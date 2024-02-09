Anyone who watches the news these days knows how intensely divided society has become. And that’s why a focus on diversity on private school campuses is becoming much more important. Creating safe environments for children and encouraging on-campus discussions through a lens of understanding and respect helps to create less division for future generations, says Liam Sullivan, deputy head of school-student life at Brentwood College School in Mill Bay, B.C.
Brentwood, a co-ed school for Grade 8 to Grade 12, has more than 500 students. More than 50 per cent of its students are from B.C., and 65 per cent of its students are from Canada, and yet 52 countries are represented on the campus.
“We really embrace our diverse global community,” he says. “This is a philosophy and strategic initiative at our school – that we want as many countries to be represented, but with smaller numbers. So, we don’t have one ethnic group that we have drawn on, that we’re dependent on for a market share. We’ve got this diverse population, but not one concentration from one area of the world.”
Brentwood draws heavily from the U.S., but also has children from Kazakhstan, Spain, Germany and Cayman Islands enrolled.
“The philosophy that we talk about at the school is … around transformative learning,” Sullivan says. “And I think when we say transformative learning, being a boarding school [with more than 82 per cent of students being boarders], the majority of time our students spend together is outside of the classroom. They live on our campus.
“The time outside of the classroom is rich and diverse because we have all of these different nationalities coming together,” Sullivan says. “When they’re in the boarding house, and they’re brushing their teeth in the morning, you’ve got seven countries represented in the washroom together, having conversations about their culture, about food and about their lifestyle. And to me, that is one of the most amazing things that happen at our school. We have great teaching, yes, we have great athletics and great arts programs, but the magic is really this global community that comes together and learns to see how others view the world.”
An acceptance of diversity and different ways of thinking is integral to the philosophy of Walden International School in Oakville, Ont., a junior kindergarten to Grade 8 school with more than 200 students.
“We are trying to promote an intercultural understanding here,” says Daphne Perugini, head of school. “When we talk about being an international school, it’s basically to promote awareness, appreciation and a respect for others. It’s not just cultural – it could be religious, it could be gender. [Our purpose of] ‘making good people’ lends itself to being respectful and kind.
“I can be right, and you can be right, and that’s OK. There doesn’t have to be a winner. I can understand where you’re coming from, and you can understand where I’m coming from, and it’s better to be different. That’s what we promote.”
As an example, Perugini brings up the story of a non-binary student at the school who was considering transitioning and the parent telling her their son feels like the school is the safest place for him. Fostering a safe environment, in partnership with parents and in which kids feel comfortable talking about any topic is baked into the school’s DNA.
“What I like to hear is that the kids feel like they can be themselves,” she adds. “And that’s part of being diverse.”
Lakefield College School (LCS), a co-ed day and boarding school for Grade 9 to Grade 12 in Lakefield, Ont., is home to 297 boarders and 135 day students. The majority of them are Canadian (representing eight provinces) but one-third of their students have connections to more than 40 countries. The school also dedicates significant resources to help ensure that students can join LCS from varied socioeconomic backgrounds.
“Discussing the importance of diversity and the benefits of exposure to global perspectives allows us to express the values that we uphold as a community,” says Dave Darby, assistant head, enrolment management. “While the majority of our students are Canadian, we offer a variety of quintessential Canadian experiences (complete with an outdoor skating rink and a maple syrup sugar shack that is set on a lake) – and local families, as well as those joining us from around the world, appreciate the value and importance of building cultural competencies and global connections, and an awareness of the world at large.
“In what appears to be an increasingly polarized world, many parents are intentionally seeking out a school that embraces cultural and socioeconomic diversity, and actively works to build community and belonging.”
At Rothesay Netherwood School (RNS) in Rothesay, N.B., the boarding student body represents 25 countries from around the world.
“We are an international community unto ourselves,” says Paul McLellan, head of school. “We not only have students from all over the globe but international faculty members as well, adding to the richness of our educational programming. We are a proud IB (International Baccalaureate) World School, a curriculum recognized worldwide for excellence.”
RNS students travel to different countries on exchange throughout the year and the school also hosts exchange students on its campus. The annual Round Square Multicultural Fair, in which students represent their countries and cultures with passion and pride, is always a highlight on the school calendar.
“We take great pride in our international boarders, who bring traditions from their countries to enrich our campus and embrace Canadian experiences while they are here,” McLellan says. “Parents are looking for boarding schools that offer their children the opportunity to be global citizens, well-versed in embracing DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] and that nurture a deep respect and appreciation for other cultures, languages and traditions.”
Havergal College, a private school based in Toronto, currently has 1,050 students enrolled. Since 1894, it has welcomed day and boarding students from 20 countries from around the world, including Azerbaijan, Barbados, Germany, Japan, Iran, Mexico, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, United States, Russia and more.
“Through the Forum for Change (our hub for global learning), our Global Experience Program (which includes local community partnerships, the Global Exchange Program and international partnerships), along with our partnership with Round Square (an international network of schools from 50 countries), the opportunities have only grown for our students to gain a better understanding of the world around them,” says Maggie Houston-White, executive director, strategic enrolment management. “We recognize the value that diversity, experience and global perspective brings to their education and we highlight these types of experiential programs when meeting with families.”
Houston-White adds that she increasingly finds parents understand the importance of global perspectives and diversity on campus, allowing students to work with and learn from people from across the globe.
“We want the future not to be polarized,” Sullivan says. “We want discourse, we want to be able to understand, not necessarily agree with, everything that people say, but to be able to talk things through.” He says at any given time he can walk around campus and see a group of Mexican students talking with kids from B.C., or students from Grand Prairie, Alta., engaging with students from Toronto or from the Cayman Islands.
“Those barriers just don’t exist.”
