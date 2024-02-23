Kristal Moore credits her decision to enroll at Seneca Polytechnic with helping her achieve career success and discovering an affinity for lifelong learning. With such strong outcomes, it is no wonder she maintains deep and long-standing connections to her alma mater.
“What keeps me coming back is the strong support from the Seneca community,” she says. “This shaped not only how I experienced post-secondary education but also provided a strong foundation for my career.”
Ms. Moore originally graduated from the Police Foundations diploma program and took a job in an unrelated field soon after. Wanting to continue her education, she then decided to return to Seneca and enrolled in the Honours Bachelor of Crime and Intelligence Analysis degree program, an area of study that equipped her to ultimately become a crime analyst, where she works on major cases – including homicides, missing persons and conspiracies – across Ontario.
“As analysts, we have to stay up to date with trends and technologies. It’s not a position where you can sit back and say, ‘I know everything,’” says Ms. Moore. She credits her mentors at Seneca with sparking an affinity for lifelong learning and now sits on the program’s advisory committee.
In frequent brainstorming sessions with professors, Ms. Moore explores how her experience in the field can help boost the program’s success by generating ideas for capstone projects, attending panels and presentations, and coaching students on skills she’s found essential.
“One of them is communication. When you’re presenting in front of a command team or a roomful of officers or attorneys, you have to communicate in a clear and concise manner,” she says. “Other skills are report writing and critical thinking.”
This engagement ignited another career goal in Ms. Moore, who is currently working on her master’s degree at Wilfrid Laurier University: “I want to become a professor and teach the students who are in the same seats where I myself sat.”
That notion of completing the circle is one that Brandon Hebor understands well – both through his goal of growing nutritious food year-round in urban environments to redefine society’s relationship with food production and through the institution that has helped him on his entrepreneurial journey.
“I graduated almost eight years ago from Seneca Polytechnic, and this relationship hasn’t fizzled out,” he says. “The community has always supported me through ups and downs.”
The adventure of what Mr. Hebor calls “creative collaboration” started when he enrolled in Seneca’s Sustainable Business Management postgraduate certificate program after graduating from McMaster University. Blending business acumen with sustainability know-how, he reasoned, would give him valuable skills for making an impact.
“I didn’t just want to hear or write about things, I wanted to apply myself, and my eyes were opened to different sustainability career opportunities,” he says. Always drawn to ideation and entrepreneurship, Mr. Hebor set out to create different prototypes and concepts. As his mentors and peers provided helpful feedback, they were especially excited when he built a small vertical farm in his parents’ backyard.
“This started the concept of bringing the farm into the city – and led to the formation of Ripple Farms,” he recalls. “We designed and installed the farm on campus, ran applied research projects and got the food into Seneca’s cafeteria and local food banks.”
Following an enthusiastic response, Mr. Hebor started hosting urban farm bootcamps with both theoretical and practical components. When Ripple Farms ceased operation due to investment challenges, support from Seneca enabled him to continue his mission through teaching and consulting engagements and start a new entrepreneurial venture, Boreal Farms.
Mr. Hebor also counts on education for inspiring others. “My goal is to integrate agriculture as a curriculum component into every grade up to grade 12. I also hope to see changes in policy to support local food infrastructure.”
Strengthening local food production can help improve food security and equity, boost physical and mental health for community members, and bring economic benefits, says Mr. Hebor. “I got the opportunity to see first-hand how my work can be impactful not only on the individual level but systems-wide through a shift in mindset, all because Seneca has given me this fantastic platform.”
It’s a virtuous cycle: by supporting the change-makers of today and tomorrow, Seneca Polytechnic is making a difference – for its own community and for society as a whole.
