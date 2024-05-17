Escape to the country: The province’s many welcoming farms offer delightful rural adventures that include fresh food and furry friends

If you’re craving fresh air and a break from everyday life this summer, consider a trip to one of the many farms in Ontario, during which you can meet rural animals and immerse yourself in an authentic country lifestyle.
“The opportunity to engage with animals, explore working farms and participate in hands-on activities provides a sense of authenticity and connection to the land, fostering an appreciation for rural traditions and lifestyles and a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness between food, nature and community,” says Maggie Kerr, transit project co-ordinator at the Corporation of the County of Perth.
Kerr says one standout destination that embodies such an experience is Lynn River Farm near Stratford, which is known for its Graze at Lynn River Farm dining experience. This culinary delight invites visitors to indulge in a feast for the senses, with six tasting plates crafted from the farm’s bounty that are prepared before their eyes against the scenic backdrop of the property overlooking the water. Guests can forge connections with the farmers themselves, gaining insight into their passion for food and farming.
Perth offers a wealth of other experiences that showcase rural life and animals and cater to the diverse interests of visitors. For goat lovers, the Goat Social at The Perth Farmhouse, northeast of Stratford, offers a 60-minute private experience in which visitors can tour the barn and meet the goats before taking them out to the pasture to play. A picnic by the pond and vineyard includes baked goods and refreshments.
Just outside the community of Mitchell, visitors to TLC Alpaca can take adorable alpacas for a walk on the 150-acre working farm. Alpacas are known for their hypoallergenic, cashmere-soft fur coats and friendly personalities.
Huron County, which is located along the shores of Lake Huron, is one of the most agriculturally productive counties in Ontario. Rick Sickinger, economic development officer at Huron County Economic Development, says visitors to the region are increasingly wanting to explore farms and learn about farm life.
“There has been a renewed interest in and re-evaluation of rural communities and lifestyle that emerged out of the pandemic … a desire for a simple, less stressful way of living they associate with rural and small-town living,” Sickinger says.
He points to the farm crawls offered by Eat Local Huron as a wonderful way of fostering a strong connection between consumers and food producers.
“By participating in these farm crawls, you can peek behind the scenes and learn all about how these family farms work their magic,” he says. “Many of these families have farmed and worked the land for generations. These friendly farmers are eager to share their stories and traditions with farm crawl participants. The farm crawls provide an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the food production process and to purchase products directly from the farmer. You know where your food comes from and how it is produced, and you are financially supporting the continued viability of small-scale family farming.”
Safety is paramount for those offering animal encounters. “Those who are offering on-farm animal encounters across Ontario Southwest are prioritizing safety not only for guests, but for their animals as well,” says Joanne Wolnik, executive director of Southwest Ontario Tourism Corporation. “We’re seeing this through limiting group sizes, pre-encounter education and preparation instructions, and highly trained staff. Education about the animals is incorporated throughout the guest experience, so they can have fun while being informed.”
The opportunities to experience rural life in Ontario’s Southwest are almost endless. At Udderly Ridiculous Farm Life in Bright, part of the Township of Blandford-Blenheim in Oxford County, guests can not only meet the miniature Highland cows, but get to hand feed them and brush their fluffy coats. They can also enjoy a charcuterie lunch among alpacas inside their pasture, cavort with goats in a playground or relax with goat yoga.
Less than an hour west of London and just southwest of Strathroy is the Texas Longhorn Ranch, a working cattle ranch that offers a one-of-a-kind All Adult Guest Ranch Getaway in which guests can unwind by a campfire and marvel at the stars above, enjoy a private covered wagon ride or gaze at the Texas longhorn cattle and many horses on the ranch.
A short drive from Texas Longhorn Ranch is the Jireh Hills Family Homestead, which offers overnight farm stays and farm experiences that include goat snuggles, alpaca walks, pony rides and homesteading classes in cheese and soap making. There you can interact with miniature horses, friendly Kunekune heritage pigs and Flemish Giant rabbits.
Plenty of agritourism experiences can be found just north of Toronto in the regions of York, Durham and Headwaters (YDH). Susan Boyle, director of marketing and communications for Central Counties Tourism, which is responsible for strategic development and marketing of the regions of YDH as a visitor destination, says there is something special about visiting working farms and meeting the animals.
“Interacting with animals on farms allows both adults and children to appreciate the intricate workings of agriculture while developing empathy and respect for animals,” Boyle says. “In regions like YDH, where agritourism experiences abound, families can enjoy educational activities as well as entertaining encounters with adorable animals. These visits foster a sense of wonder and appreciation for the beauty of nature, nurturing a lifelong connection to the environment and the importance of sustainable farming practices.”
