Celebrating ocean protection

The past two months marked two very different but equally significant marine conservation milestones in the 30-by-30 quest, Canada’s ambition of conserving 30 per cent of marine habitat by 2030.
On the west coast, the Gitdisdzu Lugyeks marine protected area was awarded a blue park designation, the first in Canada
The 33.5-square-kilometre Gitdisdzu Lugyeks (Kitasu Bay) marine protected area (MPA) – managed by the Kitasoo Xai’xais Nation – was recognized with the blue park designation from Marine Conservation Institute for exemplary marine conservation practices in recognition of the park’s location and the enforcement of rules and management.
For Santana JL Edgar, marine planning coordinator for the Kitasoo Xai’xais Stewardship Authority in Klemtu, this recognition, announced in April, “is confirmation that we are doing the right thing.
“It shines a light on all the work we do,” she says, acknowledging past generations of Kitasoo Xai’xais people who have always held respect and felt responsible for stewarding the natural resources of the land and the marine ecosystems in their traditional territories, located approximately 500 kilometres north of Vancouver.
Edgar explains that Kitasu Bay “has been a vital area – for fishing, hunting and gathering and preserving our harvest before storing for the winter – for thousands of years, long before there were permanent settlements.” Rich in marine life, the waters are home to varieties of fish, seabirds, sea lions and whales, submerged eelgrass meadows and kelp forests that are one of the last significant spawning grounds for herring, which is a foundational species of the B.C. coast.
In 2022, the Kitasoo Xai’xais Nation acted unilaterally – after years of collaborating with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and other government agencies – to establish the Gitdisdzu Lugyeks MPA and develop a management plan that was put into effect in 2023.
As the Nation witnessed species decline due to overfishing and other threats, “we had no choice,” says Edgar. “We had to step in and establish protection to preserve what was left.”
But advancing coastal conservation, marine production and local food security were not the only goals: “We are also determined to preserve the heritage and history of the area,” she says, pointing out that the land and waters are an integral part of the culture, livelihoods, health and traditions of the local community.
The designation of blue park status for the Gitdisdzu Lugyeks MPA recognizes, emphasizes and reinforces the “rights and responsibilities of Indigenous Peoples to steward their own lands,” says Edgar, adding that it is an opportunity to reinvigorate traditional management systems.
Under the jurisdiction of the Kitasoo Xai’xais Nation Stewardship Authority, Guardian Watchmen monitor the territory, ensuring compliance with the Nation’s closure for all commercial fishing in the bay, among other management measures. The stewardship authority has also implemented ongoing strategies to study and survey changes in the sensitive ecosystem and maintain its ecological integrity.
Edgar says that she is very appreciative of the importance of the work and the influence, efforts and impact of hereditary leadership and knowledge-holders who were tenacious in ensuring that the traditional territories are protected.
She sometimes feels like she is “stepping into big shoes that can almost feel impossible to fill,” she says. Nonetheless, she remains committed. “To me, as a mother, it’s so important to continue this work of preserving Kitasu Bay, to ensure that my own children and future generations have access to these resources and are able to continue to live within our traditional territory.”
Sparking inspiration, stepping up ‘blue wealth’ management
Gitdisdzu Lugyeks is not only the first MPA in Canada to gain blue park status – it is also the first Indigenous-led blue park in the world, says Lance Morgan, president of Marine Conservation Institute, the international institution awarding the blue park designation for exemplary marine conservation practices.
“What is happening with the Kitasoo Xia’xias gives me hope,” he says. “By implementing a more modern version of an MPA in terms of design, management and monitoring, they’re creating a spark in British Columbia. Here are people who get it, who understand that we have to do more.”
Marine Conservation Institute supports the United Nations’ target to protect 30 per cent of the world’s oceans by 2030, a goal Morgan considers “a minimum threshold” for staving off biodiversity loss.
“We’re a long way off from achieving 30 per cent, especially considering the global ocean,” he explains. “And with only six years to go, it is critically important to understand the current status of these protections and whether the measures we have in place can achieve the desired outcomes.”
