Ontario’s wine industry is growing, and new regions are emerging that offer award-winning wines – without the crowds. Here are three new wine regions worth visiting, along with some wine-tasting etiquette tips:

Huron Shores: This emerging wine region is on the same latitudinal plain as northern California. Visit Alton Farms Estate Winery on the shores of Lake Huron for its traditional Vinifera-based wines, including the signature Aberarder Red, then head to Dark Horse Estate Winery, where you can sample wine on a patio overlooking an 85-acre vineyard. South Coast Wines (in Norfolk and Elgin Counties): On the shores of Lake Erie, this wine region has a long growing season, with nine wineries that can be experienced on the self-guided Toast the Coast Trail (along with a collection of craft breweries). EPIC Wine Country: The Essex Pelee Island Coast (EPIC) region, on the same latitude as the Mediterranean, enjoys a lake breeze that moderates the temperature, ideal for grape-growing. The EPIC Tasting Pass allows you to experience tastings at up to 12 different wineries.

When visiting a winery, avoid drinking too much, too fast. Hold the glass by the stem, not the bowl, since it can affect the temperature of the wine. Examine the colour and clarity of the wine, gently swirl it, sniff it and then, finally, sip, swish and savour. It’s perfectly fine to spit out the wine during a tasting (in a spittoon or spit bucket), so you can pace yourself. Start with white wines before moving on to red wines, from lighter to bolder, saving sweet wines until last.