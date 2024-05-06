Design with drive

With Kia’s EV9, the innovative partnership of technology, design and sustainability create a driving experience unlike any other

Innovative design should blend utility and style, without compromising either, creative experts say. It helps if comfort and sustainability are priorities, too.

Kia’s EV9, the first all-electric mass-market three-row SUV, was recently awarded 2024 World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle. In an industry where style and functionality are crucial to catching the consumer’s eye, and ultimately sales, we wanted to know what sets the design of the EV9 apart. So we asked three experts in creative fields, who spend much of their day thinking about design, functionality and sustainability, to examine the EV9 and share what stands out to them.

Alexis Eke Illustrator and designer who aims to increase the representation of black women in art and design. Regina Sheung Regina is the owner of Labour of Love, a lifestyle boutique in Toronto’s charming Cabbagetown neighbourhood. Edward Row Edward is a photographer who often shoots architecture and interiors and has developed a keen eye for good design.

“Why does a car door handle have to be black? Why can’t it be functional with a seamless design?” Regina Sheung Regina Sheung Thoughtful streamlined design in elements like the door handles adds to the vehicle’s aesthetic.

Regina Sheung, owner of Labour of Love, a lifestyle boutique in Toronto’s charming Cabbagetown neighbourhood, appreciates the car’s sleek, tonal exterior with the modern flush door handles. “There's a lot of redundancy in design,” says Sheung. “Why does a car door handle have to be black? Why can’t it be functional with a seamless design?”

Photographer Edward Row often shoots architecture and interiors and has developed a keen eye for good design. For him, the EV9’s sleek, sporty design feels bold yet approachable. “I like the design language of the lines,” says Row. “I like how it's sort of clean – not quite minimalist, but it's got a free flow to it.”

The subtly futuristic shape also sets it apart from other electric SUVs on the road. “It’s different than the other cars I've seen,” says illustrator Alexis Eke of the car’s progressive, sculptural “personality.” “The simplistic, symmetrical design of the front grille along with the Kia's sharper edges throughout the car is a great add on without making the design of the car too ‘techy.’"

Between sirens, traffic and impatient drivers, getting around on the road can be chaotic. The interior of the EV9 is meant to evoke a tranquil environment, a peaceful escape from the frenetic energy outside. Sheung prioritizes movement into her daily wellness practice to calm her mind before taking on the day, so she appreciates how the vehicle’s interior design is intended to calm and elevate the driving experience. “It’s very airy, and it's very quiet,” Sheung says of the reclining automobile’s Relaxation Seats in the second row. “You're in this frame of mind like, am I flying in the sky? It feels like you're on an airplane.”

The breathable mesh head and footrests and massage function in the driver’s seat are additional touches that put comfort first and make getting around pleasant both for drivers and passengers. Sheung’s favourite feature further adds to this: the LED interior lighting, she says, “creates an ambience for you depending on your mood.”