Come celebrate local arts, history and culture in Ontario this summer

Summer 2024 promises to be an exciting one as Ontario’s streets, theatres and parks come alive with some of the coolest festivals and live theatre around. From professional and amateur theatre to live music of all genres, travellers to these destinations will enjoy being entertained while learning about local arts and history in creative and unique ways.
Blyth Festival, Huron County
Blyth Festival is a renowned professional theatre company dedicated to producing Canadian plays exclusively. The festival features two venues: a 370-seat indoor theatre and a 400-seat beautiful outdoor space called the Harvest Stage.
“Where Blyth Festival really shines and differentiates itself is by putting rural Ontario centre stage,” says Rick Sickinger, economic development officer for Huron County Economic Development.
“It has steadfastly stood by its artistic mandate that the stories and characters taken and told from the country roads are relevant and universal in their appeal and humanity. It’s a summer theatre company and a lab for Canadian theatre. Being on the ground level for the launch of a new Canadian work of art is very exciting to be part of as an audience member.”
In the early 1970s, a group of brave and curious artists drove out to Huron County looking for inspiration among the farm fields and wide-open skies. These theatrical pioneers knocked on doors, visited farms and forged relationships with this community. The farm families shared their stories, their knowledge and their lives with the performers who, in turn, put the stories and lives on stage for the world to see. The Farm Show was born, and the trajectory of Canadian theatre was forever changed. The founding of the Blyth Festival was rooted in the community, and it remains so today, with artists and the community engaging and sharing with one another to tell the stories of rural Canadians.
Dozens of plays born on Blyth’s stage have gone on to be produced worldwide. Plays from the Blyth Festival have won Governor-General’s awards, been produced in 29 countries worldwide and translated into dozens of languages, including American Sign Language. This season, Blyth Festival features six productions, five of which are world premieres with three written by women.
- Onion Skins & Peach Fuzz: The Farmerettes is a play inspired by a book by Bonnie Sitter and Shirleyan English that focuses on young women who, during the Second World War, left their homes in the city to work on farms across Canada and bring in the harvest while the men were overseas fighting. It is a fascinating tale of the contribution of so many young women during the war that has been left out of Canadian history.
- The Trials of Maggie Pollock tells the story of the last woman in Canada found guilty of being a witch, who was born and buried in Blyth.
- Saving Graceland is a drama set in 2019 in Clinton. Newly retired and ready for adventure, Gord and Orillia have been Elvis fans since they were teenagers. In 25 years, they’ve never missed their annual pilgrimage to the Collingwood Elvis Festival. Having sold their business, they’re now ready to embrace nothing but Presley. But, when they can’t find their daughter, and their only grandchild arrives on the doorstep, everyone’s plans are upended in ways no one dreamed.
Stratford Perth Museum, Perth South
The Stratford Perth Museum is a cultural gem set in the County of Perth, offering a rich tapestry of art and history for visitors to explore. The museum, located on the grounds of a beautiful century farmhouse, is home to more than 35,000 artifacts with ever-changing exhibits that include the history of rail, the Stratford Festival and Justin Bieber’s rise to stardom that attracts visitors worldwide. Canadian singer Justin Bieber grew up in Stratford and his grandparents assisted in the creation of the exhibit, with Justin’s help. Guests can experience the popular Justin Bieber VIP Tour for a personalized backstage experience and photo shoot.
“Live theatre holds a special allure for visitors, drawing them in with its dynamic performances and immersive storytelling,” says Meredith Forget, manager of economic development and tourism for the Corporation of the County of Perth.
“With a lineup of over 100 events, the 2024 season at the Stratford Perth Museum promises to be a captivating journey through art, history and culture, leaving visitors inspired and enriched by their experiences.”
“The Stratford Perth Museum is one of the world’s coolest and surprising community museums,” says Kelly McIntosh, general manager of Stratford Perth Museum.
“We tell stories that matter, inspired by our rich heritage and culturally diverse context. Stratford is home to a world-renowned Shakespearean Festival, located in an agricultural epicentre, and is the … home to one of the most famous popstars of all time. "
The museum boasts an outdoor stage and, all summer long, offers live music in an intimate, outdoor setting. The 2024 lineup includes offerings by Rod Beattie of the beloved Wingfield Series, Stratford Summer Music and Here For Now Theatre, Stratford’s very own off-Broadway.
