Explore Asian cuisine in the Year of the Dragon

It is the Year of the Dragon and, according to the Chinese zodiac, the dragon signifies power, strength and good fortune, making it an auspicious time to explore the culinary treasures of Chinese culture in some of Ontario’s coolest dining and cultural destinations.
According to Susan Boyle, director of marketing and communications with Central Counties Tourism, responsible for strategic development and marketing of the regions of York, Durham and Headwaters as visitor destinations, embracing Chinese food is not just about indulging in delicious flavours – it is also about immersing oneself in rich cultural traditions. “Markham, with its significant Chinese population, has evolved into a culinary mecca where visitors can embark on a gastronomic journey through various regional Chinese cuisines,” Boyle says. “From the comforting embrace of dim sum to the bold flavours of Szechwan cuisine, Markham offers a diverse array of dining experiences that cater to every palate.”
Why not spend the summer savouring this sampling of Markham’s best dim sum, hot pot, noodles and more?
Dim Sum: For those craving the classic delicacy of dim sum, Chef 88 Elite stands out as a premier destination. Here, guests can enjoy the timeless tradition of dim sum in a unique setting, including the option to savour these delectable treats indoors or on the large outdoor patio.
Peking duck: Peking duck enthusiasts will find delight in QJD Peking Duck Restaurant, where the centuries-old art of Peking duck preparation is meticulously preserved, offering diners a taste of imperial China.
Hot pot: For a communal dining experience that celebrates customization and variety, Liuyishou Hotpot and Side by Side Hotpot provide an opportunity to indulge in the interactive delight of hot pot, featuring a wide range of broths, ingredients and dipping sauces.
Noodles: Those seeking a visual spectacle alongside culinary excellence can witness the mesmerizing art of noodle pulling at Sun’s Kitchen in Pacific Mall, where hand-pulled noodles elevate dishes to new heights of flavour and texture.
Crispy burgers with slow-cooked pork: For a taste of ancient Chinese street-food traditions, Bingz offers crispy burgers filled with slow-cooked pork, showcasing the ingenuity and resourcefulness of early Chinese culinary artisans.
Dumplings: Ding Tai Fung offers a glimpse into the culinary craftsmanship of Shanghai-style cuisine, complete with the mesmerizing spectacle of chefs crafting dumplings behind a kitchen window, adding an extra layer of excitement to the dining experience.
Japanese izakaya: For a fusion of culinary styles, Chat Bar seamlessly blends the casual atmosphere of a Japanese izakaya with the bold flavours of Chinese cuisine, creating a unique dining experience in the heart of Markham’s Historic Unionville.
The culinary delights of Markham don’t end there. Boyle says the city hosts an annual Taste of Asia festival, an eagerly anticipated event typically held in the summer months.
“During the festival, visitors indulge in a gastronomic extravaganza that celebrates the diverse flavours and cultures of Asia,” Boyle says. “It features a tantalizing array of street-food delights, live entertainment, cultural showcases and interactive activities that offer a captivating glimpse into the rich tapestry of Asian culture.”
Mark your calendars this summer for this eagerly anticipated event in Markham from June 28 to June 30. Visit taste-of-asia.ca.
And, throughout the entire year, Markham lets you travel around the world and explore its vast cuisines, such as Vietnamese, Thai and more. Visit Destination Markham’s website at visitmarkham.ca for more details.
