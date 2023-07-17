Conservation biologist’s high-tech mission delivers data treasures along ‘great spine of Africa’
The Zambezi River watershed covers a large swath of the African continent, from Angola to Zimbabwe to Mozambique. It’s home to tens of millions of people and countless plants and animal species.
It’s also a source of irrigation, drinking water and hydroelectric power, including Victoria Falls, the world’s largest waterfall. The Zambezi is one of the most important natural resources in sub-Saharan Africa, but despite this status, relatively little scientific data has been collected about the river’s source.
Since 2015, South African conservation biologist Steve Boyes, with support from the Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative and the partnership of local communities, has travelled more than 12,000 kilometres by dugout canoe to document the region, and to help create a more resilient future for life downstream.
The Lungwevungu River, a tributary of the Zambezi in Angola, flows through some of the most inhospitable terrain on the continent. Largely impassable by foot or vehicle, and populated by swarms of biting insects and hippos, the challenges of travelling through this area have long kept scientists at bay.
“It is freezing cold at night, it’s extremely hot in the day, and you’re being stung by honeybees 15 times a day,” Boyes says, naming just a few of the challenges these expeditions present.
“It’s harsh, and it’s not for everyone, but at the end of it, we’ve aggregated a scientific data set that didn’t exist before, and people 100 years from now will know exactly what these rivers were like when we explored them.”
One of the findings confirmed by Boyes and his team on their recent Lungwevungu expedition, the first of a series dubbed “The Great Spine of Africa,” is that this area of peatlands is an important source of water for much of the continent downstream, and likely the source of the Zambezi river.
“It functions like a high-altitude glacier, which holds and releases water,” says Boyes, whose team installed a network of meteorological monitoring stations to measure the volume of water released each season.
Like a giant sponge covered in forest, Boyes explains, the peatlands capture rainfall each year and disperse hundreds of cubic kilometres of water downstream, far beyond Angola’s borders.
“When you can measure something, you can value it,” Boyes says, explaining how governments and conservationists can use this data to better forecast seasonal floods, plan the placement of farms and dams more responsibly, and protect natural wonders like Victoria Falls for future generations.
Boyes is not the first explorer to visit this region, but he is certainly one of the most well-equipped, utilizing an array of high-tech gear to document his voyages. Using 360-degree cameras, drones, and a cutting-edge acoustic Doppler current profiler, Boyes and his team create in-depth profiles of the ecosystems they traverse.
Just as important as this data, however, are the stories it tells.
“Scientific data without narrative and context is lost on most people,” says Boyes, who shares the team’s findings with governments, policymakers, and the international community to make a case for creating protected areas around the Zambezi watershed.
Unlike national parks in Canada and elsewhere, Boyes explains, these areas are designed to be inhabited and overseen by the people who have lived there for millennia.
“It’s a community-driven system of protection using traditional knowledge,” he says. “It’s about helping them achieve ownership of those landscapes and allowing them to continue to manage them in a way that is sustainable.”
This perspective, which prioritizes local knowledge and ownership at every opportunity, is part of what makes Boyes different from explorers of eras past.
“We are guided by traditional knowledge and wisdom and we work only with local people using local craft like the dugout canoes,” he says. “We wouldn’t have found one of the 143 new-to-science species that we’ve discovered over the last few years in this landscape without local guidance.”
As important as the findings from the Lungwevungu expedition were, Boyes and his team have only just begun their exploration of the Zambezi watershed. Between now and 2030 they plan to undertake 200 expeditions covering some 40,000 km of waterways – equivalent to the circumference of the globe – and share their discoveries along the way.
“There are 1.2 million square kilometres of watersheds to protect and Lungwevungu is just the beginning point of that,” Boyes says.
Boyes singles out the importance of his partnership with the Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative, both as a means of financial support for his expeditions, and a platform to broadcast his message around the world.
“We found a partner in Rolex that wants exactly the same thing that we want,” he says. “The story of homo sapiens began in Africa, and what happens in Africa is going to be crucial to the future of our world.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Rolex. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.