Rural Route Tour Company offers public and private tours from downtown Toronto to YDH for explorations of everything from small-batch beverage producers and farm-to-fork culinary and agricultural experiences to arts and cultural events.
Each experience has been thoughtfully curated to take guests off the beaten path and away from urban bustle and traditional day-trip destinations. Guests of Rural Route tours are invited to enjoy a hands-on honeybee experience to learn about these crucial pollinators. Dressed in a protective beekeeping jacket and veil, visitors can open the hive, use the smoker, find the queen bee, spot eggs and hold a frame of honey, as well as enjoy a honey and mead tasting. The tour also includes a two-course, prix-fixe lunch at a historic country inn.
In Headwaters, a world of charm and whimsy can be found at Erin Hill Acres. Furry Highland cows are the latest addition to the picturesque farm, and these gentle giants are irresistible for photo opportunities against the backdrop of the stunning landscapes.
Horse lovers will want to visit Rusty Jade Ranch near Caledon, which offers year-round holistic riding lessons and wellness experiences. Led by a certified equine-assisted learning instructor, participants discover the transformative power of working with horses as they are guided through interactive sessions designed to deepen connections, foster personal growth and ignite self-discovery. From trust-building exercises to mindful grooming rituals, each activity offers meaningful connections with gentle equine partners.
At Rawhide Adventures on Peace Valley Farm in Mulmur, outdoor enthusiasts can discover trail riding on horseback riding or overnight camping and, for an authentic ranch experience, learn the art of wrangling and bushwhacking. And, at Pathways on Pleasure Valley in Uxbridge, riders can take in 225 acres of breathtaking and tranquil forest trails or select from riding lesson packages for seasoned and not-so-seasoned riders.
More unforgettable rural adventures in YDH include:
- Ontario Honey Creations, also in Mulmur, which shows visitors how honey is produced, harvested and bottled. You can uncap honey frames in the honey house, harvest honey in a manual extractor and bottle your own 500-gram jar of local raw honey.
- Willowtree Farms in Port Perry, which lets visitors meet rabbits, chickens and pigs, enjoy wagon rides, pick strawberries, and shop the market for farm fresh delectables.
- Brooks Farms in Mount Albert, which boasts a barnyard playland set on 10 acres and has animal visits, a singing chicken show and market shop.
- Forget-Me-Not Alpacas in Beaverton, which offers guided tours in which visitors can feed the alpacas. It’s a member of the Backroads of Brock, an agritourism and artisan tour in North Durham that offers plenty of other great rural locations.
Southeastern Ontario is home to vibrant agricultural communities that have a rich heritage dating back generations. Travellers here can explore historic family farms, artisanal cheese producers, and thriving vineyards and orchards to immerse themselves in the region’s agricultural traditions and local food culture.
“Many farms in Southeastern Ontario offer hands-on, interactive experiences for visitors of all ages,” says Steve Weir, senior marketing manager of Southeastern Ontario for Region 9 Regional Tourism Organization (RTO9). “Whether it’s milking a cow, gathering fresh eggs or feeding baby animals, there are plenty of opportunities for visitors to get up close and personal with farm animals and learn about their care and role in sustainable agriculture.”
Topsy Farms, a family-owned and operated sheep farm founded in 1972 and located on Amherst Island in Eastern Ontario, is a beloved destination for visitors seeking authentic farm experiences and high-quality wool products. Topsy Farms offers guided tours of its working sheep farm showing daily life on the farm and teaching sheep husbandry, sustainable agriculture and the wool production process. Visitors can observe sheep grazing in the fields, learn about the different breeds of sheep raised on the farm and even participate in such activities as sheep shearing and wool-spinning demonstrations.
Topsy Farms also offers accommodations in cozy cottages nestled amidst the scenic beauty of Amherst Island. Guests can wake up to the sound of sheep bleating in the fields, explore the farm at their leisure and enjoy peaceful evenings under starry skies. Topsy Farms hosts a variety of wool workshops and events throughout the year, in which visitors can learn about the art of knitting, felting and other wool crafts from experienced artisans.
Berry Homestead Farm is a charming family-owned farm nestled in the picturesque Southeastern Ontario countryside of Lyndhurst. The farm offers a range of delightful experiences centred on agriculture, sustainability and community. With baskets provided by the farm, visitors can pick fresh berries straight from the vine. The farm also features a charming market and bakery at which visitors can shop for an array of farm-fresh produce, homemade jams, preserves, baked goods and artisanal crafts. By offering a selection of locally sourced products from neighbouring farms and artisans, the market helps support the local community and promote sustainable agriculture. Family-friendly activities include wagon rides, petting zoos, corn mazes and pumpkin patches.
