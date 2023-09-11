A show of hands confirms that arthritis is the most common chronic disease affecting Canadians – and 60 per cent of them are women
Juggling a thriving fashion and design e-commerce business and a busy household, Jameela Esmail projects the image of a woman in control of her life. Yet on days when her arthritis flares up, this illusion shatters, leaving her in pain and incapable of everyday tasks like driving or fastening a button.
“Like so many women, I was on a hamster wheel – where it was just go, go, go – with very little time to pay attention to my health,” says the 54-year-old entrepreneur, who also volunteers for Arthritis Society Canada. “But then, about six years ago, things started happening. My body was crying out for help. There were times I was in so much pain I would cry every day.”
An onslaught of symptoms, including pain, low energy and fatigue, and rampant inflammation, made a conclusive diagnosis challenging but eventually pointed to rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disorder that not only affects a patient’s joints but can damage a wide variety of body systems.
Esmail describes the journey towards getting a diagnosis, which included multiple hospital stays and medication regimens that treated symptoms but came with detrimental side-effects, as “eye-opening.
“Arthritis can really stop your life,” she says. “I know there are many people who are suffering and need more support from families and friends, in the work environment and from our Canadian health system. What can we do to change that?”
BY THE NUMBERS
1 in 5 Canadians have arthritis – this is equivalent to 6 million people
More than half of the 6 million Canadians living with arthritis are under the age of 65
1 in 4 women live with arthritis in Canada,
1 in 6 men are afflicted
Esmail is not alone in asking this question. “Arthritis is a devastating chronic condition that takes its toll on all aspects of an individual’s life, and six million Canadians are aching for a cure,” says Trish Barbato, president and CEO of Arthritis Society Canada.
In Canada, one in four women live with arthritis, and one in six men, says Dr. Siân Bevan, chief science officer of Arthritis Society Canada. “We need more attention and investment in arthritis research, including differences across gender and diverse populations to help understand why they can be disproportionately affected. We see a higher prevalence of arthritis in women – affecting women of all ages, including those in their 20s, 30s and 40s. We need more research to understand why that’s the case.”
Closing the gap in understanding can help inform guidelines for care, including personalized care, and lead to better health outcomes. In addition to advancing research, Barbato calls for more awareness about the impact of arthritis on the lives of Canadians. “Arthritis is a leading cause of work disability for both women and men,” she says, “yet it is still misunderstood – and often minimized – by both patients and others.”
Awareness and understanding can help to ease the burden, and “we have made great strides in advocating for change,” says Barbato. “We have many fierce advocates for arthritis, but these voices have to be louder.”
Arthritis can severely curtail someone’s ability to flourish, including negative impacts on mental health, quality of life, social and financial health, and more. According to Arthritis Society Canada, working-age Canadians with arthritis are twice as likely to report not being in the workforce compared to those without arthritis (52 per cent versus 25 per cent), highlighting an increased need for support for starting and staying in work.
Trish Barbato
" Given the magnitude of the problem, we need to do more, especially when it comes to access and equity. The time to transform how we understand, prevent and treat this disease is now.
President and CEO of Arthritis Society Canada
Part of the burden comes from arthritis being invisible, where people don’t necessarily see that a person is suffering. “What we hear from people with arthritis is that pain is a huge problem. Combined with incredible fatigue and lack of control, it can eat away at their mental stability,” Barbato explains. “People often feel that it’s very hard to be in control of their lives, especially on really bad days when nothing goes according to plan.”
Allied health services can play a crucial role in arthritis care. Supports like physical therapy, occupational therapy and dietitians encourage holistic care and assist in managing pain, improving mobility and mental health. But the reality is, allied health supports add an unexpected financial burden to individuals living with arthritis and their families.
Esmail, for example, recounts periods when she was unable to work while, at the same time, having to spend considerable sums on measures to boost her health. “You end up worrying about money at a time when you really should be controlling your stress levels,” she says, adding that a holistic approach – with a combination of medical treatments, alternative therapies and lifestyle changes – has served her well.
Arthritis Society Canada shares vital health and wellness advice, self-management tips, inspirational stories and more to help those living with arthritis navigate their journey. In 2022, the organization reached 2.5 million Canadians with trusted information, with over 65,000 people gaining access to direct or one-on-one support through education or information programs.
The organization is bringing together a community of arthritis champions – including researchers, care providers, patient advocacy groups, volunteers and donors – to make key recommendations for what Canada needs to do for people living with arthritis. “Given the magnitude of the problem, we need to do more, especially when it comes to access and equity,” adds Barbato. “The time to transform how we understand, prevent and treat this disease is now.”
How Arthritis Society Canada can help
According to Revera’s recent “Report on Aging: Living a Life of Purpose,” older Canadians are giving back to their local and wider communities in big ways out of a sense of responsibility, as Revera Chief executive officer Thomas Wellner notes, “to create a better world for future generations.” Among the report’s findings:
Arthritis Talks:
Webinar series bringing current, evidence-based information straight from the experts directly to you.
Support and education:
Information to help support you in your journey with arthritis, including how to find a doctor, accessing medications, learning to advocate, finding care and our helpline. There are online courses on mental health, fatigue, chronic pain management and more.
Ways to get involved:
Learn more about how to get involved through Arthritis Talks, Move Your Way, giving and volunteering.
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications with Arthritis Society Canada. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.