Discover rural eye candy on Ontario’s numerous barn quilt trails

Driving off the beaten path on Ontario’s rural roads, you might suddenly come across a vibrant piece of folk art hanging from a timber frame barn. This ‘barn quilt’ isn’t just rural eye candy; many of these quilts are steeped in history and culture, and they’ve become a way for many rural communities to preserve a part of their heritage.
Thanks to the efforts of Canada Barn Quilt Trails, it’s easy to find these hidden treasures, with 23 Ontario barn quilt trails showcasing roughly 1,500 barn quilts. Huron County alone has more than 300 barn quilts displayed across the county, part of a legacy project from hosting the International Plowing Match and Rural Expo in 2017.
So what exactly is a barn quilt? Technically, it’s a painted replica of fabric quilt blocks, typically in an eight-by-eight-foot (or larger) square. They’re installed on timber frame barns, sheds or even on posts, so they’re prominently displayed for passersby to enjoy.
The Barn Quilt Trail movement got its start in Ohio and has since spread across North America. Donna Sue Groves, who has since passed away, started the movement in 2001 by painting a quilt square on her family’s barn.
From there, the movement picked up steam and, in 2007, made its way to Temiskaming, Ont., when Bev Maille, Marg Villneff and Eleanor Katana painted 200 quilt squares – which adorned barns and historic landmarks – for the International Plowing Match of 2009.
That same year, Denise Corneil of Wardsville in Middlesex County, along with a team of volunteers, stitched a quilt to commemorate Wardsville’s founders for the 2010 bicentennial celebration. This storytelling barn quilt tells the tale of George and Margaret Ward, the founders of Wardsville, who homesteaded on this rural area in the early 1800s and played a role in the War of 1812.
The project revitalized the small community of Wardsville, and from there the idea of barn quilt trails started to flourish into a “rural art craze”– from the roads of Middlesex to Elgin, Oxford, Norfolk and Brant counties.
“I’ve spent countless hours at the kitchen table with my dear friend Mary Simpson, affectionately known as my ‘golden’ friend,” Corneil says. “Together, since 2009, we’ve poured our hearts into creating barn quilts.”
They’ve volunteered their time and resources to sustain the barn quilt tradition – even creating Canada Barn Quilt Trails – earning them the moniker of the Barn Quilt Ladies.
“It’s our way of supporting rural communities and fostering the creation of these beautiful pieces of rural art,” she says.
Funding from the Sand Plains Community Development Fund allowed for investment in trails across these five counties, which resulted in the creation of more than 100 quilts. In Middlesex, Brant and Norfolk counties, the trails celebrate key events related to the War of 1812. In Elgin County, the trail follows the historic Talbot Trail, while in Oxford County the trail tells stories of settlement, community building and rural life.
In 2013, the Barn Quilt Ladies started to curate all the major barn quilt trails in Ontario onto one website, barnquilttrails.ca, with support from the Ontario Trillium Foundation. They’ve since expanded to other provinces, showcasing barn quilt trails from across Canada – from British Columbia to Prince Edward Island.
The website not only provides routes, maps and information about each quilt, but also provides advice and encouragement to communities that want to start their own barn quilt projects to keep the momentum going.
“We really enjoy it if people can put a little bit of their own history into why they chose their design,” Corneil says.
“For a community to get a trail, they have to have at least 10 eight-by-eight barn quilts. We want to make sure that tourists that are travelling on the roads less travelled have something to go and look at,” Corneil says.
Between London and Chatham, for example, there are four separate trails, including the Native Women’s Trail of Tears. This trail tells the story of First Nations women and families during the War of 1812. Drawing on their traditional knowledge, quilters representing Anishinaabe, Haudenosaunee and Lenape nations created 31 quilt block designs that “capture the spirit, courage and resilience of women” facing uncertain futures at the turn of the 19th century, according to the website.
While the trails tell a story, or ties together a variety of family and community stories, each barn quilt has its own narrative. For example, the Thames River Canoe barn quilt in Muncey near London, on the Native Women’s Trail of Tears showcases how women were expert guides in their own right in the early 19th century. “They were able to carry loads of equal weight as the men, lead the way through deep woods and canoe through what others would call the inhospitable terrain of the Great Lakes region,” according to the website.
Another, Geese In Flight, located along Longwoods Road in Appin, southwest of London, is a symbol of the autumn arrival of southbound geese – a harbinger of winter. According to the team from Taits Corners Community Centre, who painted the barn quilt: “October 1813 brought the Battle of the Thames and with it thousands of hungry British and American soldiers, First Nations warriors and their families and other refugees. The settlers’ fields, gardens, animals and larders were decimated. Wheat fields were torched as a military tactic to ensure starvation. Famine was inevitable.”
The maps are available online and to print from the Canada Barn Quilt Trails website. But a new initiative is underway that could blend this community tradition with the latest technology. Work is being done behind the scenes to create an app that would blend interactive maps and immersive storytelling portals with the barn quilt trails, such as the ancient tales of the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.
The barn quilt movement continues to spread across Ontario and Canada, transforming rural areas, farms and barns into works of art.
Find your trail
Barn quilt trails tell a story, draw attention to unmarked historical places and bring attention to Canada’s disappearing rural landscapes. They’re also visually striking. Here are a few highlights of barn quilt trails in Ontario, and more can be found at barnquilttrails.ca:
- Prince Edward County Barn Quilt Trail: View more than 100 barn quilts, including County Apples at the County Cider Company in Waupoos, Carpenter’s Wheel in Wellington and Bee Creative in Bloomfield.
- Port Hope Historic Barn Quilt Trail: Explore 23 heritage barns throughout urban and rural Port Hope, which have been recognized for their architectural significance.
- Elgin County Barn Quilt Trail: Learn the agricultural stories of people who settled in the region and the ports and railway communities that followed.
- West Nipissing Barn Quilt Trail: View more than 20 quilt blocks on local buildings as you drive past cow pastures, canola fields, century-old barns and country homes, and all the way Lake Nipissing’s shores.
- Wardsville Barn Quilt Trail: View eye-catching barn art in rural Middlesex County, such as Old Country Church, Battle of Three Rivers and Bounty from the Thames.
- Cavan Monaghan Barn Quilt Trail: These barn quilt installations, put together by local quilters, artists and craftspeople in the Peterborough County township, showcase the history and value of agriculture in the community.
- Barn Quilts of Simcoe County: Here you’ll find more than 150 barn quilt displays by Simcoe County artists and farmers, celebrating stories of the region in and around Oro-Medonte, Severn and Ramara.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.