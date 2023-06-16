Dive into Earth’s unexplored deep-sea forests
Far below the surface of the Arctic Ocean lies a landscape that few humans have ever seen.
Dimly lit and extremely cold, the mesophotic zone is between 30 and 200 metres under water and it is as forbidding for most warm-blooded life forms as the surface of the moon.
While highly skilled scuba divers can descend up to 40 metres with the help of special equipment, getting to the mesophotic zone requires exponentially more training, time and effort. For Ghislain Bardout and Emmanuelle Périé-Bardout, co-directors of the underwater exploration program Under the Pole, exploring the mesophotic zone is worth every bit of the effort it takes to reach it.
“There is everything to explore, understand, and discover in this zone,” Bardout says. “The more we know about the mesophotic zone, the more we realize how important it is, and how connected it is to other parts of the ocean.”
Many of the ocean’s ecosystems are now under threat from a variety of human-made conditions such as climate change, industrial fishing, and ocean acidification.
Under the Pole’s DEEPLIFE initiative, an official project of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science, is dedicated to learning as much about life in the mesophotic zone as possible before it’s too late. “There is huge biodiversity in the mesophotic, and it is extremely important to acquire scientific knowledge of what’s living there and how it’s connected to life at other depths,” Bardout says.
“If we don’t, there’s a risk that some of those ecosystems could be in danger, and could be destroyed forever.”
As part of DEEPLIFE, a decade-long series of expeditions into mesophotic ecosystems around the world, the Bardouts and their team recently spent several months studying the underwater landscape near the Svalbard archipelago, off the north coast of Norway. Living aboard their small sailboat, the Under the Pole crew faced extreme cold and complex logistics to search for an undiscovered mesophotic forest they believed was nearby.
“The cold of the polar region is definitely challenging,” Bardout says. “Navigation is more complicated with the sea ice, living and working outside when it’s cold is difficult - and the colder it is, the more difficult it becomes.”
Each dive required Bardout to carry 100 kg of equipment, including a heated rebreather suit that allows him to stay under water for several hours at a time. The deeper the dive, the longer it takes to decompress, meaning that Bardout could only spend about 20 minutes at the sea floor during a three-hour dive.
After some 30 dives across 17 locations, the team’s persistence was rewarded when it found an aquatic forest of hydroids, otherworldly plant-like sea creatures related to jellyfish. Combined with the team’s other findings from dives around Greenland and the Northwest Passage, the samples and data collected in this underwater forest represent an important piece in the puzzle of mesophotic zones across the Arctic.
“We found only one forest, but we surveyed 17 spots across the coast, and that gives us a very nice overview of this region,” Bardout says.
Under the Pole’s DEEPLIFE expeditions are made possible by Rolex’s Perpetual Planet Initiative, a program that supports individuals and organizations using science to understand the world’s environmental challenges, and working to restore balance to the planet’s ecosystems. “We would not exist without Rolex,” Bardout says. “They are our oldest and most significant partner, and they support us in many ways.”
In addition to providing essential funding for its DEEPLIFE expeditions, Rolex also helps Under the Pole amplify its message of conservation around the world.
An important part of that message, Bardout says, is that humankind needs to drastically reduce its consumption, particularly of meat and seafood. “People have to realize that we are consuming too much,” Bardout says. “Especially in our developed countries, we should consume less and consume better.”
For his part, Bardout has greatly reduced his meat consumption and now only eats fish occasionally. “I want to be able to say to my kids when they will be adults, that I did my best to change things for the better,” he says. “If everybody does the same, that’s a good beginning.”
Ghislain Bardout and Emmanuelle Périé-Bardout are in the midst of a decade-long project to study some of the planet’s most mysterious ecosystems.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Rolex. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.