Top spots to take in the best of the season
One of the highlights for fall travel in Ontario, for those who live here and for those planning a trip to the province, is the vibrant tapestry of bright reds, yellows and oranges that show up when the leaves change, typically late September through October.
Maples are the primary tree species in the province and put on the most spectacular displays of colour. Aspen, birch, and oak trees are also famous for their autumn colours.
That rich tapestry serves as a backdrop for all the activities people love to take part in across Ontario as the air gets crisper, such as fall fairs and festivals, road trips, winery visits, golf excursions, stays as cottages and resorts, and activities such as canoeing, biking, hiking, and walking. The province has no shortage of places to explore, from Algonquin Park and Bruce Peninsula to the Niagara and Muskoka regions.
“Muskoka is home to endless natural beauty, every season of the year,” says Val Hamilton, executive director of Muskoka Tourism. “Many think of Muskoka as a summer destination, but the fall offers the summer activities plus stunning fall colours at every turn.”
Golfers especially love this time of the year, teeing it up at picturesque Muskoka golf clubs such as Rocky Crest, Taboo and Bigwin Island.
Some of the best places to take in the autumnal display are by the water’s edge, where the colours’ effects are mirrored in pristine waters at such resorts as JW Marriott The Rosseau and Windermere House, or at one of the many cottages available to rent. Water cruises in Bracebridge and Port Carling offer spectacular views along the one-kilometre Ragged Falls Oxtongue River hiking trail in Dwight, near Algonquin Park. Road travellers will want to check out one of Muskoka’s 10 driving routes, including Muskoka Beach Road in Gravenhurst, which is considered one of the best fall driving roads in the region.
“Autumn is a wonderful time for a drive on scenic roads to take in Ontario’s fall colours and enjoy outdoor experiences, from hiking to cycling, world-class golfing and even photography,” says Kerri King, executive director of Resorts of Ontario. “Whether it’s a cottage experience, or a fully equipped spa that you’re looking for, Ontario resorts have it all.”
“Culinary tourists will love the fact that many of our member resorts feature locally sourced products like ciders and wines, plus farm-to-table culinary experiences that are second to none. Our partners make it easy for you to plan the perfect itinerary,” King says.
Resorts of Ontario works with more than 100 Ontario resorts, offering vacation experience packages, including promotions and gift certificates, that feature experiences for those interesting in fishing, golf, adventures or spa facilities, as well as for family fun.
“Experiencing Ontario’s resorts in the fall season is all about indulgence and savouring the natural beauty and bounty that this wonderful province has to offer,” King adds.
Susan Boyle, director of marketing at Central Counties Tourism, which covers the regions of York, Durham and Headwaters, says a great way to take in the fall colours is via “non-traditional locations” such as golfing at Royal Ashburn, Angus Glen or Osprey Valley, or fishing on Lake Ontario, Lake Simcoe, Lake Scugog or Bowmanville Creek.
Boyle also recommends unique experiences that will make viewing the leaves even more memorable, such treetop trekking at Tree Top Eco-Adventure Park in Oshawa, or horseback riding at Pathways on Pleasure Valley in Uxbridge.
Boyle adds that hopping on a bike is one of the best ways to view the fall foliage. Cyclists can explore the Waterfront Trail in Durham Region, wind through the stunning cliffs, valleys and forests in Mono Cliffs Provincial Park and Hockley Valley Resort in Headwaters Region, or travel the wooded trails and rolling hills of Albion Hills Conservation Area.
“Biking through these trails will allow you to immerse yourself in the beauty of the region’s nature while taking in the seasonal colours. Just remember to check trail conditions, opening hours, and any necessary permits before setting out on your biking adventure,” Boyle says.
The Carolinian Life Zone, a vast ecoregion stretching from Toronto to Windsor, is another ideal spot in the province to experience the beauty of fall.
“From Point Pelee and the Pinery to the forests along Lake Erie, Lake Huron, Lake St. Clair and lush river systems including the Thames River, the Grand River and Big Creek, there is no shortage of unique ways to take in the fall hues in a region that is shaped by nature’,” says Joanne Wolnik, executive director of Ontario’s Southwest, a provincially mandated, not-for-profit regional tourism organization for Southwestern Ontario.
Sarnia-Lambton has a full menu of outdoor walking, hiking and biking destinations to best take in the scenery, such as trails through Pinery Provincial Park in Grand Bend and Waterfront Trail in Point Edward, or at the wineries at Shale Ridge Estate Winery & Cidery and Alton Farms Estate Winery, whose rural vineyard has three kilometres of trails.
Windsor Essex is prime wine country. Whether you travel by car, bike, foot or canoe, there are 17 wineries along the Lake Erie North Shore, according to Tourism Windsor Essex, so there’s no shortage of stopovers for those looking to sit back with glass of Pinot Grigio to chill and enjoy the sights.
Point Pelee National Park, Hillman Marsh, Ojibway Park, Holiday Beach and Chrysler Canada Greenway Trail are also great places to enjoy the changing leaves, if you’re in the area.
Perth County is home to several scenic cycling and hiking trails to view the colours, including the rivers, forests and farmlands of the G2G Rail Trail and the Wildwood Conservation Area trail system.
“If you’re searching for a fall road trip in Ontario with scenic views, memorable countryside experiences, and tasty pit stops, Perth County is where you need to go,” says Ashley Lansink, tourism officer for the Corporation of the County of Perth.
“Our rural country feels straight out of a Hallmark movie this time of year. There’s just something in the air and it’s not just the delicious smell of apple pie. Visit our rural county and make memories catapulting a pumpkin, walking scenic trails and marvelling at the fall colours from a horse-drawn wagon. Autumn is a really special time to explore rural destinations and try a new outdoor activity.”
PLEASE VISIT PARKS AND CONSERVATION AREAS RESPONSIBLY
Ontario’s parks and conservation areas are a provincial treasure, but with millions of people visiting every year, littering and other irresponsible practices are becoming a problem. Make sure to dispose of any trash in designated waste bins or, even better, look for ways to reduce the waste you bring. Those who are camping should make sure to also avoid littering, store food properly and make sure fires are under control and properly extinguished, especially during this year of wildfires across the country. When out exploring, always stay on designated trails so as not to disturb native plants and animals. Parks are the home of many species of flora and fauna, and it’s important to not trample their habitat, feed any wildlife or pick any flowers or other natural objects.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.