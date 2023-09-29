Wine and cheese are the most natural of pairings; here’s where to go for top-tier wine tastings in Ontario’s wine regions

Prince Edward County

On the shores of Lake Ontario, Prince Edward County’s warm lakeside climate is home to almost 40 wineries. Lighthall Vineyards is one of the only vineyards in Canada that also crafts its own cheese, which is made from local ewe’s milk sourced from a single farmer. Whether you opt for farmhouse-style hard, alpine-style, bloomy rind, feta, blue or cream cheese, each type is crafted to pair with a Lighthall wine. Hinterland Wine Company in Hillier is well-known for its delicious sparkling wines that are made using ancestral methods. Meanwhile, Traynor Family Vineyard is a certified vegan and organic winery that specializes in handmade wines like pét-nat, orange wine, vermouth and piquette. And, if you’re more of a cocktail drinker, Traynor also offers fun recipes for using its wines to create mixed drink concoctions.

Niagara Benchlands

This area, located in the Niagara region, is home to a number of terroir-driven vineyards producing unique and delicious wines. Malivoire Wine Company is certified under Ontario’s Sustainable Winemaking Program. Its wines aren’t just created with eco-friendly farming practices in mind – they also use traditional methods like skin contact to create complex bottles of vino. Or, head to the Feast On-certified Vineland Estate Winery. Not only does Vineland produce a number of award-winning wines, like its Cabernet Franc, it’s also home to one of the best restaurants in the region. Diners eat inside the 1845 farmhouse, take in the views of the rolling vineyards and eat meals made by the internationally trained chefs.

North Shore of Lake Erie

Located at the southern tip of the country, the wineries in this part of Ontario are located at the same latitude as Tuscany, Napa Valley and France’s Bordeaux, making this region’s wine output impressive. Oxley Estate Winery makes award-winning, small-batch, fruit-forward wines that are as unique as the region itself. Spend the day at this picturesque winery for a day of tastings, a game of cornhole and beautiful views. And Colio Estate Wines is one of Canada’s oldest wineries. Founded by Italian bricklayers who sought advice from wine experts, the beautiful brick winery still uses some of the original techniques taught to them.