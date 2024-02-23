A steadfast commitment to forwarding the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) earned Georgian College the distinction of being the first Canadian institution to be designated a change-maker college by Ashoka U, says Bryan Hunt, dean, Hospitality, Tourism and Recreation.
“There is no more direct connection to change-making than the SDGs,” he states. Adopting and pursuing these goals through academic programs, projects and day-to-day operations “effectively engages students, not only in the act of change thinking but also in having a real and measurable impact on sustainable goals.”
Activities that address several SDGs include the college’s 4,000- square-foot vegetable garden, which annually yields 1,000 kilograms of produce, an orchard with 16 fruit trees, a composting program and the development of biodegradable containers for the Grab and Go food service operations. The college taps maple syrup and has recently become “quite serious about bees,” says Mr. Hunt, building a Bee Lodge (or pollinator domicile) in hopes of adding honey to the list of food produced locally.
These initiatives, he notes, “help lower our CO2 footprint and are foundationally built around the idea of sustainability. I think the SDGs are creating a path forward for us and are integral to determining strategically how Georgian will grow.”
The college is currently developing a micro-credential program focused on the SDGs. The intent is to enable students “to undertake a major project in which they implement and measure sustainable goals, gaining experience in addition to the theoretical aspect of their education,” says Mr. Hunt. “Students are very interested in engaging in this work and the opportunity to make a meaningful difference.”
Diego da Silva Marques, an international student studying Human Resource Management at Georgian College, full-heartedly agrees. Originally from Brazil, he says he “was struggling with language and culture” when he first arrived in Canada.
At Georgian, he discovered Enactus, a global non-profit organization “that creates projects to help the world become a better place.”
He quickly joined the Enactus Georgian club, established in 2018, as vice president of finance, jumping in to take the lead on the Give and Get program. The program, which launched in the fall of 2023, collects household cast-offs, and organizes and sells them to students at a minimal fee, explains Mr. da Silva Marques.
This past year, students sold 601 items, volunteered 330 hours, served 123 customers and diverted 444 pounds from the waste landfill thanks to this initiative.
Say My Name, another Enactus project, speaks to SDG 10, reducing inequality by promoting diversity and inclusion. The project features buttons worn by students that display a phonetic spelling of their name to help others pronounce it.
“This helps people gain a sense of belonging,” says Mr. da Silva Marques, who was one of the Georgian College students chosen to travel to Amsterdam last October to attend the Enactus World Cup.
“It’s amazing how taking little steps can make big changes for the better,” he adds.
