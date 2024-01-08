If you love travelling to Europe but dislike the planning that comes with it, leave it to the experts and opt for a turnkey package to make things simple and seamless. That’s what many globetrotters have discovered when they’ve taken a cruise to discover the best of Europe.
Unpack just once and relax onboard while making the journey to the next exciting port. It’s no wonder why so many people choose to cruise. According to Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), cruising will hit record levels in 2024 with 36 million passengers expected to travel by ship.
Cruisers understand that it’s an easy, stress-free way to see Europe, whether it be a trip with a history-focused itinerary that reveals iconic cities and regions across the Western Mediterranean or one that is focused on charming Greek islands dotted throughout the Aegean Sea. Based on personal preferences and travel style, cruisers have an attractive array of itineraries to choose from.
Consider the plentiful offerings from Air Canada Vacations, from Greece to Scandinavia, to Eastern Mediterranean gems like Slovenia and Croatia. For more than 40 years, the company has been delivering unparalleled travel moments to Canadians with the country’s largest flight provider offering connecting flights in over 60 Canadian cities.
With more than 100 cruise itineraries of offer, it’s all about choice, thanks to their partnerships with 10 industry-leading cruise lines, such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, Silversea Cruises, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Celebrity Cruises, all known for their amenity-packed ships and superior service.
Travellers can book with confidence, backed by Air Canada Vacations’ Cruise Promise. It includes the ability to book a Flight & Cruise package with a deposit of just $50 per person, a lowest airfare or fly free policy, and 100 per cent refundable flights, up to 24 hours prior to travel. Plus, you’ll be able to earn and redeem Aeroplan® points. See the complete details in the program terms and conditions. To ensure smooth sailing all the way, access the expertise of highly trained customer care representatives, before, after and during your trip.
Perplexed about where to go on a European cruise? To help whittle down your wish list, choose an itinerary created to showcase four regions – the Eastern and Western Mediterranean, Scandinavia and the Greek Islands – proven to be enduring favourites among cruisers.
Put the Western Mediterranean high up on your must-visit list if you’d like to focus on some of history’s most fascinating landmarks and iconic masterpieces. Journeys typically start in a world-class city, like Rome or Barcelona. Itineraries vary, depending on the cruise line, but countries at the root of ancient civilizations are at the forefront. Think of places, like Florence in Italy, where passengers can step back in time to see the Duomo, an iconic cathedral with a tiled terracotta dome, Ponte Vecchio, a medieval stone arch over the Arno River, and Michelangelo’s sculpture of David in the Accademia Gallery of Florence. While in Italy enjoy la dolce vita – sip an espresso at an outdoor café, nibble on a biscotti and just watch the world go by.
Western Mediterranean cruises may also include chic stops, like Cannes or Saint-Tropez in the French Riviera, lively Ibiza in Spain, or Barcelona, famous for Sagrada Familia, the unfinished art nouveau church started by Catalonian architect Antoni Gaudí in 1882.
An Eastern Mediterranean Flight & Cruise package goes deep into history with time spent in ports around the Adriatic Sea. Croatia is a highlight for many cruise passengers, thanks to the country’s incredible UNESCO-designated sites, inviting climate and charming towns dotted with red-roofed houses. Its dynamic culinary scene captivates visitors, too, with a bounty of fresh seafood and local specialties, like black risotto made with squid ink and desserts like fritule, a donut-like pastry spiked with brandy.
Slovenia, too, is gaining new admirers for its dramatic landscapes, from snow-capped mountains and forests to hilly vineyards and golden beaches. Friendly locals are keen to welcome visitors and share their culture. Meanwhile, Malta is an intriguing mash-up of Arabic, European and North African influences. Its ports are perfect for wandering. Stroll down medieval streets, pause at neighbourhood cafés serving spiced Maltese coffee and wander through historic churches.
Cruisers have been known to fall in love with Greece for its warm hospitality, rich culture and natural beauty. Immerse yourself fully in all it offers with a cruise package highlighting the Greek Isles. Go ahead and name drop the places you could visit – Heraklion (the capital of Crete), Mykonos (famous for its golden sand beaches), Rhodes (known as the Island of Roses) and Patmos, where ancient transcripts and treasures are housed in the treasury of the Monastery of St. John, established in 1088.
The port of Katakolon is one of the country’s best-kept secrets and is well worth discovering as the home of Olympia where the very first Olympic Games were held. Tavernas line the waterfront facing the dock, ideal for soaking up sunshine and enjoying moussaka and other classic Greek dishes. Meanwhile, the island of Santorini dazzles with turquoise waters of the Aegean Sea, spectacular beaches and white-washed villages.
Your time in Greece wouldn’t be complete without a visit to Athens. It is most certainly a bucket list destination for many, especially the Acropolis, the 5th-century BC citadel that sits on a rocky outcrop perched over the city.
The beauty of Greek cruises is that every port is unique, but the common thread is their link to history that shaped the modern world. The range of guided shore excursions is diverse. Active cruisers can roam an island’s hilly landscape on foot during guided hiking treks, while wine lovers can taste and experience local vineyards and shop for handicrafts by regional artisans.
Travellers in search of new adventures should think about sailing to Northern Europe and experience Scandinavia, a region that is trending for its ground-breaking culinary scene, dramatic landscapes and exquisite architecture. Cruises typically leave from Amsterdam, Copenhagen or London, then head north to the wonders of destinations, like Stockholm, Helsinki and Copenhagen, along the Baltic Sea.
Embarking on your European voyage is relaxing and seamless with Air Canada Vacations – book your Flight & Cruise package early to ensure the best rates and selection.
To find out more about Flight & Cruise packages, visit Air Canada Vacations.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Air Canada Vacations. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.