You don’t have to fly all the way to France or Italy to get your fill of amazing artisanal cheeses. From a full-on, day-long cheese trail in Oxford County to a historic cheddar factory and even a plant-based cheesemaker, here are the six best destinations in Ontario to visit if you’re a fan of cheese (though, let’s face it, who isn’t?)
St-Albert Cheese Co-operative, St. Albert, on the Route Champlain
This fromagerie in the town of St-Albert is one of the oldest co-operatives in Canada. Founded in 1894, the village of St-Albert had been home to Franco-Ontarian cheesemakers since the early 19th century. At the time, the village was already home to a high-quality namesake cheddar: The St-Albert. As the years wore on, other local cheese factories shuttered, but St-Albert Cheese remained in business, churning out high-quality cheddar. Now, nearly 130 years since opening, St-Albert is a must-visit for gastronomic history buffs and fans of squeaky cheese curds and cheddar alike – and a must-visit stop on the Route Champlain, which is based on Samuel de Champlain’s 1615 to 1616 expedition and highlights Francophone culture through food, historical attractions and outdoorsy activities.
Oxford County Cheese Trail
Located a 90-minute drive west of Toronto, the Oxford County Cheese Trail is a self-guided tour with more than 30 stops, all featuring cheese and dairy. With picturesque towns like Ingersoll, Woodstock and Tillsonburg in the county, this cheese adventure will have you driving (or cycling) through gorgeous pastoral landscapes to visit local dairy farms and cheese shops where you can stock up on deliciously fresh products for your next wine and cheese night. Stop by sustainable beef and dairy farm/shop Greener Pastures in Woodstock, gouda specialists Mountainoak Cheese in New Hamburg, Swiss-inspired cheesemakers at Gunn’s Hill just outside of Woodstock, Red Dragon Dairy, which makes sheep milk cheeses in a shop with Welsh influences, and Bright Cheese and Butter, one of the country’s first cheddar factories.
Of course, it’s not all cheese; get in some R&R at Elm Hurst Inn & Spa, and pick up a souvenir or two at Patina’s Gifts of Art and Craft, which prides itself on sourcing unusual and eye-catching handicrafts from Canadian and international artisans. Artsy types will love Ottercreek Woodworks’ award-winning Tree to Table experience, where guests can work with woodworker David Schonberger to create their own live-edge charcuterie board. And get the inside scoop (pun very much intended) on farm life thanks to Udderly Ridiculous’s Taste of Farm Life experience. The business, which is known for its delicious (and Feast On-certified) ice cream made from goat milk sourced from the company’s goat and alpaca farm and local ingredients from nearby producers, also offers an entertaining – and honest – introduction to life on a farm, with plenty of chances to interact with the animals, and enjoy a snack or two. And don’t leave without having a meal at the Feast On-certified SixThirtyNine, a modern fine-dining restaurant where the local-focused menu includes delicious eats, including apple-smoked duck breast, dry-aged beef tartare and an indulgent milk chocolate tart.
Stonetown Artisan Cheese, St. Marys, Perth County
Specializing in handcrafted alpine-style cheese, Stonetown Artisan Cheese is a must-visit for Swiss cheese lovers. The cheese farm and plant use unpasteurized milk with no additives (from their own herd of cows!) to create a final product that’s similar to the cheeses that have been made for centuries in the Swiss Alps. Stop by for award-winning cheeses like their Grand Trunk, which is a firm Farmstead Gruyere, and Amazing Grey, an aged and sweet goat’s milk parmesan.
Thornloe Cheese, Thornloe
Located in the northern part of the province, Thornloe Cheese is a farmer-run cheese plant specializing in heritage-style cheddars and pure cow and goat milk products, and a must-visit stop on the Great Taste of Ontario Temiskaming Shores passport. Founded in 1940, Thornloe sells a wide variety of cheeses, curds and ice cream, making it a perfect stop for generalists looking for high-quality cheeses to add to their board. Some standout cheeses to try include their Devil’s Rock Creamy Blue, a milder blue cheese ideal for salads, sauce and pastas that was named after Devil’s Rock Trail Head, grass-fed mozzarella and balsamic with caramelized onion-flavoured block.
Green Goddess Fromagerie, Guelph
Green Goddess is an artisan vegan fromagerie in Guelph that makes all its cheeses with cashew. Using traditional cheese-making techniques (like rack aging and natural culturing), Green Goddess creates soy-free, dairy-free and plant-based cheeses that are perfect for vegans or lactose intolerant folks – or even traditionalists who are looking to try a thoroughly untraditional cheese. Try the plant-based cheddars, which are just as creamy as dairy cheddar, and their vegan halloumi, which can be pan-fried or seared and used as the finishing touch to any sandwich or salad.
Empire Cheese Co-operative, Campbellford, Northumberland County
Empire Cheese is a manufacturing plant owned by local dairy farmers. The co-op, which began operations in the 1870s, uses traditional cheese-making methods, including open-style vats that give the cheese and curd a better flavour. The plant also uses no additives and preservatives. Now around 150 years old, Empire Cheese is a must-visit for cheese lovers who are into flavoured cheeses, cheddar, mozzarella and Havarti, all of which is made on-site. Empire also produces fresh flavoured cheese curds that are the perfect poutine toppers.
Wine time!
Wine and cheese are the most natural of pairings; here’s where to go for top-tier wine tastings in Ontario’s wine regions
Prince Edward County
On the shores of Lake Ontario, Prince Edward County’s warm lakeside climate is home to almost 40 wineries. Lighthall Vineyards is one of the only vineyards in Canada that also crafts its own cheese, which is made from local ewe’s milk sourced from a single farmer. Whether you opt for farmhouse-style hard, alpine-style, bloomy rind, feta, blue or cream cheese, each type is crafted to pair with a Lighthall wine. Hinterland Wine Company in Hillier is well-known for its delicious sparkling wines that are made using ancestral methods. Meanwhile, Traynor Family Vineyard is a certified vegan and organic winery that specializes in handmade wines like pét-nat, orange wine, vermouth and piquette. And, if you’re more of a cocktail drinker, Traynor also offers fun recipes for using its wines to create mixed drink concoctions.
Niagara Benchlands
This area, located in the Niagara region, is home to a number of terroir-driven vineyards producing unique and delicious wines. Malivoire Wine Company is certified under Ontario’s Sustainable Winemaking Program. Its wines aren’t just created with eco-friendly farming practices in mind – they also use traditional methods like skin contact to create complex bottles of vino. Or, head to the Feast On-certified Vineland Estate Winery. Not only does Vineland produce a number of award-winning wines, like its Cabernet Franc, it’s also home to one of the best restaurants in the region. Diners eat inside the 1845 farmhouse, take in the views of the rolling vineyards and eat meals made by the internationally trained chefs.
North Shore of Lake Erie
Located at the southern tip of the country, the wineries in this part of Ontario are located at the same latitude as Tuscany, Napa Valley and France’s Bordeaux, making this region’s wine output impressive. Oxley Estate Winery makes award-winning, small-batch, fruit-forward wines that are as unique as the region itself. Spend the day at this picturesque winery for a day of tastings, a game of cornhole and beautiful views. And Colio Estate Wines is one of Canada’s oldest wineries. Founded by Italian bricklayers who sought advice from wine experts, the beautiful brick winery still uses some of the original techniques taught to them.
