You could say that sap is in Peter Elmhirst’s blood – or at least, it runs in his family.
“My father and my grandfather harvested syrup on a commercial scale on the property in the early 1900s right up until probably 1940,” says the current patriarch of the family who owns and operates the all-season Elmhirst Resort on Rice Lake.
It’s a particularly sweet time of year for people in Kawarthas Northumberland, just over an hour’s drive east of Toronto, where Elmhirst’s Resort is located. This is prime time to tap the sugar maples, when the sap starts flowing for us to collect and turn into delicious maple syrup.
Today, guests at the resort can join Martina Linde, the property’s spa director, for tours of the resort’s sugar bush, enjoying a walk through the trees to learn about how, where and why they drill for sap, and enjoy maple taffy rolled in fresh snow.
“I believe that it is very important to educate families about the original roots of maple syrup,” she says, adding that the entire experience of heading out through the snow to inspect trees and have a taste of the sap is “part of Canadian tradition for sure.”
This experience is designed with young visitors in mind – it was launched just over a decade ago when Elmhirst wanted to spend time outdoors with his grandchildren.
If you miss a tour, but still want to satiate your sweet tooth, the resort’s two restaurants put the maple syrup to use year-round on their menus. The maple creme brûlée is particularly noteworthy.
Maple season is a time to seize the moment, Elmhirst says. “If you don’t have below freezing temperatures at night, and above freezing temperatures throughout the day, it doesn’t run. Climate plays a big role.”
Linde adds: “You never know if the sap will run for one week or for three weeks.” In other words, when the conditions are right, don’t wait to take advantage.
Here are a few more unique maple experiences in the region to discover this season.
Sweet dreams on a farm stay
Immerse yourself in the full syrup production run with the day-long DIY Maple Syrup Experience at fifth-generation family-owned The Roost Farm in Dalrymple, Ont. “This is such a unique opportunity for people to really learn about maple syrup production through a truly authentic and immersive experience,” says Shannon O’Donnell, the farm’s co-owner.
During the full day workshop, you’ll take a guided walk through the sugar shack, learning about the science of sap gathering and syrup making, from Indigenous traditions to contemporary techniques. After a tree tapping demonstration, you’ll move through each part of the syrup making process, from sap collecting and boiling to filtering, finishing and bottling – a bottle that you get to take home to enjoy.
New this year at The Roost is an overnight experience. O’Donnell and her team repurposed an old hickory building into a cozy cabin on the working farm. There’s everything you need within its walls, including a kitchen and fireplace. But the best part, O’Donnell says, is what’s right outside its doors.
“The view from the front of the cabin is magnificent,” she says, describing peaceful fields that face stunning sunsets. “Wildlife is plentiful – deer, moose, beaver, porcupine, bear, coyote, hawks and eagles, marsh and grassland birds. And a small foot bridge allows you to cross the creek and jump on one of our bush trails taking you deeper into the sugar bush.”
A pancake party
Head to the village of Warkworth for a weekend of sweet and sticky celebrations during the Warkworth Maple Syrup Festival on March 9 and 10. Shuttles to and from Sandy Flat Sugar Bush will ensure you get your fill of pancakes during breakfast, slathered in wood-fired syrup alongside freshly pulled maple taffy in the snow. There will also be horse and wagon rides around the property.
Head back into town to try your hand at mini putt and axe throwing, and relax in the beer garden sipping local craft beer from nearby Fogorig Brewery. You can also explore the village boutiques and cafes where you’ll find more maple goodies to take home as souvenirs.
Sugary spa treatments
A haven for wellness seekers in Grafton, Ont., Ste. Anne’s Spa is set on 500 acres of beautiful countryside with a view of Lake Ontario thanks to its hillside perch. Indulge in the outdoor thermal pools surrounded by maple trees, including the newly planted Elizabeth, which replaces the 140-year-old sugar maple called Grace. There are several walking trails through the woodlands on site.
After your soothing soak and scenic walk, get a maple-infused recharge at Ste. Anne’s famous bakery, where you’ll find infused syrups with flavours including creamy butterscotch and spicy chipotle. The locally sourced syrup even makes its way into the spa, with maple infused spa treatments offered in April and May. This year, a maple body scrub treatment is the star of the show, which will leave you feeling relaxed and your skin revived.
Tempt your tastebuds at a tasting bar
Sebastian Poulin, the owner of Red Mill Maple, is a third-generation maple syrup producer. You can enjoy the fruits of his labour collecting sap from the trees on his property in Millbrook, Ont., at his exclusive tasting bar.
Only four seats are available per tasting; during the half-hour experience, you’ll taste the four grades of maple syrup – exploring the textures and sweetness of golden, amber, dark and very dark – as well as maple butters, and two infused syrups that the Red Mill team make (bourbon-barrel aged and cinnamon). Along the way, you’ll also learn how the different grades of syrup are made and all about this family business.
The maple traditions run strong in Kawarthas Northumberland, and these are just a sampling of the unique ways you can experience this sweet and fleeting time of year. Discover more at kawarthasnorthumberland.ca/maple/.
