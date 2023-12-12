With holiday season travel and gatherings fast approaching, now is the time to consider adding an important item to your holiday to-do list: an updated COVID-19 vaccine. Elderly adults and those who are immunocompromised remain at the highest risk for serious illness, hospitalization and death due to COVID-19. This is one reason why Health Canada recommends a COVID-19 vaccination for individuals six months of age and older.
How protein-based and mRNA vaccines work
When it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccine this year, Health Canada is offering multiple options. Canadians can choose protein-based or mRNA vaccines to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus.
Protein-based vaccines utilize the same technology that is used in familiar vaccines, such as those for some influenza (flu), hepatitis B and shingles vaccines. They use small pieces of the virus (proteins) to help a person’s immune system recognize the virus. Once it does, it is able to respond to the actual virus and may help protect you.
mRNA vaccines contain a piece of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) to teach people’s cells how to make a harmless protein or piece of a protein from the virus that triggers an immune response inside our bodies. This immune response can help protect people from getting sick if they are exposed to the actual virus in the future. This is how mRNA vaccines are designed to help you.
Canadians have more vaccine choices
According to a recent Leger survey of 1,548 Canadians aged 18 and older, 74 per cent say they want to be able to select the COVID-19 vaccine that they receive.
“I believe two things are really important when considering vaccination: having choices and speaking with your health care provider about what options are best for you and your family,” says Dr. Angel Chu,* an Infectious Diseases Physician.
“A diverse vaccine portfolio to meet individual and health system needs is also integral to Canada’s public health preparedness in 2024 and beyond,” says Dr. Chu, who also serves as the vice-chair of Immunize Canada.
Canadians can protect their loved ones
The virus that causes COVID-19 continues to evolve and change. The Leger survey also found that 70 per cent of Canadians believe that receiving a COVID-19 vaccine is one of the best strategies to help protect loved ones and others around them from the virus. Health Canada recommends those six months of age and older get an updated COVID-19 vaccine dose if it’s been at least six months since their last COVID-19 vaccine dose or since they last had COVID-19 (whichever happened later).
“Heading into the holiday season, I encourage all Canadians to get an updated COVID vaccine,” says Dr. Chu. “With more vaccine options, it’s easier to make the right choice about how to protect you and your family against COVID.”
mRNA and protein-based vaccines are approved in Canada. Canadians are encouraged to talk to their doctor to determine the best COVID-19 vaccine option for them. All vaccine recipients report some common mild or moderate side effects. Vaccine effectiveness varies and is not the same in every individual. Talk to your health care provider if you have any health-related concerns.
Advertising feature produced by Novavax. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
*Dr. Angel Chu is a paid partner for Novavax.