Canada’s Wonderland introduces a thrilling boomerang waterslide

Waterslides at waterparks or theme parks can present the ultimate escape from routine – a thrilling opportunity to put on a swimsuit, let loose and just have fun on splashy slopes and drops, twists and turns.
A waterslide adventure is a wonderful activity for families and friends to do together, and even meet fellow thrill-seekers during the anticipatory wait in line or hear the delighted screams of those who ride ahead of them. And during those hot summer months, while the adrenalin might be high, the water cools you down.
Phil Liggett, general manager of Canada’s Wonderland theme park in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, says that’s exactly what the park had in mind when it announced the opening of the new Moosehorn Falls waterslide for this summer.
Moosehorn Falls is a giant boomerang waterslide, a new raft adventure that is part of the 20-acre Splash Works water park. The ride will take up to six guests down a rushing river before they’re propelled to the summit of a zero-gravity, 13-metre wall. Rafters get a moment of weightlessness as they crest the vertical apex and then they are sent back downstream to a clear pool where their ride ends with a giant splash.
“The addition of Moosehorn Falls helps diversify our water park attractions and, between Splash Works and the rides park, really gives guests a two-parks-in-one experience that they can’t get anywhere else,” Liggett says. “The zero-gravity wall on Moosehorn Falls is its main thrill element. … The new attraction gives families and groups of friends a new adventure they can experience together.”
The new ride is inspired by waterfalls on the Broad River along the Moosehorn Trail in New Brunswick’s Fundy National Park, within the UNESCO-designated Fundy Biosphere Region. The waterfalls there, along with the hiking trails and surrounding wilderness, are popular with tourists.
Splash Works features 17 different waterslides, water attractions and cliff jumping. Canada’s Wonderland is a 300-acre theme park featuring more than 200 attractions, including 18 roller coasters. The park opened May 3, with Splash Works opening May 25.
Guests who purchase a 2024 Season Pass will get unlimited access to Moosehorn Falls and Splash Works, plus unlimited visits to Canada’s Wonderland for 2024. The Gold Pass includes access to this fall’s Halloween Haunt and its scare zones, thrilling night rides and live entertainment, and WinterFest, starting in November, where the park transforms itself into a celebration of the Christmas holidays. There’s also a Prestige Pass, which offers such add-ons as free general parking, preferred entrance and a VIP area.
Canada’s Wonderland is eager to add more Canadian-themed attractions, venues and events that, in part, celebrates the adventurous spirit of its people, Liggett says. And, for the first time, the park is adding a second fireworks show to the Canada Day long weekend, along with the returning fireworks displays on the Victoria Day, Civic Holiday and Labour Day long weekends.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.