When you’re visiting an extraordinary destination, you want the travel experience to match. Maybe you’re connecting with local culture as a family, indulging in fine food and wine on a couple’s getaway, or seeking an active solo adventure. No matter the itinerary or destination, AmaWaterways’ river cruises offer unique ways to experience locales all over the world.
“Moments shared with our loved ones are precious, and we make sure our guests get to enjoy every single second of their vacation,” says Kristin Karst, co-founder and executive vice-president of AmaWaterways.
River cruises offer a unique vantage point from which travellers can experience multiple destinations and only have to unpack once; the smaller ships, which welcome an average of 156 guests on board, allow you to cruise on waterways through the heart of cities and towns and get closer to the natural wonders in areas off the beaten tourist track.
“Everything, from the activities on board, the choice of shore excursions, delicious meals paired with regional wines and entertainment provided, to our ships themselves, has been thought of and designed to ensure AmaWaterways offers guests the best that river cruising has to offer,” Karst says.
AmaWaterways sets itself apart from other river cruise lines with their extraordinarily warm and welcoming Cruise Managers and crew and exquisite locally sourced cuisine. They’re also unique in curating complete experiences. These include pre- and post-cruise hotel stays, to ensure you can explore to your heart’s content before you board the ship, or after you disembark.
“We realize our guests have different interests, so we’ve developed a wide range of daily shore excursions so you can personalize your experience in every port of call,” Karst says. “Guests are free to choose the ones that best suit their interests — all of which are included in the cruise fare.”
Top destinations to explore by river cruise in 2024
Since the Seine, Danube and Rhine rivers connect so many different regions and countries, Europe is often high on the list for North American travellers as a river cruising destination. Active travelers will enjoy the seven-night Legendary Danube journey, which includes guided hikes in Passau, Germany and Budapest, Hungary, along with cycling tours through Bavaria and Vienna. The Magna on the Danube cruise on board AmaWaterways’ award-winning flagship, AmaMagna, is a hit with pickleball enthusiasts, with its full-sized court on the Sun Deck.
There’s also the option of a concierge golf program that will have you hitting the links in the Czech Republic, Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary over a 12-night tour. On the Taste of Bordeaux or Essence of Burgundy & Provence itineraries, you’ll enjoy the best of these famed wine and culinary regions, sipping as you make your way around.
Karst is thrilled about some of the newer destinations where AmaWaterways will be cruising in the years ahead, including Colombia. Two new ships, AmaMagdalena and AmaMelodia, will be launched in 2024 and 2025 respectively, both on the Magdalena River, which flows from the Andes to the Pacific Ocean. “We’re the first major river cruise line to offer a cruise on the Magdalena River,” she says. “Guests have the choice of two mesmerizing itineraries, both sailing between Cartagena and Barranquilla to experience sites and cultural traditions that have been recognized by UNESCO.”
Throughout the Magic of Colombia itinerary, you’ll learn about the country’s famous coffee traditions, rich history and culture and its diverse wildlife – including a birdwatching tour of species only found in Colombia. You’ll even immerse yourself in local customs at an exclusive Carnaval-inspired celebration that greets guests every week.
Animal and culture lovers will equally appreciate AmaWaterways’ unforgettable river cruise and land experiences in Africa, which explore Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Tanzania. The Wildlife and the Falls itinerary offers incredible opportunities to spot the Big Five – lions, leopards, elephants, buffalo and rhinos – both by river boat and on land. You’ll spend four nights in luxury on board the 28-passenger Zambezi Queen cruising the Chobe River in Botswana to photograph animals up close, or you can opt to go fishing or bird watching. And on a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River, you’ll learn about the area’s unique flora and fauna. You’ll also get to know community members in a village in Botswana, as well as tour Soweto in Johannesburg to learn about its vital role in the historic dismantling of apartheid.
In Southeast Asia, you’ll find yourself travelling along the Mekong River as a guest on the seven-night Riches of the Mekong cruise, connecting with cultures and communities in Cambodia and Vietnam. Experiences include a walking tour of Angkor Ban, one of few Cambodian villages spared by the Khmer Rouge regime; learning the centuries-old techniques of silk-making; and strolling through vibrant local markets in southern Vietnam.
“Our carefully planned excursions and activities allow clients to delve deep into the culture, traditions and history of the regions they visit,” Karst says. “Guests can immerse themselves in authentic local experiences, interact with Indigenous communities and explore untouched natural wonders.”
And in between making memories at incredible destinations, there’s time on board the river cruise ship for simple pleasures: watching the world go by from your private balcony, working out with fellow guests at complimentary onboard fitness classes – try the champagne yoga class! – or taking time to relax with a massage.
River cruising not only gives you exclusive access to soul-stirring places, it lets you disconnect from day-to-day minutiae, so you can revel in every moment of your well-deserved vacation.
