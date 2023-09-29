Whether you’re looking to go hiking, camping, bird-watching or horseback riding, there’s an outdoorsy adventure on offer somewhere in Ontario
Autumn is a great time to explore Ontario. There are so many options for day trips and weekend getaways, whether you’re looking for a hike among gorgeous fall foliage, a place to learn about nature and local culture, or an unforgettable camping experience. Plan your best fall yet with these five fun options.
Gamiing Nature Centre, Kawartha Lakes
Spend a day immersed in nature while learning about environmental issues at Gamiing. The natural heritage conservation education centre, located on Pigeon Lake in the territory of the Michi Saagiig Nishnaabeg, is home to more than 180 species of flora and fauna along seven kilometres of recreational trails. Take a stroll or sign up for a guided workshop where you can learn skills like bird calling, seed collecting and mushroom foraging. Then, after you’ve worked up an appetite, take a 15-minute drive to Kawartha Dairy in Bobcaygeon for a refreshing post-walk ice cream cone. Try a classic option like Moose Tracks, or go for newer flavour, like Campfire S’mores.
Devil’s Rock Trail Head, Temiskaming
This two-kilometre hike is easy to follow and leads to a lookout from Devil’s Rock, a 2.2-billion-year-old fault cliff that rises 300 feet above water level. The stunning 180-degree view from the top is worth the hike. Picture yellow, orange and red leaves dotting the landscape, sparkling Lake Temiskaming below, and Quebec in the distance. At dinnertime, head to family-friendly restaurant 28 on the Lake. Order up some deep-fried cheese curds or a margherita pizza to share, or go for the pan-fried pickerel. There’s also a kids’ menu with crowd-pleasing options like pasta and grilled cheese.
Sleeping Giant Provincial Park, Thunder Bay
Spend a weekend hiking with friends at Sleeping Giant. Reserve a cabin through Ontario Parks that can accommodate six people and is equipped with electric heat, a kitchen, bathroom and more. With over 100 kilometres of trails, there’s lots to explore. Check out the rugged Lake Superior shoreline and scenic landscapes bursting with autumn colours, and spot wildlife like deer, wolves and foxes. Take a break from your outdoor adventures with a visit to Sleeping Giant Brewing Company’s Tap Room where you can enjoy a pint of the Northern Logger, a light and easy to drink golden ale that’s lightly hopped for a hint of bitterness, and tasty snacks like burgers, pizza and hand pies. Visit during the evening when you can often catch live music.
Rondeau Provincial Park, Chatham-Kent
More than 330 species of birds have been recorded at this park, known worldwide for its amazing birdwatching. Even better, fall is one of the best times to see migrating birds, such as warblers, flycatchers and other song birds. You’ll also see thousands of ducks and Tundra swans in Rondeau Bay. When it’s time for a break, check out the Chatham-Kent Bakery Trail, a sweet adventure featuring 19 bakeries and cafes in the area. Download the Chatham-Kent passport for a list of mouthwatering stops. (Or take our suggestions: We love the pecan pie from Big Ricky’s Little Bake Shoppe, French macarons from Homebaked Kitchen Company, and blueberry white chocolate scones from Park’s Blueberries & Country Store.)
Texas Longhorn Ranch, Middlesex Sarnia Lambton
Whether you’ve never been on a horse or you’re a seasoned rider, you can book an unforgettable one-hour horseback ride at this family-owned ranch in Strathroy, which is open until the end of November. You and up to five pals can ride together along the scenic Sydenham River, up hills, across creeks and through the cattle, depending on which trail you take. You might even see deer and other wildlife along the way. Celebrate afterwards with a glass of wine or cider in the tasting room at Shale Ridge Estate Winery & Cidery in nearby Thedford. Try the Pear Apple Hard Cider and a gourmet pizza topped with smoked prosciutto, Grana Padano and balsamic reduction.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.