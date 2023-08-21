Penticton, B.C., is an all-season destination, but the best time to visit might just be the fall.
There’s the sunshine, of course: The small South Okanagan city – set between Okanagan and Skaha lakes – hits a weather sweet spot come September, with blue skies, low humidity and comfortably warm temperatures. There are also reduced crowds – school is back in session and lake-loving summer visitors have thinned out.
But for Michael Ziff, the food and beverage manager at Poplar Grove Winery, what makes autumn truly delightful is the harvest. “There’s an energy – grapes are coming off the vines, farms are bustling,” he says. “Even the air is more fragrant.”
It’s this natural abundance that has sustained people since the time when the Syilx Okanagan People were first protecting the territory’s lands and waters. Today, the local community follows the sustainability examples of the land’s traditional owners with Visit Penticton initiatives that include inviting visitors to explore “Fuel Free…Almost.”
Once you reach the city – whether you’re driving in from Vancouver along scenic highway 3 or the faster highway 5, flying directly into Penticton Airport from Vancouver or Calgary, or nonstop into Kelowna International Airport from Toronto or Montreal – arriving visitors are encouraged to park the car, slow down and explore by foot, pedal or paddle. Everything is so close together, says Russ Turner, owner of Skaha Rock Adventures Ltd.: “That’s part of what makes the area so unique.”
Play all day
Most activities – whether you’re golfing (the season lasts into November), hiking, cycling or paddling on the lakes – can be reached by foot or bike. Even climbers, who are drawn to the easy-to-access Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park for a climbing season that extends into October, are surprised when they discover the bluffs are just 10 kilometres from downtown. With more than 1,200 climbs spread across three main canyons, Turner says novices and experts alike appreciate “the park’s beauty, the quality of the rock and the predictability of good weather.” The park’s proximity to town also makes it easy to take a half-day climbing class and spend the rest of the day exploring – which, in Penticton at harvest time, means checking out the food and drink scene.
Take a sip
With the fields and orchards lush with produce, a natural next stop could be a cidery, distillery or any of the almost 90 nearby wineries. Buzzing with harvest activity, but with fewer visitors, you can expect a more intimate winery experience – and may even find yourself being served by an owner. To reach the vines, check out Grape Savvy Trolley Co. – the area’s only hop-on, hop-off service – or, if you’re not worn out from a morning of activity, try Epic Cycling or South Okanagan E-Bike Safaris, which offer guided cycling wine tours. And for those wanting to do a self-guided tour, Epic Cycling also offers bike rentals.
For craft beer lovers, Kim Lawton of Cannery Brewing and representative of Penticton Beer Blocks says autumn is also the perfect time to visit the region’s eight breweries. Located within 10 minutes of each other, you can easily walk or bike between several of them, or hop on Pen Brew Tours’ special pedal-powered vehicle for a group experience. Lawton points out that while each brewery is unique, collectively they tell a great story. “We have a neat mix of some of B.C.’s oldest and newest, most traditional and innovative breweries,” she says.
For those who want to dive deeper into all things craft beer, and learn about some of the creativity up close, Lawton invites you to Penticton Beer Week, October 13 to 22, 2023 – where over 30 activities and a special fundraiser collaboration beer called Do Good are on offer. “Beer week brings everyone together – restaurants, wineries and other businesses all collaborate to create something really unique for such a small city,” says Lawton. The Do Good beer, which is made by all eight of the Penticton Beer Blocks breweries, also brings the community together – with partial proceeds going to a local charity.
Dig into the local food scene
This culture of collaboration spills over into Penticton’s growing food scene. One of the best ways to become familiar with the region’s growers and makers is by visiting the Penticton Farmers’ Market – which runs to the end of October – where the fall harvest includes everything from apples, beets and carrots to kohlrabi and eggplant. Or, you can explore the Daily Special Culinary Trails – walkable and bikeable routes that combine arts-focused stops in downtown Penticton (such as Penticton Art Gallery) or outdoor adventure-themed stops along the Naramata Bench (think renting an e-bike from Hoodoo Adventures to reach spots like Little Tunnel) with exceptional local food or drink (including all-day breakfast from The Bench Market or a tasting at Maple Leaf Spirits).
To experience even more of the region’s bounty, Ziff suggests you dive into the vibrant dining scene where restaurants focus on the season – some using ingredients from their own market gardens. With a relaxed rural landscape, strong sense of community and outstanding wines, Penticton has been attracting talent from across the country (Ziff himself hails from the Michelin-starred St. Lawrence Restaurant in Vancouver), turning the area into a culinary destination. “You can go from great meal to great meal,” Ziff says. “There’s so much incredible local talent.”
“Penticton tends to surprise visitors,” says Ziff. “There’s the beauty – people call it ‘Napa by the lake’ – the award-winning wines, the emerging culinary scene…” but, he says, it’s really the people that make it special.
“There’s so much happening, so much collaboration between all the businesses making Penticton a complete, well-rounded, world-class destination.”
For more information on how to savour the best of fall in Penticton, check out visitpenticton.com.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Visit Penticton. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.