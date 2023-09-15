Ontario’s parks and conservation areas are a provincial treasure, but with millions of people visiting every year, littering and other irresponsible practices are becoming a problem. Make sure to dispose of any trash in designated waste bins or, even better, look for ways to reduce the waste you bring. Those who are camping should make sure to also avoid littering, store food properly and make sure fires are under control and properly extinguished, especially during this year of wildfires across the country. When out exploring, always stay on designated trails so as not to disturb native plants and animals. Parks are the home of many species of flora and fauna, and it’s important to not trample their habitat, feed any wildlife or pick any flowers or other natural objects.