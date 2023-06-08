The area stretching from the jagged peaks of the Torngat Mountains to the Labrador Sea and beyond – between Okak and the Button Islands – is considered the most rugged and spectacular coast of mainland eastern North America. Less than 100 years ago, the area was home to a large Inuit population. The settlements – later abandoned due to government relocation efforts – now have significant archeological value.
Today, Inuit are leading efforts to conserve these culturally and naturally significant lands, says Belinda Webb, an Inuk and deputy minister in the language, culture and tourism department at the Nunatsiavut Government. “It’s not only about determining which areas will be protected, but also about maintaining our traditional practices and our way of life.
“Rather than the federal government coming to us with a plan, we’ve been the driving force from the get-go,” she says, adding that the partnership between Inuit and Parks Canada envisions consensus-based decision-making based on co-governance and co-management.
“We’re also doing rights-holder consultations with Indigenous communities and stakeholder engagement with commercial fishers and other industries,” Webb notes. “This helps to ensure we’re considering all the different issues and challenges – and work to address them early on.”
In addition to community engagement, conservation objectives will be informed by collaborations with academic, government and NGO partners, says Rodd Laing, director of environment, Nunatsiavut Government. “Our aim is to determine priorities based on the best available knowledge from both a science and a traditional use perspective. We realize we can’t look at ecosystems in isolation but have to consider how the different habitats – from terrestrial environments and freshwater systems to the ocean – are connected.”
While the Torngat Mountains received full national park status in 2008, an area of interest for marine protection has only recently been formalized with a memorandum of understanding with Parks Canada. Laing adds that a feasibility assessment – which covers the entire ecosystem and considers both conservation and economic opportunity objectives – is underway.
One key consideration is climate change, with ice cover in coastal waters having declined by approximately 30 per cent per decade since 1971, says Laing, who believes this makes it even more important to draw on both traditional and scientific knowledge to advance protection measures. “We want to highlight the importance of positive relationships between humans and the environment, and especially Inuit, who have been stewards of this region for millennia,” he adds.
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications with SeaBlue Canada. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.