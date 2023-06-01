Just an eight-minute drive from Clifton Hill, there’s an interconnected series of strip malls full of serious food gems, from a whole animal butcher to an iconic Italian restaurant and a popular seafood haunt.
This culinary hub is located on one of Niagara’s oldest thoroughfares, Portage Road, once a trail used by the Indigenous peoples and later a route followed by traders as they portaged their canoes between the Niagara River above the Falls at Chippawa and Queenston.
Today, that same road leads to Casa Mia Ristorante, an almost 40-year-old institution run by the Mollica family, where matriarch Luciana and son Claudio are the chefs, son Dominic serves as front-of-house host, and granddaughter Olivia, currently off doing R&D in Europe, makes the best croissants you’ll find outside of Paris.
Casa Mia is like a microcosm of the locavore approach to food and drink that makes Niagara restaurants so inspiring. A big part of the magic in the dishes is seeing how the ingredients first come about, and then how chefs transform them.
Local, from-scratch cooking, kept authentic with some innovative flourishes, has been the key to their longevity, says Claudio Mollica. Luciana is still in the kitchen every day. She is the executive chef and Claudio is her sous-chef, but they’re a team and oversee everything together.
She’s an amazing saucier and loves the canning and butchering. Luciana came from the old country and lived on a farm before getting her professional chops in Canada, working at CP hotels (now Fairmont) with a brigade of European chefs and refining her craft, which mama Mollica still uses in the Italian kitchen here. It makes for a unique style of restaurant. Dishes like giant veal chops and scallopini, all the fresh-made pastas, and fish such as local pickerel and perch, are their best sellers.
Family runs deep in Niagara’s North End. “My grandfather did a lot of his own gardening and curing, like a lot of Italian immigrants in the city back in the day,” says chef Robbie Aggarwal of Norcini and Co. Butchery and Deli. “They came with nothing and had to live off the land. They had a big garden in Niagara, a shed, they kept animals, they preserved everything, so I got inspiration from there.”
Norcini was the term for a freelance butcher in Italy. Everyone had animals and farmland, but not necessarily the skills or time to break down the animals and produce prosciutto and salumi. The norcini would go from town to town freelancing his butchery skills – inspiring the name of Aggarwal’s sustainable, craft butcher shop and Instagram-viral sandwich shop.
Specializing in whole animal butchery – three large pigs arrived while I was there – all the meat processed at the shop is pasture raised, some of it grass fed, all antibiotic free and without hormones, all coming from small local farms. “We do game meats, whole ducks, whole rabbits and venison,” he says. They cut steaks to order, dry age, do big business in house-cured salumi, and the sausages are all-natural and all flavour – the honey-garlic using real local honey and real local garlic. Casa Mia is a regular client.
About 20 years ago, operators in the region often found themselves competing with one another, until makers, producers and kitchens found that by working together to achieve a greater goal, they could create better products, for more guests, and share that success. The shift toward collaboration turned Niagara into a very unique food destination.
I settle into a booth for lunch at the Mollica’s restaurant, starting with an aperitif made from a non-alcoholic beverage called Black Wolf Negroni Soda that the restaurant developed with Niagara’s Dragan Brewing & Wine Company. They hit it with red vermouth and prosecco and top it with a citrus air foam and a slice of candied Cara Cara orange – like a refreshing take on the extremely trendy Negroni Sbagliato.
Chef Mollica brings over a silver platter featuring PEI Shiny Sea oysters, sourced from neighbour Tide and Vine, a fish and seafood supplier and restaurant. The oysters are topped with organic white sturgeon Northern Divine caviar, as are homemade blini with a classic touch of sour cream and chives. There’s also a mignonette sauce for the unadorned oysters, made with their house-made red wine vinegar. A terrific start. No notes.
Local eggs are the star of the next course, one giant raviolo containing a gloriously runny egg yolk, topping a mound of shredded duck finished with brown butter, sage and a touch of truffle.
“Spring is a tricky time of year with the local vegetable side of things, but thank god for root vegetables and hydroponics,” says Mollica, after presenting a rosy lamb chop with garnishes. “So, you have a petit salad of fine herbs, and baby kale from the start of the kale plants. From underground we have fingerling potatoes as well as eggplant caviar and some red pepper coulis, both grown from St. David’s Hydroponics.” (A huge greenhouse grower in the Niagara Region specializing in non-GMO vine-fresh vegetables.)
The wines featured throughout my meal are by Ravine Vineyard, a VQA winery located on St. David’s Bench. The caviar course, for instance, is paired with their new Champagne-style Blanc de Blanc, a 100-per-cent chardonnay sparkling wine.
I’m presented with a sweet little dish of gelato to finish from Italian Ice Cream, a Niagara Falls gelato producer whose owner, Andrew Vergalito has popped by to visit. Vergalito says his parents started the shop in 1978 and when his father passed away in 1994, he took over. He’s known for making classic flavours using real ingredients from local producers. “Our young lavender is a delicate green rather than purple. Our peach is real peach.”
Mollica says they’ve made a number of different flavours together using seasonal ingredients like quince and grape musk, “but today you have vanilla gelato, and we’ve incorporated chef Cory Linkson’s honey from AG Farm, and our own fennel pollen.” There’s also some Maldon salt on top.
The flavours are delicate and rich, making it yet another successful collaboration within Niagara’s enviable food community. When the food is this fresh arriving from your backyard, you’re already halfway there on your journey to making magic in the kitchen.
