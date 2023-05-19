Nature is said to have the power to heal and Brett Sanger is a believer. The nature and spirit connection guide based in Caledon has people seeking him out for forest therapy walks and nature connection guidance tours throughout the Greater Toronto Area and Dufferin County.
What Sanger offers is far more than a walk in the woods. His program adds in a “mixture of meditation, mindfulness, emotional mastery, shadow work and other practices.”
Forest therapy, Sanger says, is a “therapeutic practice where participants are guided to an inner state of relaxation and whole-being restoration through a series of sensory-oriented invitations, bringing them into deep connection and a present moment relationship with nature.
“It is a gentle, physically undemanding practice that takes place in forests, meadows, trails and anywhere with access to nature.”
The benefits of that connection with nature are thought to include boosted immune system function, reduced blood pressure and mood stabilization, as well as an overall feeling of peace, wellness, joy and purpose.
The Japanese have acknowledged this for decades, and their concept of shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, is gaining acceptance here now as well.
“The most glaring [reason] is that over the past few years there has been a big light shone on the reality that many of our modern systems are not only detrimental to our health as human beings but are also quite fragile,” Sanger says.
“The same goes for our internal systems as people in the modern world. There is a mental health epidemic, which has been aggravated by the stress ... and uncertainty of the last few years and people are being drawn to what we inherently and often unconsciously understand to be the healing aspects and energy of nature. Because of this, people are asking questions and talking about the benefits of going out into nature on social media and with their friends, families, and communities.
“We have a long way to go still in legitimizing and acknowledging the healing power of nature and how we make that accessible to people, but we’re moving in the right direction,” he says.
“Disconnect to reconnect” is a focused theme for Central Counties Tourism, says director of marketing Susan Boyle.
This involves turning off technology so one can better reconnect with oneself, family, friends and nature, apart from the hyperconnectivity and hustle and bustle of modern daily life. Practising this kind of disconnection in order to recharge doesn’t have to be during a forest walk; it can involve going to a museum, a wellness retreat or simply sitting by a lake.
We often think of holidays and vacations as a chance to get away – and when disconnecting from regular life includes reconnection with one’s self, loved ones or the natural beauty around us, that is likely a vacation well spent.
