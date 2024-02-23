Cybercrime is a real and growing problem globally, and Canada is certainly not exempt. Slightly fewer than one-fifth of Canadian businesses were impacted by cybersecurity incidents in 2021, and Canadian businesses reported spending more than $10-billion on cybersecurity that year.
These challenges have led to a need for advanced training in cybersecurity, and post-secondary institutions such as Algonquin College have risen to the challenge. Algonquin’s new Cyber Security Analysis Graduate Certificate gives students access to cutting-edge technology and a constantly evolving curriculum that stays on top of the latest attacks to remain ahead of the hackers.
“Any program at the college is tied to local and wider labour needs,” says John Dallas, academic chair of Information and Communications Technology – Security Systems & Networking – at the college’s School of Advanced Technology. “We are confronted daily with articles about cyber attacks, breaches, ransomware and so on. Small and medium enterprises, large organizations and institutions need to protect themselves against malicious actors who are looking to do bad things.”
Cyber attackers have had a significant impact on businesses, with loss of revenue and reduced workflow leading affected businesses to spend more than $600-million in recovery in 2021 – a considerable jump from the $200-million spent in 2019. Governments and individuals are also affected by cybercrime, including everything from ransomware attacks to data breaches, phishing and more.
The college’s new program was launched in 2021 as a response to these growing cybersecurity risks. The high-demand nature of cybersecurity training sees the program often attracting more students than it can take. “We’ve often had wait-list situations,” says program co-ordinator Arsalan Parsaei, who played a pivotal role in developing the program. “It’s been very popular.”
Mr. Dallas attributes this popularity to the range of students – and professionals – who can benefit from it. “I just think it resonates with a lot of different audiences,” he says. “The program serves as a valuable resource for those just getting into the networking field, offering an important foundation, but it also appeals to professionals already employed in the industry who see a need for a more robust understanding of cybersecurity. They see it as an opportunity to pave a path for future career advancement.”
The program comes with an optional third-semester co-op placement that is also popular with students, an estimated 70 per cent of whom end up working for the federal government since the college is ideally situated in Ottawa.
Data from the co-op program shows that a significant majority, comprising two-thirds of the program’s co-op placements, were secured with the federal government. These placements extended across various federal departments – including national defence, shared services, procurement, immigration and global affairs – and one was with the Government of Ontario. The remaining co-op opportunities were distributed among the private sector and non-profit organizations.
