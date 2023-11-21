Embrace The Flow
Athleta's stylish curation for holiday self-care
There’s no doubt that the holiday season is a magical time to celebrate with loved ones and create lasting memories.
But this time of year can also bring the stress of endless to-do lists, last-minute errands and jam-packed social calendars (yes, hosting a dinner for 20 people was your idea!).
That’s why it’s so important to leave time for self-care during a hectic time—whatever self-care means to you.
Need a little help? Look to Athleta, the premium performance apparel brand that’s got everything you need to slow down and move with mindfulness while the rest of the world whirls by.
Be it a refreshing stroll on a bright, brisk day or engaging in low-impact activities away from the bustle, Athleta’s versatile pieces are designed to help you focus on your well-being, no matter the chaos around you.
Consider the customer-favourite Salutation Stash Tight, a wardrobe staple in a vibrant shade of red. They’re crafted from Athleta’s innovative Powervita fabric, which offers a buttery soft, subtly supportive feel. These leggings are ideal for pilates, yoga or any gentle movement. Plus, the fabric wicks away sweat, keeping you cool and comfortable.
The styling options for these tights are practically endless: With the change of a top, you can take them from a cozy indoor hangout with your latest binge read to a low-key stroll outside. Pair your leggings with a matching tank top to create your new favourite coordinated set.
In order to create a complete outfit you’ll feel great in, embrace layering. Tailor your choice of top to suit your activity: opt for a stretchy, sporty zip-up for yoga, a snug cardigan for indoor relaxation, or a quilted jacket for added warmth during winter walks.
Here, discover three ways to infuse wellness, movement and self-care into your attire, all without sacrificing style.
For a chilled-out yoga session
These staple high-rise leggings were made for outfitting with a sleek tank bra. We love the elegant twist strap detail and high neckline. For some welcome contrast, add a lightweight cotton hoodie. Zipped up or down, it’s a winner.
For a quiet break with a book
The rule for any cozy-night-in outfit? Nothing too clingy and restricting. Opt for the perfect scoop neck tee matched with a timeless wrap cardigan in Athleta’s softest fabric—a go-to outfit for comfort and ease. An outfit you’ll want to live in, especially when paired with these extra cozy socks.
For a hot-girl stroll around the neighbourhood
For an effortless outdoor experience, select a breezy, long-sleeve shirt topped with a statement quilted jacket that offers warmth without bulk. Complete the look with a cozy headband to keep the chill at bay.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Athleta. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.