Morgan proposes to consider MPAs as “savings accounts, where we can keep our natural capital safe and grow dividends. However, if these areas only offer one safe little haven and there is full exploitation everywhere else, any recovery will be challenging. We also need to manage the other 70 per cent of our ocean more sustainably.”
Measures to counteract biodiversity loss – similar to financial austerity prompted by budget deficits – have to address a centuries-long downward trend due to ecosystem pressures from fisheries and other activities leading to habitat damage.
In addition to advocating for sustainable ocean management, Morgan emphasizes the need for evaluating – and stepping up – protection measures in MPAs. A recent assessment, led by Marine Conservation Institute, analyzed the effectiveness of the 100 largest MPAs globally and found that “ocean protection quality is lagging behind quantity.”
Based on key indicators for success, including management measures and current human activities, the assessment found that only one-third of the area designated within these MPAs provided a level of protection that is likely to yield meaningful conservation benefits. What’s more, over one-third of the area within these MPAs allowed industrial or other highly impactful activities, such as large-scale commercial fishing, the leading driver of biodiversity loss in the ocean.
“While MPAs are a great solution for protecting biodiversity, improving resilience to climate change and delivering benefits to local communities, we see significant gaps; for example, where management plans are insufficiently developed or challenges with enforcement, monitoring and funding, things that are critical for making sure an MPA meets its objectives,” he says.
The push for greater protection in blue parks is based on “the ability to understand why marine protected areas succeed or not,” says Morgan. “We want to recognize the ones with strong conservation outcomes according to science-based measures and promote them as a gold standard. We also work with those who want to map out a path to achieving blue park status, which we call blue sparks.”
For the future, Gitdisdzu Lugyeks MPA – along with other areas on the central coast of British Columbia – will be part of a proposed Northern Shelf Bioregion MPA network, spanning 30,493 square kilometres. This network – planned and managed by 17 First Nations, the Government of Canada and British Columbia – aims to protect 28 per cent of B.C.’s Pacific coastline, which will make it the world’s largest Indigenous-led MPA network.
On the east coast, the Gully, Atlantic Canada’s first marine protected area, celebrated its 20th anniversary
An area where conservation achievements are inspiring the question on how to take efforts to the next level is the Gully, Atlantic Canada’s first MPA, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.
“The Gully is a good example of the evolution of marine protected areas,” says Derek Fenton, section head in the Marine Planning and Conservation unit at Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), Maritimes Region. “Since it was one of the first to be established, there was no recipe to follow in terms of design, including what activities would be allowed or not allowed, and how ongoing management would look.”
The decision to protect this ecosystem was made due to the Gully’s unique features, strong public interest as well as to help address human pressures, he explains. “It was trawled heavily until the 1990s and also had whaling activity, so it is now very much still in recovery.”
MPAs represent an “opportunity to monitor a largely undisturbed place over the long term. For example, what happens when commercial trawling stops? Does the ecosystem recover?” says Fenton, adding that such questions also tend to attract interest from scientists.
“When we designated the MPA in 2004, we knew we needed the work of deep sea scientists and specialized equipment, so we partnered with organizations like Dalhousie University,” he says. “There is some really interesting science going on, such as year-round listening devices put in place by DFO scientists that record the sounds of whales and vessel noise.”
One of the researchers with a keen interest in the area is Hal Whitehead, who first heard about the Gully nearly five decades ago. In 1977, he was part of a team of scientists on board a research vessel near the Northern Atlantic’s Scotian Shelf bioregion, when a colleague suggested a detour to see northern bottlenose whales.
“It was pretty wonderful,” recalls Whitehead. “About 10 years later, I came to Dalhousie University and decided to study these whales.”
Being over 65 kilometres long, 15 kilometres wide and three kilometres deep, the Gully is “the biggest underwater canyon this side of the Atlantic,” he says. “It’s an extraordinary place. We’ve been going out there regularly, and we’ve seen a lot of changes, many of them the result of the Gully becoming an MPA, which made a big difference.”
