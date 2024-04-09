Fine dining on the move: How Rocky Mountaineer's gourmet meals are made

A passionate team

If you’ve ever tried to make a chocolate torte at home in your stationary kitchen, you can probably imagine how difficult the dish is to master in close quarters onboard a moving train car. But these are exactly the kinds of culinary feats that the chefs and cooks onboard Rocky Mountaineer pull off on a daily basis.

The narrow galleys onboard the trains are much smaller than a restaurant or hotel kitchen, but the quality demanded by Cudmore and his team is just as high. Here, cooking requires precision, coordination and rigorous safety standards. You won’t find any open flames or deep fryers. The stoves are electric, boiling water is kept well below the rim of each pot, and knives must be handled with an added layer of care. Despite these constraints, every meal is cooked fresh onboard – even most of the food prep is completed in these moving galley kitchens that serve hundreds of guests multiple meals each day.

“It’s all about organizing your space,” Cudmore explains, “making sure you're prepared for any set of movements. It’s a dance, how you interact with each other. The train's on the next level. We've got three cooks in the galley and four hosts that work there as well. Everybody's gliding around each other, trying to stay safe and working long, hot hours. They put in a lot of effort. Our team is incredibly passionate about what they do, which is the backbone of our product.”