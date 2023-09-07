About Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity

Established in 1933, Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity is an educational organization built upon an extraordinary legacy of excellence in artistic and creative development. What started as a single course in drama has since grown into a world-renowned arts organization recognized not only for arts and creativity but for the culture, community and connection it fosters every day.

With the purpose of advancing creative potential, Banff Centre provides space for innovation and collaboration, supporting artists and leaders whose works enrich our world. With over a dozen unique disciplines, the programming offered at Banff Centre is curated to defy the conventional and explore the depths of creativity.

Part of being a catalyst for creativity and thought leadership is gathering communities to share and inspire each other. Programs and events at Banff Centre foster a deep sense of connection, not only among the artists, learners and leaders who come here for programs but also connecting visitors, guests, donors and audiences.

Radiating from its home on the shoulder of Sacred Guardian Buffalo Mountain, Banff Centre offers opportunities to courageously explore wild ideas and new perspectives, elevated above the ordinary. Transformation happens at Banff Centre, whether through a program, a retreat, a show, a conference or a festival; Banff Centre is where people go to open their minds and hearts to the limitless potential of human creativity.