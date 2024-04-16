Building knowledge about women’s unique risks for heart disease and stroke

Julie du Page had been living with a form of arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) since she was a teenager, and after her second pregnancy, it got worse. The frequency of the episodes increased, and she found herself gripped by extreme fatigue.
“I would lie awake at night, listening to my heart’s irregular beat reverberating through my mattress. I couldn’t sleep, and I couldn’t exercise without feeling exhausted and short of breath,” says Julie, a Quebec-based actress, host and blogger.
While she knew her symptoms weren’t only because of her busy life as a young mother of two, she had a hard time getting health professionals to take her concerns seriously.
“Every time I flagged concerns with a health-care provider, they were brushed off as unimportant,” she says. “I recounted my symptoms and asked questions, but to no avail. I felt like I was wasting their time.
“I was living an anxiety-driven spiral in which I felt very alone. My quality of life as a young mother was significantly affected.”
Julie’s life was turned around when she was able to receive specialized corrective surgery. “I cried tears of joy when, for the first time, I saw my heart beating regularly on the monitor.”
Julie’s story is all too common. While women face unique risk factors for heart disease and stroke at different stages of their lives, awareness of these different risks is still relatively low among health-care providers and women themselves.
Two-thirds of heart disease and stroke clinical research had traditionally focused on men. A recent survey found that only 11 per cent of women in Canada can name one or more of women’s specific risk factors for heart conditions and stroke¹, which are the leading cause of premature death for women.
Heart & Stroke is working to change that reality, including through a multi-year awareness and education campaign to educate women in Canada on their risks for heart disease and stroke across their unique life stages.
A lifetime of risks: women’s heart and brain health through all life stages
Risk factors vary across women’s lives, and some risk factors impact women differently than men or impact them disproportionately.
“There are risk factors for heart conditions and stroke that affect everyone, but we know that some can have stronger impacts in women, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking and physical inactivity,” says Dr. Kara Nerenberg, Heart & Stroke women’s heart and brain health research chair. “Women also face a suite of risk factors that can begin or intensify at different points in their lives, such as during pregnancy or post-menopause.”
The campaign takes a life-stage approach that focusses on three key periods in women’s lives: reproductive years due to factors such as contraception use or pregnancy; menopause or midlife as estrogen levels fluctuate; and post-menopause when protective factors associated with estrogen are gone.
“Knowing awareness is low and wanting to meet women where they are, we created a digital hub organized by life stage,” says Christine Faubert, vice president, health equity and mission impact, Heart & Stroke.
“Women will be empowered to become aware of their risks, encouraged to assess their own unique risks and supported to take action by speaking with others including their health-care providers.”
The women’s digital hub includes practical information around modifiable, lifestyle-related risk factors, such as unhealthy diet and physical inactivity; non-modifiable risk factors, such as age and family history; and medical risk factors, such as high blood pressure and diabetes; as well as tips and resources including a self-assessment tool.
The women’s risk factor campaign is a key part of Heart & Stroke’s ongoing commitment to improve women’s heart and brain health through not only awareness and education but also through research and health system transformation.
A proud ambassador for women’s heart and brain health
Following her successful surgery, Julie du Page welcomed the opportunity to become an ambassador for Heart & Stroke. She was motivated to share her story to help other women gain knowledge about the risks to their heart and brain health and to take steps to protect their health.
Through her involvement with Heart & Stroke, she learned more about the gaps in awareness, research, diagnosis and care for women, and she is proud to use her platform to help catalyze change.
“Progress has been made, but much remains to be done to ensure that all women receive the care they need,” says Julie. “All causes are noble, but this one is particularly dear to my heart.”
Learn more about women’s unique risks to heart and brain health at the women’s digital hub.
¹National, bilingual online/digital poll conducted for the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada by Environics Research Group, December 3-31, 2021
