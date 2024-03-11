The evolution of medical research is bringing new hope to people living with multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system.
Known to be unpredictable, with a spectrum of symptoms that manifest differently among each person living with the disease, care teams face challenges in identifying and monitoring subtle changes of MS progression. While experts agree that there is a need for tailored, personalized and adaptive treatment strategies based on individual needs, the gap remains in identifying when to deploy them effectively.
Novartis Canada is paving the way for a more proactive approach to care and innovation in the field. The company aims to improve the standard of care by enabling doctors to act prior to the onset of irreversible damage with the goal of expediting real-time optimization of treatment and care strategies.
“As a leader in life sciences, we are pushing the boundaries of innovation beyond the traditional confines of therapeutics to reimagine the standard of care in a more holistic way, and to discover new solutions that the MS community can benefit from,” says Erin Keith, vice-president, neuroscience at Novartis Canada.
The main way disease progression is detected in MS today is through magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), which looks for new or growing brain lesions. Keith says that subtle progression and early changes often go undetected, making it challenging for care teams to intervene early, before brain damage occurs.
To address this, Novartis Canada is focused on the expansion of research to support the identification of novel biomarkers in MS. A biomarker is an objective measure that helps assess disease severity and can also reveal how someone is responding to their treatment. Although biomarkers have been widely studied in major disease areas such as cancer and heart disease, today, there is increased interest in developing disease-specific biomarkers that could estimate disease severity and cognitive status in people living with MS.
“Identifying subtle changes in disease progression and determining how and when to deploy the right treatment could pave the way to redefine innovation and lay the foundation for a modernized approach to care,” Keith says.
Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with more than 90,000 people – or approximately one in 400 – living with MS. With such prevalence, the attention can no longer only be on innovation in therapeutics; there is a need to push the boundaries of innovation to help address the burden on people’s quality of life.
One example of this is the work that Novartis Canada is doing with Innodem Neurosciences, a Montreal-based startup. Together, the companies are undertaking a clinical study that examines how eye movement biomarkers (EMBs) and gaze mapping biomarkers (GMBs) can help monitor disease progression with the aim of improving physicians’ access to a reliable, non-invasive, sensitive, and accessible marker of MS progression. This research has the potential to revolutionize how doctors identify progression and act on it.
Dr. Gauruv Bose is an academic neurologist at the Ottawa Hospital, Department of Medicine, Division of Neurology, and assistant professor at the University of Ottawa, Faculty of Medicine. He is involved in clinical research in MS, including the implementation of biomarkers into predictive models.
Dr. Bose says he is excited by the advancements in MS research involving biomarkers such as serum neurofilament-light chain (sNfL), known as proteins that help to maintain the structural integrity of nerve cells. He notes that using biomarkers may help doctors act quicker and may lead to more personalized and individualized strategies, as there is no one-size-fits-all approach.
“Using biomarkers may help us care for people before irreversible damage occurs,” Dr. Bose says. “That’s the Holy Grail.”
Keith shares Dr. Bose’s optimism about the potential of different biomarkers, which may contribute to clinical decision-making at earlier stages. “I’m personally looking forward to seeing the data that will emerge from the clinical study and our ongoing work in this space.”
Dr. Bose adds that biomarkers provide the potential to use different testing that is more efficient and less invasive than undergoing traditional methods. “MS is complex, and it is sort of a black box. We don’t understand everything that’s in it, but we’re hopeful that we can continue to uncover what’s inside the black box to help improve the quality of care and lives for those who have MS.”
Moving past the status quo to advance research in biomarkers could help discover new solutions addressing the strain of this disease on the MS community. “We are helping to solve some of our most significant health-care challenges and remain focused on accelerating new innovations, tools, resources and partnerships needed to improve the standard of care for people that need it most,” Keith says.
