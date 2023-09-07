Revered as a creative retreat, a catalyst of artistic experimentation and a cornerstone of collaboration, Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity is looking ahead to its centennial as it celebrates the global impact of its programming and the 100,000 artists and leaders who have been inspired since its founding nine decades ago.
Earlier this year, Chris Lorway was on his way from California to Alberta when he stopped for dinner in Arcata, California. “As I sat down to eat,” he recalls, “I noticed a theatre across the street announcing the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour for the same night.”
He made his way to the theatre and met the organizers, introducing himself as Banff Centre’s new president and CEO on the way to start his position. “A few minutes later, I was on stage introducing the evening,” he says, adding that he saw this serendipitous encounter as a sign affirming his imminent engagement but also demonstrating the impressive reach of the organization.
“From its early days as a drama school – and through its various evolutions under different leaders – Banff Centre has played a key role across the entire spectrum of arts and thought leadership, so the idea of working to further this legacy is very exciting,” says Lorway. “If you talk to major Canadian artists, everyone has a connection to the centre, and all speak about how important it is to have a place where you can go to think and dream and create art.”
Conceived by Albertan trailblazers at the height of the Great Depression, Banff Centre has remained true to its original mission of cultivating and celebrating the creative spirit. At its core, it is an educational organization, where artists and leaders hone their craft in collaborative cohorts and are provided space for focused retreat. Aiding this process are the stunning surroundings of the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks UNESCO World Heritage Site.
“Coming here provides people with an incredible opportunity,” he says. “They love the idea of having this space where the focus is on their work and on collaboration – and where the environment is so inspiring. Being able to easily access nature and walk by the river, for example, adds to an experience that satisfies the body and soul alongside the artistic mind.”
Power of place – and connection
Long before Banff Centre was conceived, its home on Sacred Guardian Buffalo Mountain was a gathering place for people to connect and explore the depths of their visions and creativity. The shoulder of the mountain was a fitting location for what has become one of the most respected centres in the world for arts, culture, creativity and for bringing people together.
“You would have visual artists, writers, dancers, opera singers and others all doing their work independently during the day and coming together at night,” he says. “This can inspire anything from long-lasting friendships to collaborations across disciplines.”
Banff Centre offers artists two propositions: the opportunity for splendid isolation, where artists and leaders can get away from it all. The second is community, where creators can draw on a network of support and get feedback from one another, from faculty and the audience, including experts to help with professional development, mentorship and career building.
Chris Lorway
" We have much to gain from sharing our personal and lived experiences and our ideas – not only within the arts but also in the wider community. The hope is that we can collectively reach a higher point of education and understanding.
President and CEO, Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity
“It’s about providing development opportunities so that Canadian artists and leaders can thrive and be recognized on an international stage, but it’s also about bringing international artists and leaders together,” says Lorway. “We have much to gain from sharing our personal and lived experiences and our ideas – not only within the arts but also in the wider community. The hope is that we can collectively reach a higher point of education and understanding.”
Coming together to change the world
As Banff Centre celebrates its 90th anniversary, Lorway looks forward to guiding the organization through the next decade, towards its centennial celebration.
One priority is to step up Banff Centre’s outreach to engage its existing community as well as partners and stakeholders across sectors and regions to leverage creativity and innovation for the common good, he says. “It’s about collaborating across disciplines to lay the groundwork for the future.”
Artists have always had a role in helping communities tackle problems and seize opportunities, and Lorway suggests working together can help us not only address “the challenges we have today but also face the uncertainties of tomorrow.”
Banff Centre’s programming continues to respond to the big movements and challenges of our time, including climate change and social justice. The idea is to perpetuate a resilient and sustainable ecosystem – and thus bolster artists’ and leaders’ contributions in support of critical societal changes.
“When we welcome all these people who bring their unique perspectives and skillsets, this allows us to learn and work together for the benefit of humanity,” Lorway says. “That’s how the real magic happens.”
About Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity
Established in 1933, Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity is an educational organization built upon an extraordinary legacy of excellence in artistic and creative development. What started as a single course in drama has since grown into a world-renowned arts organization recognized not only for arts and creativity but for the culture, community and connection it fosters every day.
With the purpose of advancing creative potential, Banff Centre provides space for innovation and collaboration, supporting artists and leaders whose works enrich our world. With over a dozen unique disciplines, the programming offered at Banff Centre is curated to defy the conventional and explore the depths of creativity.
Part of being a catalyst for creativity and thought leadership is gathering communities to share and inspire each other. Programs and events at Banff Centre foster a deep sense of connection, not only among the artists, learners and leaders who come here for programs but also connecting visitors, guests, donors and audiences.
Radiating from its home on the shoulder of Sacred Guardian Buffalo Mountain, Banff Centre offers opportunities to courageously explore wild ideas and new perspectives, elevated above the ordinary. Transformation happens at Banff Centre, whether through a program, a retreat, a show, a conference or a festival; Banff Centre is where people go to open their minds and hearts to the limitless potential of human creativity.
