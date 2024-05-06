Design with drive
With Kia’s EV9, the innovative partnership of technology, design and sustainability create a driving experience unlike any other
Innovative design should blend utility and style, without compromising either, creative experts say. It helps if comfort and sustainability are priorities, too.
Kia’s EV9, the first all-electric mass-market three-row SUV, was recently awarded 2024 World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle. In an industry where style and functionality are crucial to catching the consumer’s eye, and ultimately sales, we wanted to know what sets the design of the EV9 apart. So we asked three experts in creative fields, who spend much of their day thinking about design, functionality and sustainability, to examine the EV9 and share what stands out to them.
Alexis Eke
Illustrator and designer who aims to increase the representation of black women in art and design.
Regina Sheung
Regina is the owner of Labour of Love, a lifestyle boutique in Toronto’s charming Cabbagetown neighbourhood.
Edward Row
Edward is a photographer who often shoots architecture and interiors and has developed a keen eye for good design.
“Why does a car door handle have to be black? Why can’t it be functional with a seamless design?”Regina Sheung
Regina Sheung, owner of Labour of Love, a lifestyle boutique in Toronto’s charming Cabbagetown neighbourhood, appreciates the car’s sleek, tonal exterior with the modern flush door handles. “There's a lot of redundancy in design,” says Sheung. “Why does a car door handle have to be black? Why can’t it be functional with a seamless design?”
Photographer Edward Row often shoots architecture and interiors and has developed a keen eye for good design. For him, the EV9’s sleek, sporty design feels bold yet approachable. “I like the design language of the lines,” says Row. “I like how it's sort of clean – not quite minimalist, but it's got a free flow to it.”
The subtly futuristic shape also sets it apart from other electric SUVs on the road. “It’s different than the other cars I've seen,” says illustrator Alexis Eke of the car’s progressive, sculptural “personality.” “The simplistic, symmetrical design of the front grille along with the Kia's sharper edges throughout the car is a great add on without making the design of the car too ‘techy.’"
Between sirens, traffic and impatient drivers, getting around on the road can be chaotic. The interior of the EV9 is meant to evoke a tranquil environment, a peaceful escape from the frenetic energy outside. Sheung prioritizes movement into her daily wellness practice to calm her mind before taking on the day, so she appreciates how the vehicle’s interior design is intended to calm and elevate the driving experience. “It’s very airy, and it's very quiet,” Sheung says of the reclining automobile’s Relaxation Seats in the second row. “You're in this frame of mind like, am I flying in the sky? It feels like you're on an airplane.”
The breathable mesh head and footrests and massage function in the driver’s seat are additional touches that put comfort first and make getting around pleasant both for drivers and passengers. Sheung’s favourite feature further adds to this: the LED interior lighting, she says, “creates an ambience for you depending on your mood.”
With three rows for six and seven passenger configurations, the interior is also exceptionally spacious. “It feels like a mini living room, it’s just so comfortable,” says Eke of the extra space for all passengers, not just those up front. “It caters to everyone.” From art to objects, Eke thinks design should prioritize the people who engage with it. “Empathy. That’s probably the right word,” she says. “I think it creates safer spaces for people, even a car.”
The EV9 isn’t just for show; it’s designed to be practical and functional. The second and third row fold down if you need extra space for road trips or camping adventures. “I'm a big utility guy,” says Row. “I have a lot of gear to carry around. So I appreciate the fact that the car has a lot of space and function. The EV9 is a well-designed, functional tool.”
“It’s different than the other cars I've seen. It has a different personality.Alexis Eke
Like many design-obsessed creatives, Row scours the internet for unique, second-hand furniture to update his apartment in Toronto’s east end. But unwieldy chairs and tables can’t fit in the trunk of just any vehicle. “Maybe you see something and you want to go pick it up,” says Row. “I think that's an ideal situation that I would be using the EV9 for.”
Sustainability was also a key consideration throughout the design. In her shop, Sheung curates handmade jewellery and artisanal products, so she values sustainable materials that are both durable and stylish. Like the EV9’s car seats, for example, which are sleek and comfortable – and made from an artificial leather. The planet “is the only ecosystem that we can sustain, right?” Sheung says. “Without sustainability, where are we going?”
“The ability to power things like lights directly from the EV opens up a world of possibilities.”Edward Row
Row, too, believes sustainability shouldn’t come at the expense of style. To him, the EV9 is charting a new course for electric mobility, where vehicles are as sophisticated and stylish as they are gentle on the environment. For example, the car’s EV charger can power his photography lights. "This feature represents versatility,” he says. “This consistent access to electricity removes the need to lug around generators, so if you're camping or road-tripping and want to take gear that requires more than a battery, you're only limited by where the road takes you. The ability to power things like lights directly from the EV opens up a world of possibilities.”
“We’re experiencing a climate crisis,” he adds. “It’s important to incorporate sustainability at every level of our lives. You don't have to lose comfort or style for sustainability.”
When design centres people and their needs, it can improve their lives, and the planet, too.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Kia. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.