To Drag or Not to Drag, a Summer Spectacular, is a two-room exhibit in partnership with the Stratford Festival and the Stratford Festival Archives. The exhibit features costumes, production photos and stories from shows that made history at the Stratford Festival by breaking ground with non-traditional presentations of gender, earning both accolades and raised eyebrows. It explores the costumes, the stories behind the actors, directors and designers who embodied them, and reaction from the community. Through audio sound bites, visitors can hear from the artists themselves via QR code to phone audio interviews. Explorations will include Amaka Umeh’s Hamlet, Martha Henry’s Prospero and Jonathan Goad’s Titania to name a few.
The museum is also host to an incredibly popular seminar series: Nights at the Museum, Menopause Edition. The seminars are led by menopause expert and nurse practitioner Judy Gardiner, gynecologist Dr. Patricia and museum general manager Kelly McIntosh. This ground-breaking series has made national news and continues to sell out. The four-part series will be repeated in the fall of 2024 with plans to tour with the attending exhibit: Menopause: The Hysterical History of Women’s Health
For the third year, the Stratford Perth Museum is hosting its annual Indigenous Art Market and Cultural Celebration on Sept. 21. The free event, designed for both vendors and visitors, aims to create a celebratory space and healthy dialogue with a confluence of diverse minds and hearts.
Ontario’s Southwest
Not only are summer theatres and festivals across Ontario’s Southwest region hosting some of the best talent and shows around, but the communities you’ll find them in make for a perfect weekend away.
“Visitors can take a beach walk under the palm trees before catching a show at the Port Dover Lighthouse Theatre and enjoy an ice cream at one of the many local shops within walking distance from the Port Stanley Festival Theatre,” says Joanne Wolnik, executive director of Southwest Ontario Tourism.
The 200-seat theatre showcases a variety of Canadian plays throughout its season in the charming village setting of Port Stanley, located on the scenic north shore of Lake Erie.
Under the direction of new artistic director Liz Gilroy, the theatre’s 2024 season has a vibrant lineup of captivating performances that promise to ignite imaginations and stir hearts:
- The Beaver Club follows a group of women on a cross-country road trip from Toronto to Dildo, Nfld.
- Funny Valentine: A Michael Bublé Tribute has Jay Davis and his four-piece combo nail the sound of Canadian crooner Michael Bublé in a warm and light-hearted atmosphere.
- They’re Found In Trees has birders William and Mitchell sitting under the same tree every day and discussing birds, life, loss and ladies’ underwear, until along comes Paula. Will three be a crowd?
- Hurry Hard is a comedy about the misfortunes and potential triumphs of the underdog Stayner Curling Club. Winner of the 2019 Stage West Comedy Award.
- Bigfoot follows intrepid explorers Abby, Jake and Leaf, who have set out to prove once and for all that Sasquatch, a large, hairy, human-like mythical creature, is alive and well and living in the forests of British Columbia.
- The Perils of Persephone is a comedy about fossils, radioactive material, cows, toxic dumps and – most importantly – damage control. The Township of Persephone is threatened when a truck that may contain toxic waste crashes into the swamp on the farm of the township reeve.
Ontario’s Southwest also offers plenty for music lovers. In July, London welcomes Sunfest, a celebration of world cultures through music, arts and food, and the Iconic music festival RBC Rock the Park, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Wolnik suggests travellers pair the city’s vibrant culinary scene with performances by Grand Theatre or Victoria Playhouse Petrolia. Further west, Sarnia kicks off the summer with Bluewater BorderFest, a large three-day music festival, and in July holds the Revelree Music Festival, a two-day event held in a park setting.
The town of St. Marys has a population under 10,000 but visitors flock to this lovely community every year for its live music events.
“We are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Summerfest put on by the St. Marys Kinsmen Club. Visitors can enjoy the midway carnival and live music each evening from July 4 to July 6 and the St. Marys’ annual Stonetown Heritage Festival takes place July 12, 13 and 14 and hosts live entertainment throughout the day with a street dance and live music,” says Kelly Deeks-Johnson, St. Marys’ tourism and economic development manager.
