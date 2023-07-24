Five ways to learn about Nova Scotia through food
Whether you’re interested in history, landscape or adventure, there’s a food-focused way to explore this East Coast province
One of the friendliest places in Canada, Nova Scotia is a truly welcoming province. With its rich history and culture, there are countless ways to tailor your tourist experience, from hiking the province’s many scenic trails to spending time on or by the water to visiting its numerous historic sites. But the best way to get to know the province may also be the most delicious one: discovering Nova Scotia through its culinary offerings and tasty traditions.
To begin, why not sample a little wine? Take a tour on the double-decker Magic Winery Bus in idyllic Wolfville to get a sense of the province’s unique terroir. All-day experiences are available Wednesday to Sunday each week, with tour admissions ranging from $85 to $117 and including visits to four wineries, tours, wine tastings and food pairings (on select tours).
Sample some memorable Nova Scotia wines while encountering incredible views of the Annapolis Valley aboard the double-decker Magic Winery Bus.
SUPPLIED
Launched in 2012, the bus quickly became popular among tourists and locals thanks to its fun approach to wine education. It makes four stops at a variety of sprawling vineyards. Not only will you get to try some pretty memorable wine (especially Nova Scotia’s appellation wine, Tidal Bay), but you’ll also encounter incredible views of the Annapolis Valley – one of the country’s emerging wine regions. The Magic Winery Bus offers an enjoyable taste of the region’s history and rooted connection with food.
One cannot visit Nova Scotia without making a stop in Cape Breton, what with its stunning coastal views, arching cliffs, endless trails – and love of music and dance. But before you cut a rug, consider exploring the Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site and having a meal at Restaurant de la Marine.
The original settlement was founded in 1713 by the French and soon became a fishing and trade centre. Today, it marks North America’s largest historical reconstruction. Each summer, historical re-enactors take visitors back in time – and that even applies to the meals.
Servers in period clothing serve up delicious 18th-century meals featuring Cape Breton Island ingredients and flavours at Restaurant de la Marine.
SUPPLIED
The on-site restaurant serves authentic 18th-century meals, with every detail serving up a taste of history, right down to the servers – who wear period clothing – and even the dishes (pewter, of course). The menu is rich with Cape Breton Island ingredients and flavours. It features a variety of seafood and classic French dishes, including Rabbit Ragu Royale, a stew made from rabbit and pork belly simmered with root veggies and Bordeaux wine; Haddock à la Louisbourg, pan-fried fish served with seasonal veggies, just like what 18th-century fishermen would dine on; and Pain Perdu, a take on French toast topped with fresh fruit. If you’re in a hurry, you can also pick up a packaged picnic to go through their “Perfect Picnic” program and enjoy your meal al fresco.
To get an authentic taste of Mi’kmaq culture, Kiju’s Restaurant in Membertou is a must. Steeped in history, the eatery is known for its hospitality and will have you feeling like you’re right at home. In fact, the word “Kiju” means mother in Mi’kmaq, reflecting a long history of Mi’kmaq women who nourished their families across generations.
Enjoy a taste of Mi’kmaq cuisine at Kiju's, where we recommend the brown butter and white chocolate ice cream sandwich (above left) and lobster and butternut squash risotto (above right).
SUPPLIED
The menu relies heavily on ingredients freshly sourced from more than 25 local suppliers. Traditional dishes include the “Four Cent Bread Skillet,” consisting of tradition Mi’kmaq fry bread, artichoke parmesan dip and sweet grass molasses; and Brome Lake duck breast, which is served alongside a stone fruit mostarda, a condiment made from candied fruit in a mustard-flavoured syrup.
Kiju’s is also a hub for live entertainment, so be sure to check out the restaurant’s website and social media to stay up to date on its live music, meal specials or the occasional cooking class.
And if you find yourself craving the Three Sisters soup or Cape North halibut when you get home, don’t fret – Kiju’s website includes recipes for its most popular dishes.
A community based eco-tourism centre, East Coast Outfitters (ECO) is located in Lower Prospect near Halifax, and offers sea kayak tours, lessons and rentals with the opportunity to learn about the region’s natural and cultural history. You can also hop on a canoe or paddle board.
All kayakers are welcome, whether beginners, experts, or newbies, with a range of guided tours on offer that can run for a half day, full day, at sunset, or even for multiple days on the South Shore, whatever strikes your fancy. ECO offers a firsthand look at the Maritime landscape, and allows tourists to explore the area’s hidden inlets, bays, granite islands and coves, all while learning about local wildlife and even the area’s many stories and legends that live on to this day.
East Coast Outfitters offers visitors a chance to spend the day on a working lobster boat, then enjoy the day's catch back at the dock at sunset.
SUPPLIED
Exploring the Maritime shoreline isn’t the only reason to sign up though. Food lovers will definitely want to splurge on ECO’s Sea-to-Table Lobster Adventure ($425). Aboard a working lobster boat, local fishermen will introduce you to a typical day on the water, where they’ll demonstrate how to set and haul lobster traps while swapping stories at sea. Back at the dock at sunset, you’ll be treated to the catch of the day: smoked oysters and an authentic lobster dinner, featuring locally-foraged ingredients and prepared by renowned local chef Dennis Johnston.
There’s no better way to sample the many tastes of Halifax than by hitting up Curated Food Tours, which will introduce you to countless unique flavours and the many international influences that have made an impact on the city’s food scene.
The organization’s daytime food tours visit six culinary destinations, where you’ll be able to try appetizer-sized courses and local beverages. All tours are hosted by chief curator Alexander Henden, and run between $118 and $132 per person.
We might be biased, but we're pretty sure one of the most delicious ways to explore Halifax is through one of Curated Food Tours Halifax's daytime food tours, where guests can enjoy appetizer-sized dishes (like these yummy bao, above right) and drinks at six different culinary destinations.
SUPPLIED
Neighbourhoods you might find yourself eating your way through include Quinpool Road, where you’ll find everything from chicken & waffles to Chinese chive dumplings; the underrated Spring Garden Road, where you’ll find sushi, fried chicken and pasta; downtown Halifax to help you discover the best of the province’s seafood (scallops, fish cakes, chowder, you name it); and the waterfront, where you can opt for an olive oil tasting and a stop at a top Halifax chocolatier.
Clearly, no matter what your travel style and preferences – from history to culture to outdoor adventure – there’s a tasty way to discover Nova Scotia.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Great Taste of Canada. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.