A phone call and a promise of artistic empowerment attracted Mira Shaib to Concordia University’s Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema in Montreal.
The emerging Lebanese filmmaker was seeking a master’s degree program at a North American film school and weighing her options. A call from Prof. Marielle Nitoslawska, one of Mel Hoppenheim’s distinguished faculty members and her future supervisor, proved the deciding factor.
“The way she described the Concordia program just clicked with me,” recalls Ms. Shaib, 30, who received her bachelor’s degree in communication arts from Beirut’s Lebanese American University in 2015 and had already done film residencies in the Middle East, Europe and Los Angeles. Prof. Nitoslawska, she says, “told me, ‘You’re going to discover yourself as an artist here. We’re going to transform you into the filmmaker that you want to be.’”
Now in her third and final year of Concordia’s MFA in Cinematic Arts, Ms. Shaib says that promise has been more than fulfilled. “I had ideas inside me, but I didn’t know how to express or explore them,” she says. “With the things that I’ve learned from my professors, I feel like I’ve reached a point now where I know my path.”
As one of the country’s leading film schools, the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema, or MHSoC, has a reputation for turning out alumni that go on to win prizes at global festivals, vie for Oscars and build successful careers. It also feeds Montreal’s own thriving film industry – which includes both international productions and Quebec’s celebrated homegrown cinema – as well as those of Canada and the world.
“There isn’t a film shoot happening in Montreal without at least a handful of graduates from Concordia,” says the school’s chair, Martin Lefebvre.
MHSoC, part of Concordia’s top-ranked Faculty of Fine Arts, offers programs in film production, film animation and film studies. Founded in 1976 and named after film-industry leader and philanthropist Mel Hoppenheim, who gifted Concordia $1-million in 1997, it is now one of the three major university-based film schools in Canada.
“And I would not blush to say that we’re the top,” Prof. Lefebvre says. “We’re more comprehensive as a school. We do things that the others don’t.” That includes offering an undergraduate degree in animation as well as emphasizing hands-on training. Students at MHSoC create roughly 24 hours of finished work – the equivalent of 12 feature films – every year, Lefebvre says. “No other school in the country has students shoot as many hours of film as we do during their time with us.”
It’s a highly coveted school that accepts 87 students per year in its undergraduate courses in film production, 45 in animation and 90 in film studies. At the graduate level, it offers an MFA in Cinematic Arts for film production – where Ms. Shaib is one of 10 students – as well as master’s and PhD degrees in film and moving image studies.
And a major expansion is underway that will see enrolments at the school swell in the next few years. Fears that a Quebec government-imposed tuition hike for out-of-province students might hinder that growth were recently allayed by Concordia’s introduction of the new Canada Scholars Awards, which will offer up to $4,000 for undergraduates as of this fall.
The school is already growing, have recently added two introductory microprograms in film production. One is a 12-week course focused on script writing and producing, which Prof. Lefebvre says was created in response to the growing demand for new content by streaming services, from Netflix to CBC Gem. The other microprogram, offered in the summer, teaches the basics of digital filmmaking.
MHSoC is attuned to industry demands, and those include Canada’s need for skilled film workers. The school has responded by building partnerships to increase student involvement in everything from production to programming and research.
That’s the job of Annie Gérin, dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts. “One of Concordia’s specialities is experiential learning,” Prof. Gérin says, referring to the university-wide mandate to give every undergraduate some real-world experience. At MHSoC, that now includes C. Edge, a co-operative education program which offers students one semester of full-time paid internship in the film world.
“We have all of the festivals coming to us looking for people to work with them, the big studios as well,” Prof. Gérin says. “We’re working hard to be close partners with industry,” she adds, “while still maintaining our strong fine-arts stance, because it has a lot to bring to the business.”
The school is known for cultivating auteurs – filmmakers with a distinct artistic vision. At MHSoC, Ms. Shaib has built her master’s thesis around creative approaches to expressing the immigrant experience. At the same time, she’s applied her research to her own debut feature film, Arzé, which she had been developing prior to pursuing her studies at Concordia joining the university and finished shooting in Beirut last summer.
