts to historical landmarks such as the Trading Tree at ClearWater Farm – a 200-year-old maple tree that serves as a symbol of trade and storytelling among settlers and local Indigenous communities. Embracing traditions such as companion planting, the farm celebrates the ancient wisdom of Indigenous communities, one of the most famous examples of which is the Three Sisters – corn, beans and squash – grown together in harmony and showcasing the sustainable and holistic approach to agriculture that has sustained Indigenous communities for centuries.
In nearby East Gwillimbury, the Sharon Temple National Historic Site and Museum is home to the magnificent new Hope and Truth Reflection Sculpture. Lori Woodyatt, executive director of Sharon Temple, says visitors have been awestruck by the transformation of a fallen 200-year-old sugar maple tree into a sculpture of a female hand gracefully holding an aluminum feather and engraved with Indigenous pictographs.
Woodyatt remembers when the historic tree fell in 2021. “It was around the time of all the news reports about the residential schools. It occurred to me then that there is just no place for an ordinary Canadian to reflect on the many tragedies that led to Truth and Reconciliation,” Woodyatt says, adding she felt compelled to preserve some part of the old tree and offer people a place to gather and reflect.
Unveiled at the Sharon Temple in September 2023, the sculpture was designed by Chrétien and sculptor Shane Clodd, with guidance from the Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation. The second phase of the project includes a surrounding garden featuring the four sacred medicines: sweetgrass, sage, cedar and tobacco. Flanking the sculpture will be seven stones, each representing one of the Seven Grandfather Teachings: love, respect, bravery, truth, honesty, humility and wisdom. Together, the sculpture and garden will offer a welcoming space for learning and reflection.
Another art installation that takes into account the principles of Truth and Reconciliation can be found at Long Point Eco-Adventures, a resort in Southwestern Ontario. The Moccasin Identifier Mural Installation invites visitors to embark on a journey that intertwines Indigenous culture, creative expression, treaties and the natural world. The installation stands as a tribute to the intricate interplay between humanity and the ecological surroundings of the Long Point Biosphere Reserve on the shores of Lake Erie.
An important space set to open this summer is the Crane Gathering Space at Island Lake, situated at the northern trailhead of the Credit Valley Trail. Developed by the Credit Union Valley Indigenous Roundtable, the Crane Gathering Space will be an inclusive spot for community-building, ceremonies and other events, and is the first of seven key Indigenous cultural sites to be created along the trail. The inspiration for the space comes from the Ajijaak Dodem (Crane Clan). In Anishinaabe tradition, the Ajijaak is known as an echo maker and is the speaker for the clans and announcer of things to come. Once the space is open to the public, lucky visitors may spot sandhill cranes, who use Island Lake as a stopover site during migration, at the pier by the Crane Gathering Space.
Another waterside place of Indigenous discovery can be found in Pickering, east of Toronto. Water is Medicine is a public artwork created by Dbaajmowin, an Indigenous-led artist collective led by Anishinaabe artist Amber Smith Quail and Algonquin artist Karl Chevrier, and includes sculptor Jacques Baril and SpruceLab designer Sheila Boudreau, with support from the SpruceLab landscape architecture team. The design is inspired by the idea of “boat memories” created of structural ribbing and structural forms of reflective, polished stainless steel, beached on a deposit of sand.
A guide to Experience York Trail Marker project: a series celebrating the importance of pollinators to Mother Earth
BEE
“Aamoo” is the Ojibway word for bee. In Indigenous culture, the bee plays an important role in the plant world pollinating berries, including the first berry of the season, the strawberry Odemin, the heart berry representing the rejuvenation of the changing seasons.
Aurora Town Park, Aurora
BLUE JAY
The blue jay is known as “Diindiisi” in the Anishinaabe language and refers to the sound of its songs. So protective of family and territory, Diindiisi lifts up happy songs of the approaching spring with the intelligence of singing with other birds and mimicking their sounds.
Vandorf Community Park, Stouffville
MOTH
“Gokowesi” is the Ojibway word for moth. Gokowesi(wug) come out after the sun goes down. They pollinate the flowers, helping with the work of our grandmother, Gokomisinan, who lights the night sky.
The Link, Sutton
BUTTERFLY
“Memengwaa” is the Ojibway word for butterfly. The butterfly has a special relationship across North America with milkweed plants, whose flower provides important nutrition to the Ojibwe Anishinaabe of the Great Lakes region.
King Heritage and Cultural Centre, King City
CHICKADEE
“Gijigijigaaneshinh” is the Ojibway word for chickadee. Gijigijigaaneshinh has many beautiful nagamonaan (songs) and stores more seeds than most other bineshiinhwug (birds), hiding them for later in the winter season known as Biiboon.
Fairy Lake Park, Newmarket
CHIPMUNK
“Agongos” is the Ojibway word for chipmunk. Agongos can be heard moving through the plants, grasses and leaves. Agongos is swift, moving along the ground making nests and transferring pollen and seeds throughout the garden, or Gitigaaning.
Markham Civic Centre, Markham
FIREFLY
“Waawaatesi” is the Ojibway word for firefly. Waawaatesi lights up the summer evenings in the long grass, among the giizhikatig (cedar tree). Ojibwe teachings acknowledge the special relationship of this pollinator with the sacred medicine of wiingushk (sweetgrass).
Aurora Town Park, Aurora
HUMMINGBIRD
“Nenookaasi” is the Ojibway word for hummingbird. Nenookaasi has a special relationship with native plants and, according to local Ojibwe tradition, carries the sacred songs of creation, Inokinegewin.
Kortright Centre, Woodbridge