In August, the St. Marys Museum offers Melodies at the Museum with free live music every Wednesday evening in Cadzow Park. Venues that also have live music include Broken Rail Brewing – St. Marys’ only craft brewery – Snapping Turtle Coffee Roasters, TuttCo bistro and Social Thirty-One restaurant.
More vibrant art and cultural events to explore
Harbour Gallery, Mississauga
For more than 30 years, Harbour Gallery has been a premier art destination in the Greater Toronto Area, nestled in picturesque Clarkson Village, a neighbourhood of Mississauga. The expansive 4,700-square-foot space showcases some of Canada’s most celebrated contemporary artists, who span a diverse range of approaches and mediums. From captivating paintings to handcrafted sculpture, each piece tells a story waiting to be discovered.
It is also a hub of cultural exchange and community engagement, hosting dynamic events throughout the year, including fundraisers for the Canadian Music Competition, which spotlight young, talented, classical musicians through live concerts in the gallery.
The Rose, Brampton
The Rose consists of a remarkable, 868-seat, horseshoe-shaped main theatre and a second hall, Studio Two. Music lovers will love this summer’s Rosebowl, a free hip-hop and R&B festival at the Rose Studio featuring Brampton’s own emerging artists. In July, the Spades family presents The Sowing Seeds Sessions Week, which is an opportunity for aspiring artists and practising music industry professionals to chat with and learn from panellists with years of experience.
Throughout the summer, visitors can enjoy concerts on the Rose Patio on Thursday nights. And, in September, Walk Right Back returns to tell the story of successful American rock duo the Everly Brothers. The show follows the brothers’ rise to fame from humble country beginning to superstardom, and through their decade-long feud to reunion.
Koffler Arts, Toronto
Koffler Arts is a multidisciplinary platform for contemporary visual art, performance and literary events that situates the contemporary Jewish experience within broader social, historical and cultural conversations on identity, memory and place.
Beginning May 30, Koffler Arts welcomes a new exhibition, Botannica Tirannica, by São Paulo-based artist Giselle Beiguelman. It explores how common botanical names both mirror and perpetuate societal prejudices against racial, cultural, gender and social groups.
“Botannica Tirannica is an exceptionally thoughtful and beautiful exhibition, where scholarly research fuses with great artistic vision and a deep understanding of how the embers of prejudice are kept alight in ways we hardly recognize,” says Matthew Jocelyn, Koffler’s general director.
Beiguelman was inspired after receiving a gift of a seedling, commonly called Wandering Jew, a name referencing the 13th-century myth that recurred in Nazi propaganda. Beiguelman will work closely with two Indigenous experts to situate the exhibition in a Canadian context: Dr. Jonathan Ferrier, a Mississauga, Anishinaabe (Ojibwe) scientist and a biology professor at Dalhousie University, and Isaac Crosby, a Black/Ojibwe knowledge keeper, gardener and agriculture expert. Ferrier will work with Beiguelman on the display of living plants in the gallery and Crosby will create The Garden of Resilience outside the gallery.
Drayton Entertainment, Cambridge
An award-winning, not-for-profit charitable organization, Drayton Entertainment produces the finest in live theatre at seven venues in southwestern Ontario, including the Drayton Festival Theatre, Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge, Huron Country Playhouse, King’s Wharf Theatre, St. Jacobs Country Playhouse, St. Jacobs Schoolhouse Theatre and the Drayton Entertainment Youth Academy.
Each theatre maintains its distinct identity but, at the same time, combines the strengths and energy of all to provide an entertainment experience that is unparalleled.
Here are just a few summer sensations you won’t want to miss.
- Beehive: The ‘60s Musical is told from the perspective of six women who come of age in this enigmatic decade, taking audiences on a nostalgic journey through timeless hits of the era, from Janis Joplin and The Supremes to Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner and more.
- The Marvelous Wonderettes shows four best friends at the Springfield High School class of 1958 prom as they navigate relationships, growing up and following their dreams. As we learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade with classic hits from the ‘50s. Flash forward a decade later, and the Wonderettes are brought together for their 10-year reunion, while tackling a new decade of hits.
- Steel Magnolias explores the dynamics of life, love and laughter in a small-town Louisiana beauty parlour as six southern women learn to embrace the future and all its uncertainties. Charming, witty and delightfully entertaining, Steel Magnolias is a bittersweet comedy that reminds all of us that life is a precious gift to celebrate.