“After studying at Concordia, I came back to Lebanon with different ideas, a different mentality,” she says, which led her to bring documentary techniques to the film’s fictional narrative. A comedy-drama about a single mother and her teenage son who navigate sectarian Beirut in search of a stolen scooter, it was selected to compete in the 45th Cairo International Film Festival and Ms. Shaib hopes it will be released this year.
Ms. Shaib is now eager to make her first Canadian film and would like to settle in Montreal. “It’s felt like home since I got here,” she says, pointing to the fact that it’s both a small, friendly city and one with a huge and diverse cultural scene.
It’s not uncommon for students from outside Quebec to end up working in Montreal, Prof. Lefebvre notes. And, while it’s a predominantly French-speaking industry, being an anglophone is seldom a barrier. Concordia offers formal French-language instruction to its students, while its film production classes, where roughly half the students are francophones, are a kind of informal French immersion in themselves. “We’ve had a lot of students who didn’t speak a word of French when they arrived,” Prof. Lefebvre says, and by the time they graduated, they had been able to put their French classes into practice and achieve a working proficiency in the language.
MHSoC’s major growth spurt will see it training even more filmmakers to meet the demands both of students and the industry. The school is adding new programs and plans to more than triple the capacity of its film production stream. Prof. Lefebvre says that’s almost unheardof.
“I’ve been teaching at universities now for 34 years and I haven’t seen a program that’s grown so much in such a short period of time.”
Best and brightest: Concordia’s film school alumni
Concordia’s Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema is renowned for producing outstanding film professionals who have won awards in Canada and internationally, including a host of Oscar winners and nominees.
The trend continues this year, with alumnus Vincent René-Lortie in the running for an Oscar for Best Live-Action Short. The writer-director, who graduated from Concordia in 2017, is nominated for Invincible, a drama about a troubled young offender. The film has already won 12 awards on the festival circuit as well as Quebec’s Prix Iris.
Here are just some of the school’s other notable alumni:
Peggy Arel – A stop-motion animator, Ms. Arel’s work most recently graced the 2023 Academy Award-winning feature Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio and is also seen in previous Oscar nominees Anomalisa and Missing Link.
Yves Bélanger – The veteran cinematographer is known for his collaborations with late director Jean-Marc Vallée, including Dallas Buyers Club and Wild and the HBO miniseries Big Little Lies.
Stephen Campanelli – The long-time camera operator for Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, Mr. Campanelli’s credits include Changeling, J. Edgar, and Sully. He was given the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Society of Camera Operators in 2016.
Miryam Charles – The Haitian-Canadian director’s 2022 docu-drama This House premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival and made TIFF’s annual list of top 10 Canadian films.
Sophie Dupuis – The writer-director’s critically celebrated first feature, the crime drama Family First (Chien de garde), was Canada’s entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2019 Academy Awards, while her latest, Solo, was named Best Canadian Film at TIFF in 2023.
Émilie Goulet – A computer graphics animator at Pixar, Ms. Goulet’s work can be seen in the studio’s blockbusters Coco, Toy Story 4 and the 2021 Oscar winner Soul.
Meryam Joobeur – The director’s live-action short Brotherhood, a family drama filmed in her native Tunisia, picked up more than 60 awards in 48 countries and received a 2020 Oscar nomination. She will be part of the Berlinale competition, running February 12-15.
Torill Kove – The Norwegian-Canadian animator is an Oscar favourite, winning Best Animated Short Film in 2007 for The Danish Poet as well as garnering nominations for My Grandmother Ironed the King’s Shirts (2000) and Me and My Moulton (2015).
Carol Nguyen – The Vietnamese-Canadian filmmaker turned the camera on her own family to make her documentary short No Crying at the Dinner Table, which won the 2020 South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival’s Grand Jury Award.
Kim Nguyen – War Witch (Rebelle), Mr. Nguyen’s 2012 drama about a child soldier, nabbed an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film and won a slew of Canadian and international awards.
Chloé Robichaud – The director’s first feature, Sarah Prefers to Run, made an auspicious debut at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival and her 2019 short, Delphine, was an award-winner at TIFF.
André Turpin – The acclaimed cinematographer has won awards for his work on the films of Quebec auteurs Xavier Dolan and Denis Villeneuve and shot the Dolan music video for Adele’s Hello.
