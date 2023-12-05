Chicken Strips & French Toast Sticks
The inside story on Wendy’s unexpected new menu item
In any kitchen, a happy accident can turn into a delicious discovery. And that’s what happened when Wendy’s Chicken Strip were first paired with a fresh order of French Toast Sticks.
This flavourful combination comes to life in a new menu item, available for a limited time in Canada! Wendy’s has introduced Chicken Strips & French Toast Sticks, a new all-day item that deeply satisfies all the cravings.
To learn more, we went straight to the source and asked Hayley Kianoff, Manager of International Culinary Innovation at Wendy’s, to give us the scoop on this tasty new development.
What does a day in the life of a culinary innovator look like?
No two days ever look the same! The majority of my time is spent working out of our Wendy’s Test Kitchen in Dublin, Ohio. It is split up between what I would describe as a giant Wendy’s restaurant back of house, equipped with everything we would have in any restaurant around the globe, and then the other half is a culinary kitchen, or more like a fully stocked home kitchen. On any given day, we could be having an ideation session to create the next great sandwich, testing a new signature beverage out of our sensory booths with consumers, or reviewing production samples for our latest limited time menu offers.
Wendy’s new Chicken Strips & French Toast Sticks are a first, what makes this duo extra exciting?
Sweet and savoury has always been a classic combination – it’s the best of both worlds, and one of the reasons why chicken and waffles is so popular. But Chicken Strips & French Toast Sticks are a fresh take done the Wendy’s way. By taking these two menu items that are unique to us, putting them together and then dipping them in syrup…what else do you need?
Wendy’s French Toast Sticks are a beloved breakfast item. What makes them irresistible?
They’re made hot and fresh and are so delicious because they start with the same ingredients you would use to make French toast at home. We use real bread dipped in eggs and milk, cooked to perfection. When you start with great ingredients, you end up with a great product. The only way to make French toast better is to make it easy to eat on the go, which we did! So, you end up with a portable French Toast Stick that is soft on the inside and crispy golden brown on the outside. And not too sweet to dip, dunk or drizzle in our syrup dip for that perfect bite.
Another big first is that this breakfast item is available all-day. What inspired that idea?
We’re always listening to our consumers and all-day French Toast Sticks has been a request since we launched them earlier this year. Whether it is the French Toast Sticks, with their fluffy interior and hint of vanilla flavor, or the juicy on the inside, crispy on the outside Chicken Strips, they are each made the same way you would make them at home. You can really taste the quality ingredients when you take a bite.
Why are Wendy’s Classic Chicken Strips so popular?
These are one of my favourites. Whenever they are in the test kitchen, I can never eat just one. They start with real 100 per cent white meat that is marinated, battered, and fried to perfection. They are juicy, savoury, crispy and salty – everything you want in a chicken strip. And they are just asking to be dipped.
Menu Mashup
At breakfast
“The Sausage Biscuit is one of my favourite breakfast sandwiches to pair alongside Chicken Strips & French Toast Sticks. You would be surprised how well the syrup from the French Toast Sticks brings out the sweetness in the biscuit and pairs with the slight kick of the sausage patty.”
At lunch
“A Wendy’s Frosty-ccino™ or Iced Coffee are my go-to afternoon pick-me-up beverages and offer the perfect companion to the sweet and savoury pairing of the Chicken Strips & French Toast Sticks.”
At dinner
“If you thought dipping Wendy’s Hot and Crispy Fries in a classic Frosty was a great pairing you should try French Toast Sticks – they make a delicious ‘spoon’ for your favourite Frosty flavour.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Wendy’s. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.