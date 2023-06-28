Liz Guber is a freelance lifestyle and fashion writer from Toronto.
When I travel, the thing I miss the most is my bed. It’s my happy place, where I work, scroll on my phone or relax after a shower. While I appreciate the bed frame (and its ample storage drawers), my mattress is the key to my comfort.
A new mattress is one of life’s most important purchases. It’s right up there with a car or a couch (though you’re likely going to spend more time with your mattress than these other two). Finding the best mattress for you is not just an investment in your comfort, but your overall well-being. A good night’s sleep is priceless.
Finding the best mattress in Canada has become easier than ever; with the abundance of online options, there’s no need to go to a department store anymore. The advent of boxed mattresses in Canada has revolutionized the industry with its cost-effective offerings, as well as compact and easy-to-ship design.
These beds-in-a-box are largely foam mattresses, as opposed to spring mattresses. With advancements in motion isolation technology, you can enjoy a peaceful night’s sleep without being disturbed by the movements of someone else sleeping beside you. I’ll admit it: I used to be a spring-mattress-only snob. The only times I’ve tried foam mattresses were at hotels or AirBnBs.
Could this award-winning Canadian foam mattress change my mind?
I recently had the chance to try a mattress from one of Canada’s most sought-after bed-in-a-box brands – Douglas, who believe they have the best foam mattress.
Launched in 2017, Douglas is a homegrown Canadian brand that proudly produces its mattresses locally and offers an industry-leading sleep trial that allows customers to try a Douglas mattress for a whole year.
Douglas carries three foam mattress models: the best-selling Douglas Original, the Douglas Alpine (which introduces superior cooling and is an extra inch taller) and the Douglas Summit, the top of the Douglas mountain range with even more cooling capabilities and a height of 12 inches.
I chose the Douglas Original, which measures 10 inches in height and features three foam layers: one for cooling, one for bounce and cushioning and one for motion isolation. Like all Douglas mattresses, it also has a zip-off, washable cover – a feature that not many other foam mattresses have – that allows you to clean and refresh your mattress when needed. The cover contains sustainable Infinitex™ fibres to wick away moisture, boosting the mattress’ cooling and drying capabilities.
The mattress arrived packed in its signature box. Douglas advises buyers to unpack their new mattress within 14 days of purchase – and I certainly couldn’t wait to test it out. After unrolling the mattress, it bounced back into its shape almost immediately. When I pressed my hand into its foam layers, the material sprung back practically instantly.
My Douglas mattress also came with a Comfort Sleep Bundle – an impressive suite of bedding, covers and pillows designed to complement the main product with a value of up to $650. The best part? It comes at no extra cost with a Douglas mattress purchase, no matter the size or model, distinguishing it as a standout sleep set that offers unparalleled value.
Each bundle includes pillows, a complete sheet set, a mattress protector and pillow protectors, all conveniently packaged in one box. The 100-per-cent cotton sheets were pristine white and super-crisp, while the pillows, which were vacuum sealed, returned to their shape as soon as I unpacked them.
With my mattress unboxed and the bed fully made using all the items from my Comfort Sleep Bundle, it was time to test it out. All Douglas mattresses are described as “medium firm” – not too soft, not too hard. It’s an apt description: The mattress provides solid support with a little bit of bounce, so I never felt like I was “sinking” into the mattress (which I’ve felt on other, softer foam mattresses in the past and didn’t love).
I’m someone who likes to sleep at the very edge of the bed (as a kid, I remember actually falling out of my bed sometimes), and the Douglas Original’s cushiony support extends right to the edge, which means I can hug the side of the bed as closely as I want without losing out on the supportive feel.
Motion isolation is one of the key draws of any good foam mattress, and this one did not disappoint. Sleeping next to my partner, I never felt a single toss or turn – if you have a King size bed as I do, you’ll hardly know they’re there. Plus, I’m an active sleeper, so I’m sure the benefits of this feature go both ways.
I like to fall asleep on my back, then flip onto my side throughout the night, and I usually wake up on my stomach. The area where I tend to need the most support while sleeping is the small of my back, and it’s not uncommon for me to wake up with stiffness between my shoulder blades. The Douglas Original molded to the curves on my back instead of leaving gaps of air, which meant I woke up without the usual soreness. Sleeping on this mattress was like sinking into a dense, comforting marshmallow.
The Douglas Original also boasts superior cooling and temperature-regulating powers. I’ve hesitated to commit to a foam mattress in the past because I worried about whether it would be breathable enough to feel comfortable on warm summer nights. Fortunately, one of the foam layers in the Douglas Original mattress is designed specifically to address this concern. The ecoLight® cooling gel foam layer works to absorb excess body heat when you’re too hot and actually release it back to you if you’re cold. So that clammy, sticky feeling of your mattress on a hot June night is no more.
I’ve now spent almost a month sleeping on my Douglas, and so far, as a lifetime spring mattress user, I’m converted. Turns out, not all foam mattresses are created equal, and taking the time to seek out the best bed-in-a-box in Canada that ticks all the, well, boxes for support, cooling, comfort and a worry-free return policy is very worthwhile indeed.
The product was provided to the writer at no cost for the purposes of this content.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Douglas. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.