Fine dining on the move: How Rocky Mountaineer's gourmet meals are made
Time onboard Rocky Mountaineer isn’t just a train journey, but an experience that tells the story of the landscape each route travels. Central to this storytelling is the culinary experience. On each journey, guests are served a sense of place with every meal. As the train skirts the Fraser River, guests can opt for a plate of local steelhead salmon; as it heads east out of British Columbia, diners might choose a cut of Alberta beef – the menu, like the scenery, changes each day. Local suppliers provide the inspiration for the elevated cuisine on Rocky Mountaineer’s menus, ensuring guests are treated to a dining experience that can’t be found anywhere else.
Inspired dishes that bring the outside in
Executive chef Kaelhub Cudmore has been leading the culinary team on Rocky Mountaineer for the past two years. For menu creation and inspiration, he draws on years of experience as a gourmet chef while taking direction from the natural world around him and inspiration from local suppliers.
His kitchens and pantries are stocked with the very best regionally produced ingredients, including local British Columbia wines, brie cheese from Victoria, fresh-baked Vancouver bread, and macarons from Granville Island created to match the blue and gold of the Rocky Mountaineer train.
Cudmore wants guests to soak up the scenery as the train rolls along, and to see that reflected in his seasonal menus. “Our most popular menu item is a steelhead salmon from local waters. It’s a sustainable, ethically raised fish from a company out of Vancouver and it’s served with a local gnocchi that's handmade by a shop in town.” This, he adds, is “paired with fresh asparagus and some blackberries that really represent the rail lines going through Vancouver. They're all covered in blackberry bushes.”
“Our vision is not like a regular restaurant where it's really driven and focused by the chef's desire to put specific food on a plate. My role is to work on highlighting the outside environment and to bring it inside the domed coaches”
A passionate team
If you’ve ever tried to make a chocolate torte at home in your stationary kitchen, you can probably imagine how difficult the dish is to master in close quarters onboard a moving train car. But these are exactly the kinds of culinary feats that the chefs and cooks onboard Rocky Mountaineer pull off on a daily basis.
The narrow galleys onboard the trains are much smaller than a restaurant or hotel kitchen, but the quality demanded by Cudmore and his team is just as high. Here, cooking requires precision, coordination and rigorous safety standards. You won’t find any open flames or deep fryers. The stoves are electric, boiling water is kept well below the rim of each pot, and knives must be handled with an added layer of care. Despite these constraints, every meal is cooked fresh onboard – even most of the food prep is completed in these moving galley kitchens that serve hundreds of guests multiple meals each day.
“It’s all about organizing your space,” Cudmore explains, “making sure you're prepared for any set of movements. It’s a dance, how you interact with each other. The train's on the next level. We've got three cooks in the galley and four hosts that work there as well. Everybody's gliding around each other, trying to stay safe and working long, hot hours. They put in a lot of effort. Our team is incredibly passionate about what they do, which is the backbone of our product.”
An unparalleled dining experience
As a 24-year veteran of kitchens on rails, sous chef Vim Harakh is an expert at understanding how to delight guests in the GoldLeaf Service dining room. Harakh says the team serves meals that are fresh, bright, refined and satisfying without being heavy. “You want to make sure guests aren’t going to have a nap. You want them to enjoy the view.”
Cudmore, Harakh and the entire Rocky Mountaineer culinary team are united in their goal to surprise and impress guests with the level of cuisine that can be produced onboard a train. “I think overwhelmingly the guest response is the absolute incredulity that they're eating anything on a train,” says Cudmore. “And then the level of food we're able to provide, they're flabbergasted about how it works and how we make it happen.”
Telling the story of Rocky Mountaineer’s cuisine is part of Cudmore’s job description. He spends a lot of his time onboard trains interacting with guests and creating the connections between the landscape and the food on their plates. “There's a lot of real excitement when they hear those stories and have the opportunity to learn through the food,” he says, adding that he hopes each guest leaves with “a real impression of the flavours and stories of the Canadian west. That is absolutely a big part of the experience that they have on board.”
