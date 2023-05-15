It’s not enough to see the rushing water at a distance; you want to get up close and personal with this natural wonder. There’s no better place to start than with Journey Behind the Falls. "You cannot get any closer to the Falls,” Niagara Parks CEO David Adames says of the experience.

Here, after entering the newly renovated Table Rock Centre, you’ll descend 125 feet below street level to explore 130-year-old tunnels carved in the bedrock before making your way to the viewing platform located just metres from the base of the Horseshoe Falls.

Along the way, take in new exhibits that explain the history of the Falls, from the Ice Age through to modern day. You’ll see how much they’ve changed over the centuries due to erosion, and learn about the origins of tourism and Indigenous connections to Niagara Falls.

As you move closer to the outdoor platform, you’ll hear and feel the roar of the Falls before you see them. “You can feel the power of the water’s flow in your body,” Adames says of this incredible vantage point. And then you’ll feel it, quite literally, when you step out onto the platform. “You do get wet,” Adames warns, explaining that everyone gets a poncho before entering the tunnels. “But people love it because it’s part of the experience.” The ponchos can be kept as a souvenir or returned so that Niagara Parks can recycle them.