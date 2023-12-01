Conservation photographers champion the planet through pictures
Wildlife photographers Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen have spent decades documenting some of the most wild and beautiful places on Earth, from the Arctic to Oceania.
In the process of photographing narwhals, polar bears and penguins in their natural habitats, they have also observed the effects of climate change on these ecosystems and the animals who call them home.
“Since the 1970s we have lost 69 per cent of the biodiversity on the planet,” Mittermeier says. “It’s almost like watching a tsunami in slow motion. It’s devastating, but you cannot grasp the enormity of what’s happening.”
Mittermeier and Nicklen are the founders of SeaLegacy, a non-profit conservation organization dedicated to using documentary storytelling to raise awareness of threats to Earth’s ecosystems.
With the support of the Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative, Mittermeier and Nicklen are using photography to raise awareness of the impacts of climate change around the globe, and the importance of taking action to preserve these wild places.
Nicklen grew up in a small community on Baffin Island where he learned traditional Inuit ways of life, an education he credits to making him uniquely suited for his work. “The one thing I’m probably better at than any other photographer in the world is freezing and being miserable, and I attribute that to the Inuit.”
In addition to Arctic survival skills, Nicklen says he also developed an appreciation for the millennia-old Inuit traditions of storytelling via oral tradition, carving and lithography.
Mittermeier grew up in the mountains of Central Mexico, where she was inspired by the work of artists such as Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera. After training as a marine biologist, she returned to her passion for visual storytelling and became a pioneer in the field of conservation photography.
Both photographers credit Indigenous knowledge and a deep respect for local cultures as a key element of their work. “Cristina is indigenous Mexican, and I lived with the Inuit, and I think what you learn from growing up that way is to approach every story, no matter where you go in the world, with humility,” Nicklen says. “When you come in with a colonialist, arrogant mindset, you’re done before you’ve even started. We’re just there to help tell their story.”
Over the past 30 years, this collaborative approach has helped Mittermeier and Nicklen win numerous awards for their photographic work, and been instrumental in their efforts to create Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) around the globe.
“When scientists, local Indigenous cultures, storytellers and photographers come together, that’s when you have these wins,” says Nicklen, whose work for National Geographic led to the creation of the Phoenix Islands Protected Area, a 400,000-square-kilometre preserve between Hawaii and Fiji, and formerly the largest MPA in the world.
Co-founder of conservation non-profit SeaLegacy, Mittermeier has spent decades documenting Earth's most vulnerable ecosystem
Since its creation in 2014, SeaLegacy has helped Panama draft a plan to become the first country in Central America to reach the goal set out by the UN Convention on Biodiversity to protect at least 30 per cent of its coastlines and waterways by 2030.
“It started a little avalanche,” Mittermeier says. Following Panama’s lead, she explains, Costa Rica, Colombia and Ecuador have all set ambitious targets to meet the 2030 deadline and they have collaborated with Panama to create the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor, a 500,000-square-kilometre preserve covering a vital migratory route for sea turtles, whales and sharks.
“Creating a swimway between Panama, Costa Rica, Colombia and Ecuador that allows migratory species safe passage and protection from the industrial fishing fleet is a huge accomplishment,” Mittermeier says. “We did that all through our photography, building public support and giving politicians the support that they need to make those policies.”
After witnessing the effects of climate change up close in the Arctic and Antarctica, where ice sheets are melting at unprecedented rates and threatening the survival of species like walruses and penguins, Mittermeier and Nicklen are now focused on inspiring governments, corporations, and individuals to take action.
Over the past thirty years, Nicklen has captured essential footage of some of Earth's wildest and most vulnerable places.
“Today we have too much carbon in the atmosphere and we have to do two things: we have to turn the tap off and stop putting more carbon into the atmosphere, and we also have to empty the tub,” Mittermeier says.
“There’s this rush to find machines that are going to clean up the carbon, but we already have the machine: it’s called nature. It’s been doing it for billions of years and it does a really good job. All we have to do is protect it, restore it and let it be.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Rolex. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.