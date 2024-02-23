At the core of Portage College’s success story is the organization’s firm commitment to its roots, to meeting the needs and career goals of learners with diverse educational backgrounds, and to designing programs in consultation and collaboration with local communities.
“We connect people with opportunities to grow their knowledge, skills and experiences,” says Nancy Broadbent, president and CEO, Portage College. “Wherever we can, we deliver learning to the learners, rather than uprooting them from their community and support systems.”
Portage College, nestled in the heart of Alberta’s boreal forest, recently experienced significant growth: from 1,998 students enrolled in credit and non-credit programs in 2021-22 to 4,500 in 2023-24, notes Ms. Broadbent. Portage College is introducing new programs, such as the Bachelor of Social Work and Early Learning and Child Care pathways, and has just named a new associate dean of Economic Development.
Central to Portage’s mission is its dedication to “reconcile-action and Indigenous education,” says Ms. Broadbent. “The college takes the calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission very seriously. But it goes even deeper than that.”
Portage College’s history dates back to 1968, when the federal government set up research centres for basic adult education. When the government threatened to withdraw funding in 1970, the Indigenous community staged a 26-day sit-in. Funding was restored and eventually assumed by the Province of Alberta.
“We would not exist if it weren’t for the Indigenous people in our areas,” she says.
Today, Portage College continues to nurture relationships with local communities, incorporating Indigenous wisdom, practices and knowledge (informed by the President’s Indigenous Advisory Committee), as well as advance initiatives that create culturally responsive spaces and programs, says Ms. Broadbent. An example is the recently opened Wanîskah room at the Lac La Biche campus.
“Wanîskah means wake up,” she explains. “The Wanîskah cultural space helps First Nation and Métis Peoples reconnect with their heritage, and non-Indigenous people learn about the beauty and importance of understanding Indigenous culture, practice and ceremony.”
Embracing the Indigenous view of the interconnected nature of relationships, land and history guides Portage College “in helping to build a sustainable and healthy community,” adds Ms. Broadbent.
