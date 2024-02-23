Changing temperatures are impacting aquatic systems around the world, with ripple effects reaching local communities and businesses in Canada with implication for food security and economic sustainability.
Research efforts at Fleming College – including a new aquaculture facility – promise to provide valuable answers and enhance societal outcomes.
“With the creation of the Centre for Innovative Aquaculture Production [CIAP], we are now amplifying our efforts like never before branching out to new focus areas and charting the course for the future of aquaculture,” says Maureen Adamson, president, Fleming College. “Our new hatchery will be shared by both CIAP researchers and the academic Aquaculture program. It will increase capacity and enable growth in both areas.”
The facility will house three labs, each with the capability to adjust water and air temperature and salinity to align with specific project parameters. “Since we’ll be able to run multiple independent projects – and multiple project phases – simultaneously under one roof, we can produce results more rapidly and for more partners,” she explains. “It also means we can provide more students with hands-on learning opportunities.”
With the latest aquaculture technologies, we increase not only the quantity but also the quality of our research.— Brett Goodwin, Executive Vice President, Academic and Applied Research and Innovation, Fleming College
Participation in applied research allows students to develop investigatory skills that are useful when working in the industry, Brett Goodwin, executive vice president, Academic and Applied Research and Innovation, notes. “With the latest aquaculture technologies, we increase not only the quantity but also the quality of our research. An expanded operating temperature envelope, for example, enables the introduction of warm water species as well as allows research on how to manage aquaculture species in the face of climate change.”
Research goals include helping remote communities set up and maintain aquaculture operations to boost food security, he says. “By cultivating species found in their local areas in land-based aquaculture, they can limit less sustainable wild-catch practices, and this can have a significant impact on restoring fish populations in the wild.”
Other outcomes envision supporting industry partners in developing more sustainable aquaculture practices. These efforts build on Fleming College’s extensive “knowledge, background, expertise,” says Ms. Adamson. “Our aquaculture program has been onsite for more than 30 years, with two full aquaculture facilities, a history of teaching and applied research, and hatchery staff with a broad background in industry operations and research globally.”
In addition to funding from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and the Canada Foundation for Innovation, the endeavour is supported by college funds as well as private donations, she adds. “This much-needed space will enable us to continue making a measurable impact on the aquaculture industry. We’re very grateful to the donors and funding partners who are helping us realize this vision. Community members can still make a difference by supporting this important project.”