Beyond the Gully’s deep-water canyon environment, its ecosystems encompass shallow sandy banks, portions of the continental slope and abyssal plain. Within the canyon, water circulation patterns influence the distribution of nutrients and small organisms that support a wide diversity of species, notably a variety of fish and approximately 30 species of cold-water corals, many of them hundreds of years old. The Gully is also an important habitat for 16 species of whales and dolphins, including the endangered Scotian Shelf population of northern bottlenose whales, whom Whitehead regards as an important indicator species for the Gully’s ecosystem health as this is their main habitat year-round.
“We tracked their population, which was declining from 1988 to the mid 2000s, and then we started to see their numbers come back,” he says, adding that protection measures also made a difference for other organisms including coral.
Scientific findings also informed the approach of Fenton and his team. “When underwater cameras were sent to the edges of the Gully, we discovered more coral habitats in areas of active bottom fishing,” he says. “So, in 2018, we took this new information, modified the boundaries and protected these sensitive species.”
The past two decades have seen significant changes for ocean conservation, among them the implementation of national protection standards in 2019, which prohibit oil and gas exploration and exploitation, mining, dumping and bottom trawling in MPAs, Fenton explains.
Oil and gas exploration previously represented one of the main pressures on offshore marine habitats – and a small Significant Discovery Licence put in place in the 1980s still exists in the Gully.
While there is currently no active oil and gas development and exploration off Nova Scotia, and an agreement – stating there should be no petroleum activity in the MPA – is in place, Fenton sees the licence as “an outstanding issue that should be resolved by being either voluntarily relinquished or addressed though options under forthcoming legislation.”
Canada’s 30-by-30 goal strongly resonates with the public – and is a part of a comprehensive strategy along with protecting endangered species and taking action on climate change, says Fenton, adding that “MPAs are one of the tools that are going to help with addressing biodiversity loss, creating places that are relatively undisturbed and regularly monitored.”
Whitehead agrees, “What we see happening with the northern bottlenose whales and corals tells us that an ecosystem can recover – and that we need to protect a lot more of our ocean.”
Legislation advancing renewable energy, rescinding oil and gas licences
Due to its location about 200 kilometres off Nova Scotia on the edge of the Scotian Shelf, the Gully marine protected area (MPA) falls under the jurisdiction of the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board (CNSOPB) for any aspects regarding oil and gas exploration and development. Mike Kofahl, staff lawyer at East Coast Environmental Law, welcomes a proposed new bill, Bill C-49, which will allow decision-makers to stop oil and gas activities from starting or continuing in protected areas – and halt the issuing of new offshore interests.
“Where there are historic interests in oil and gas resources under the seabed, rescinding licences has been very difficult,” he notes. While government implemented a minimum protection standard – which includes restrictions on offshore oil and gas activity – for MPAs, it only applies to areas established after 2019.
“Recently, the federal government decided to amend the Canada Petroleum Resources Act in preparation for the development of renewable energy projects,” says Kofahl. “The intention of Bill C-49 is to create two new regimes, which would transform the offshore petroleum boards in Newfoundland, Labrador and Nova Scotia into offshore energy boards.”
The new regimes would govern the regulation of renewable energy projects (with a caveat that offshore wind projects are to be avoided in MPAs), but also “allow existing interests in oil and gas in offshore areas that are currently regulated by the CNSOPB to be rescinded or revoked,” says Kofahl, adding that the bill is widely seen as a positive development. “One of the first steps that could be taken under the new regimes would be to rescind any interests that remain in the Gully.”
He is optimistic that the new legislation will provide “a clear process for [oil and gas] interests to be surrendered, either unilaterally or by allowing current holders of these interests to negotiate compensation.”
The best-case scenario for the Gully, adds Kofahl, “would be a timely conclusion of this process, which – if successful – could set a precedent for the future.”
