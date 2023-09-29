From cutting your own bouquet of wildflowers to taking an enchanting stroll with alpacas, getting lost (temporarily) in a corn maze, tasting the season’s flavours and picking (almost) your weight in apples and pumpkins, Ontario is ripe with fall family activities.
Weekends are the perfect time to round up the whole family – kids, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins – and hit up a local destination for some play, laughs and seasonal bounty. From strolling with alpacas in Lakefield to apple-picking in Thorndale, visit one or all of these destinations (all of which can be found on Great Taste of Ontario passports) and make it an autumn to remember.
Barrie Hill Farms
2935 Barrie Hill Rd., Springwater
Simcoe County passport
A multigenerational trip to this second-generation-run farm is an obvious fit. The Gervais family offers reasonable rates for the u-pick operation, which spans the farm’s 200-plus acres, because as they see it, visitors are helping them harvest their crops. September and October are the perfect time to pick apples for fall baking, pumpkins for carving, popping corn for Halloween movie nights or squash and beans for cozy soups and holiday recipes. You can pack a lunch and enjoy it in the designated picnic area, but for the full experience, hit up the on-site Silo Cafe. The menu utilizes locally-sourced ingredients along with farm-grown produce. Their frozen yogurt is legendary, and the apple cheddar panini is a must-try. Open May through Halloween, and BYOB (bring your own basket).
Arrowwood Farm and Harvest Table
6460 Riverside Dr., Melbourne
Middlesex, Sarnia, Lambton passport
Blueberry season – Arrowwood’s specialty – is a summer thing, but the powerful antioxidant-packed berries are available frozen and in baked goods year-round at Kathy and Phil’s sprawling property. Plan a fall visit to this charming spot to shop for frozen berries or a cut-your-own-bouquet from the farm’s field of wildflowers, zinnias, snapdragons and gladiolus. Or join owners Kathy and Phil for a monthly meal at the harvest table or weekly lunches on the patio with tasty, laid-back grub like in-season soups and grilled sandwiches. And if you want a tour, just ask. Someone will be happy to show you around.
Wanderlight Alpaca Experience
874 Lynchs Rock Rd., Lakefield
Peterborough & the Kawarthas passport
Ever wanted to spend some quality time with fluffy alpacas? Wanderlight Alpaca Experience is the way to do it. Situated on rolling hills just outside of Peterborough, this family-run experience allows young and old (kids aged two to five will need to walk with an adult) to spend 60 magical minutes bonding and trail-walking with one of the 11 on-site alpacas. Do note, though, that there is no food or washrooms on-site, but guests are welcome to bring litterless snacks. Availability varies, book your tickets online.
Sainte-Marie Among the Hurons
16164, Highway 12 East, Midland
Route Champlain passport
Take a step back in history to the 1600s with a visit to Sainte-Marie Among the Hurons, a museum and original French settlement. Enjoy an interactive tour with captivating storytelling and demonstrations by costumed interpreters that illuminate the lives of the Huron-Wendat People, as well as their culture, practices and ways of life. The award-winning museum engages touch, sound and smell with 750 loaned, donated and purchased artifacts. And while the on-site restaurant is temporarily closed, refreshments are available at the retail store, Flint & Timber Co., for those who worked up an appetite exploring. Open daily until October 8.
Thames River Melons
775530 Blandford Rd., Innerkip
Oxford County Cheese Trail passport
What began as an experimental acre of cantaloupes has blossomed into a thriving 500-plus acre family-run farm serving the Innerkip community and beyond since 1984. The famous melons and summer produce are finished come fall, but pick-your-own veggies and pumpkins are available up until Halloween – and when we say veggies, we mean veggies. The farm offers tons of good-for-you foods, including beans, carrots, cauliflower and okra. You can even dig up your own potatoes! Family members of all ages can reward their labour with a pit stop at the Farm Kitchen, which sells baked goods like pies and scones, as well as several ready-to-eat meal options, using farmed ingredients. Or, head to the on-site food truck, which serves up delicious eats made from the farm’s own ingredients, including fresh-cut fries, milkshakes, and smash burgers made from their Black Angus beef. There are take-home treats, too, including uniquely flavoured melon honey (the bees pollinate in the melon fields!), strawberry BBQ sauce and candied jalapeños. The farm is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from September to Halloween, and by appointment in November and December.
Apple Land Station
329 Richmond St., Thorndale
Middlesex, Sarnia, Lambton passport
With a name like Apple Land, there’s no question that this southern-Ontario farm takes its commodity seriously. Depending on the time, up to 18 varieties of apples – like sweet-but-a-bit-tart Paula Reds, crisp-and-juicy Cortlands and sweet-honey-flavoured Ambrosia – are available for picking. But nothing pairs with apples quite like family fun, which is why admission includes playing all day with a train ride to explore the farm, animals to greet, a playground and a corn maze. The pumpkin patch is where you can find your family’s next great gourd for carving or eating. And the delicious smells wafting from the shop will lure you into some amazing culinary purchases like a turkey pot pie, garlic and chive biscuits and apple-cinnamon-you-name-it baked goods. Apple season starts September 2.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.