As climate change is melting the Arctic ice pack at unprecedented rates, the north of Canada is becoming increasingly accessible to commercial marine traffic. Over the past 25 years, industrial shipping and fishing, cruise ships, oil and gas exploration and other vessel traffic has tripled. This increase, says Erin Abou-Abssi, director of policy at Oceans North, is impacting sensitive ecosystems and potentially threatening the health, safety and well-being of communities in the North.
“There’s only about 16 per cent of the Canadian Arctic that’s been surveyed to modern standards,” explains Abou-Abssi. The uncharted seafloor adds risks for shipping and other operations. “We see a seven times higher rate of incidents in the North than in other waters, [including] regular grounding events.”
A major accident – such as an oil spill – would be devastating. “There would be no real response capacity to clean it up,” she says. “It would be absolutely detrimental to the wildlife in the area and the food security of nearby communities.”
Oceans North is working throughout Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland, to ensure that standards, including the establishment of safe shipping routes, are set and followed to help mitigate climate change and industrial and commercial pressures in the Arctic.
“We are focused on bridge-building between grassroots efforts in Indigenous coastal communities and the federal government,” says Abou-Abssi. The organization advocates for science-based, sustainable practices that are informed by and reflect Indigenous rights, knowledge and consultation.
An example of Indigenous-led solutions is the outcome of discussions between industry and residents of Coral Harbour on Southampton Island, located in northern Hudson Bay. Oceans North worked with Leonard Netser, an Inuit hunter, and other community members who became concerned when nearby mine sites attracted increased marine traffic.
The ships were passing between Southampton Island and Coats Island, precariously close to walrus, beluga and fish habitats, nesting areas for seabird colonies and important harvesting areas. “Walrus are especially sensitive to human activity,” explains Netser, who has tracked haul-outs of these massive wild animals. “If disturbed, they may abandon their habitat; and once gone, they’re gone forever.”
The community engaged with a mining company operating in the area. “We asked them to redirect their ships and mark their charts to avoid disturbing the walrus colonies,” he says, adding that the company agreed and rerouted its ships.
“We think there are many opportunities where industry would be willing to avoid sensitive areas,” says Abou-Abssi. “And we hear from communities and Inuit organizations that they want to play a greater role, contributing knowledge and skills towards safely managing marine traffic.”
Oceans North is calling on the federal government to demonstrate leadership and stewardship in the North by partnering with local communities, formalizing recommended routes and officially communicating that information.
“The ships are coming; the Arctic is opening,” she adds. “We have a chance to show the world what sustainable development looks like in an Indigenous homeland profoundly impacted by climate change.”
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications with SeaBlue Canada. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.